Related
ktalnews.com
Texarkana man files appeal of capital murder conviction in death of infant
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A Texarkana man is asking for a new trial following his conviction last week of capital murder in the death of his infant stepson. According to court documents, 29-year-old Joshua Lowe was found guilty on Oct. 6 of capital murder, felony murder, and injury to a child in the death of 11-month-old Javontae Neely. The jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict on all three counts.
Whitehouse man sentenced to 10 years of probation for pulling gun on deputies
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Whitehouse man was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication on Monday after pleading guilty to aggravated assault of a public servant. Jackson Lee Davis, 26 of Whitehouse, was arrested in February after Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said in a press conference at the time that Davis had drawn […]
Man with multiple felony warrants arrested in Texarkana, allegedly cashing fake check
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana Police Department announced that they arrested a man who was allegedly trying to cash a check at a business on New Boston Road, last Thursday. The man entered the business wearing a yellow vest and tried to cash a check that was identical to a check that another person wearing […]
KLTV
UPDATE: Sheriff releases name of suspect in Harrison County stabbing, vehicular assault, arson
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The identity of a suspect has been released after reports that two people had been assaulted with a vehicle, one stabbed with a knife, and a camper intentionally set on fire. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said they received multiple emergency calls about a disturbance...
hopeprescott.com
Exie Trammell Charged With Aggravated Assault
On October 14, 2022 at approximately 11:30am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Exie Trammell, 42, of Hope, AR. Ms. Trammell was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a family member. The arrest occurred in the 1100 block of East 2nd Street in Hope, AR. Ms. Trammell was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Shooting suspect in custody
A man wanted by Grambling Police for a September shooting was apprehended in Bossier City Thursday. Quandavius Deshun ”Spud” Stringfellow, 28, was arrested by Bossier City Police and U.S. Marshals at a residence in Bossier City. According to officials, Stringfellow surrendered to authorities after a brief stand-off. On...
ktalnews.com
Man faces two life sentences after Caddo jury finds him guilty of raping children
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was found guilty by a Caddo Parish jury on Friday for raping two children and threatening his victims and their families if they reported him. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 53-year-old Quinton Carmack Jones was convicted on two counts...
KTBS
Man arrested after 2 hit with car, 1 stabbed, camper set on fire
MARSHALL, Texas - A Naples man assaulted two people with a vehicle, stabbed someone and intentionally set fire to a camper early Sunday morning on Private Road 3454, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office said. Jeffery Wade Berry, 23, has been charged with arson, assault family violence causing bodily injury and...
easttexasradio.com
NE Texas Man Charged With Double Murder
Authorities charged a Northeast Texas man with Capital Murder in connection with the deaths of two people. Charles Spraberry allegedly shot John Thomas, Jr., and Jennifer Archer, and the camper in which Thomas was living burned to the ground with both bodies inside. Spraberry was already in the Cass County Jail facing multiple felony assault charges, along with the new charges stemming from his escape on Aug. 29.
Widower files wrongful death suit against Taylor Parker, ex-boyfriend in death of baby cut from womb
The widower of the pregnant woman killed by Taylor Parker and father of the unborn baby Parker cut from her womb has filed a civil suit against both Parker and her ex-boyfriend, Wade Griffin.
KSLA
Caddo Parish Deputy fired, arrested after allegedly victimizing elderly woman
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO), a deputy of 10 years has been fired and arrested after an investigation into the victimization of an elderly woman. On Oct. 14, CPSO announced on Facebook that Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator has fired a ten-year deputy...
Judge orders former Longview police lieutenant’s conditional release
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — A former Longview police lieutenant who was arrested by the FBI and accused of attempting to engage minors in sexual activity online was released from jail on a conditional order, according to court documents. Seth Vanover was released from the Smith County Jail on Thursday. The specific conditions of his release […]
KTBS
Victim in fatal hit-run identified; charges pending against driver
HAUGHTON, La. - An 81-year-old Haughton man died Friday night in a hit-and-run accident on U.S. Highway 80. The Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Donald Finnell. State police said Finnell's body was discovered just before noon Saturday in the median of Highway 80 in front of...
KTBS
Shreveport man guilty of raping 2 children
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man was found guilty in Caddo Parish District Court Friday of raping two children, in cases reported almost a decade apart, and threatening his victims and their families if exposed. Quinton Carmack Jones, 53, was found guilty on two counts of aggravated rape by the...
theeastcountygazette.com
Execution Sought for Murder of Pregnant Texas Woman
On Wednesday, prosecutors in Texas requested a jury to condemn a woman to death for the murder of a pregnant woman and the theft of her unborn daughter. Taylor Parker was on trial for capital murder for killing Reagan Simmons-Hancock in October 2020 and taking her unborn child. The appeal...
Bossier City Crime Stoppers Searching for Retail Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured. On September 22,2022 the unknown female entered into Ulta Beauty store in Bossier City. The subject concealed several items while inside the store and exited without paying for them. Anyone with information...
KTBS
Hope police looking for suspects involved in felony theft incidents
HOPE, Ark. - Hope police said Friday they are looking for help identifying four suspects involved in at least three felony theft incidents. If you know who these individuals are or recognize the vehicle involved please contact Detective Casey Singleton at (870) 722-2561 or csingleton@hopearkansas.net.
KTBS
Coroner identifies last victim from 3 fatal shootings Tuesday night
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the third victim shot in three deadly Shreveport shootings Tuesday night. Christopher C. Spearman, 22, of Shreveport was shot multiple times in the 1300 block of Centenary Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene. SirCharles Hillson, 24, of Shreveport...
KLTV
1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Longview
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two cars crashed at the intersection of US 259 and Judson Road just north of Longview, killing one driver and leaving the other injured, according to a DPS release Monday. The crash took place at about 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 13. Christen A. Brewer, 28,...
2 East Texans arrested after water truck reported stolen, $60,000 in property recovered
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested and $60,000 worth of stolen property was found by East Texas officials on Monday. On Oct. 9, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office were called because a water truck was allegedly stolen from a construction site in the Woodlawn area. The vehicle had a value of about […]
