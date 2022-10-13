Marlys Peters, age 85 of Hartley, IA, formerly of Wahpeton, IA, passed away at Community Memorial Health Center in Hartley on Friday, October 14, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hartley. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 17th at the Hartley Funeral Home in Hartley from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.; family will be present from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

HARTLEY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO