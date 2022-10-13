ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
ktalnews.com

Texarkana man files appeal of capital murder conviction in death of infant

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A Texarkana man is asking for a new trial following his conviction last week of capital murder in the death of his infant stepson. According to court documents, 29-year-old Joshua Lowe was found guilty on Oct. 6 of capital murder, felony murder, and injury to a child in the death of 11-month-old Javontae Neely. The jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict on all three counts.
TEXARKANA, TX
hopeprescott.com

Exie Trammell Charged With Aggravated Assault

On October 14, 2022 at approximately 11:30am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Exie Trammell, 42, of Hope, AR. Ms. Trammell was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a family member. The arrest occurred in the 1100 block of East 2nd Street in Hope, AR. Ms. Trammell was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
lincolnparishjournal.com

Shooting suspect in custody

A man wanted by Grambling Police for a September shooting was apprehended in Bossier City Thursday. Quandavius Deshun ”Spud” Stringfellow, 28, was arrested by Bossier City Police and U.S. Marshals at a residence in Bossier City. According to officials, Stringfellow surrendered to authorities after a brief stand-off. On...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Man arrested after 2 hit with car, 1 stabbed, camper set on fire

MARSHALL, Texas - A Naples man assaulted two people with a vehicle, stabbed someone and intentionally set fire to a camper early Sunday morning on Private Road 3454, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office said. Jeffery Wade Berry, 23, has been charged with arson, assault family violence causing bodily injury and...
NAPLES, TX
easttexasradio.com

NE Texas Man Charged With Double Murder

Authorities charged a Northeast Texas man with Capital Murder in connection with the deaths of two people. Charles Spraberry allegedly shot John Thomas, Jr., and Jennifer Archer, and the camper in which Thomas was living burned to the ground with both bodies inside. Spraberry was already in the Cass County Jail facing multiple felony assault charges, along with the new charges stemming from his escape on Aug. 29.
CASS COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Victim in fatal hit-run identified; charges pending against driver

HAUGHTON, La. - An 81-year-old Haughton man died Friday night in a hit-and-run accident on U.S. Highway 80. The Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Donald Finnell. State police said Finnell's body was discovered just before noon Saturday in the median of Highway 80 in front of...
HAUGHTON, LA
KTBS

Shreveport man guilty of raping 2 children

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man was found guilty in Caddo Parish District Court Friday of raping two children, in cases reported almost a decade apart, and threatening his victims and their families if exposed. Quinton Carmack Jones, 53, was found guilty on two counts of aggravated rape by the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
theeastcountygazette.com

Execution Sought for Murder of Pregnant Texas Woman

On Wednesday, prosecutors in Texas requested a jury to condemn a woman to death for the murder of a pregnant woman and the theft of her unborn daughter. Taylor Parker was on trial for capital murder for killing Reagan Simmons-Hancock in October 2020 and taking her unborn child. The appeal...
NEW BOSTON, TX
KTBS

Hope police looking for suspects involved in felony theft incidents

HOPE, Ark. - Hope police said Friday they are looking for help identifying four suspects involved in at least three felony theft incidents. If you know who these individuals are or recognize the vehicle involved please contact Detective Casey Singleton at (870) 722-2561 or csingleton@hopearkansas.net.
KTBS

Coroner identifies last victim from 3 fatal shootings Tuesday night

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the third victim shot in three deadly Shreveport shootings Tuesday night. Christopher C. Spearman, 22, of Shreveport was shot multiple times in the 1300 block of Centenary Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene. SirCharles Hillson, 24, of Shreveport...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Longview

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two cars crashed at the intersection of US 259 and Judson Road just north of Longview, killing one driver and leaving the other injured, according to a DPS release Monday. The crash took place at about 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 13. Christen A. Brewer, 28,...
LONGVIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy