kiwaradio.com
UI And ISU Presidents: Hiking Pell Grants A Long-Term Solution To Easing Student Debt
Statewide, Iowa — The federal website where some current and former students may apply for college loan forgiveness launched Friday night, and University of Iowa president Barbara Wilson says for several weeks the university’s financial aid office has been fielding calls from students making preparations. Wilson says she’s...
kiwaradio.com
Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon wins 2022 best pork tenderloin contest
IARN — A car dealership-turned-restaurant is where you’ll find Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin for 2022. Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon, in the northeast corner of the state, has won the 20th annual contest, presented by the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and managed by its restaurant and foodservice committee.
kiwaradio.com
Marlys Peters
Marlys Peters, age 85 of Hartley, IA, formerly of Wahpeton, IA, passed away at Community Memorial Health Center in Hartley on Friday, October 14, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hartley. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 17th at the Hartley Funeral Home in Hartley from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.; family will be present from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
kiwaradio.com
Playoff Field Released For 8 Player Through Class 2A
Iowa football playoffs open on Friday October 21st for Iowa 8 Player, Class A, 1A and 2A. The Sheldon Orabs have qualified out of 2A District 1 along with District Champion Central Lyon George Little Rock. They were joined by West Lyon who finished second and Unity Christian who finished third.
