Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Restaurant that opened inside vacant Cincinnati bank is closing its doors

CINCINNATI — A popular restaurant in East Walnut Hills is closing its doors. The owners of Branch announced on Facebook they have decided to close. "Though we are sad to say goodbye we are also filled with immense gratitude. We thank all the teammates, guests, and community members who supported us. We wish you all nothing but the best," the owners said on Facebook.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

LaRosa’s flagship restaurant reopens after major renovation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a three-month-long renovation, LaRosa’s flagship location is open again in the Westside. The Boudinot location has been closed since July to do a $1 million renovation project at the location that first opened in 1954. Not only is everything new except some of the memorabilia,...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining

A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

90-year-old Maple Knoll residents take in sights and sounds of BLINK

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - BLINK wasn’t just for the young, it was also for the young at heart. That much was evident as Maple Knoll Village residents, some 90 years old, descended upon Cincinnati’s fantastically popular arts festival. “When the news broke that BLINK Cincinnati was returning once again,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Thousands converge downtown for BLINK on Saturday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Billed as the largest light, art and projection experience in the country BLINK, is lighting up the Queen City in all of her glory this weekend. The event is expected to draw more than 1.5 million people into Downtown Cincinnati, Over-the-Rhine and Covington over four days. FOX19...
CINCINNATI, OH
travelmag.com

5 of the best Cincinnati Moving Companies

If you’re moving in or out of Cincinnati and are looking for some reliable guys to help you shift your stuff, there are a wide number of reputable removal companies to pick from. Whether you’re upping sticks to the other side of the country or just a few miles...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

When was the earliest snowfall on record in Cincinnati? Check these snowfall stats

CINCINNATI — The chance for snowflakes is in the forecast this week, causing it to feel more like December than the middle of October. Because the air is so cold, we'll see some snowflakes mixing in for some cities overnight Tuesday. This won't impact you in any way, so good news if you work overnights. Winds gusts to 20 mph tonight are expected so it will feel more like the 20s at times.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati Herald

The Peach Cobbler Factory

The Peach Cobbler Factory, a family-style dessert shop, sells “old school desserts with a new school flare.” Cincinnati has never seen a sweet shop like this before. Driving around we see Cupcake shops, Donut shops but we never see Cobblers, Banana Pudding, etc. This factory offers a “feeling of nostalgia for its old school yet it’s still delicious.”
CINCINNATI, OH
matadornetwork.com

These Airbnbs in Cincinnati Give You Easy Access To Downtown and the Entire City

Famed for its breweries and moreish chili, you could easily spend a long weekend sampling the best brews and bites while stadium-hopping in Cincinnati, Ohio. Downtown throngs with museums, galleries, and markets, with riverside paths and vast parklands making it a doddle to hit your daily steps quota. Cincinnati’s accommodation scene has exploded with fashionable lofts and unique stays. Here are the best Airbnbs in Cincinnati, Ohio, that place you moments from Cincy’s best sights.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Aerial video: See what BLINK Cincinnati lights festival looks like from above

CINCINNATI — BLINK took over Cincinnati this weekend, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival returned through the weekend bringing large-scale projection mappings, murals and interactive light sculptures and art. The city was literally glowing with luminous facades to twinkling alleyways. Watch the...
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Sunny Saturday season’s finale for Farmers Market

The weekly outdoor Clinton County Farmers Market held its final event of the season on a beautiful fall Saturday morning at the Courthouse Square parking lot in Wilmington. It included a “trunk-n-treat” for kids while they and their parents shopped. Also, the Wilmington College Agronomy Club was there sharing information, and OSU Extension SNAP Educator Kacey Burns was on hand.
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

Dispatch: Cincinnati-area mail carrier's keys stolen at gunpoint

CINCINNATI — Authorities are investigating after a Cincinnati-area mail courier had his key's stolen at gunpoint Monday morning, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed. The incident unfolded around 11 a.m. in the 3600 block of Whiteoak Drive in Green Township, according to Hamilton County West Law dispatchers. According to dispatch, the...
CINCINNATI, OH

