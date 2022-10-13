ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slowest drive-thru lane for fast food chains confirmed – and it’s not McDonald’s or Dunkin’

By Josephine Fuller
 4 days ago
FAST food isn't that fast anymore as customers wait in the drive-thru for over five minutes at a popular spot.

Drive-thru lines wrapping around the corner of restaurants are a common sight.

In recent years, several restaurants, such as McDonald's, have introduced dual drive-thru times in an attempt to speed up the process.

Other places, like Chick-Fil-A, have even stationed employees along drive-thru lanes to quickly take orders while customers wait.

Despite this, the chicken joint has the longest wait times of all drive-thrus, coming in at over five minutes.

The annual QSR Drive-thru report showed the average Chick-fil-A customer waits for 325.47 seconds, which is equal to just over five and a half minutes.

However, the survey found it isn't really the restaurant's fault.

The reason the wait was longer is that Chick-fil-A was just busier than the other restaurants.

Fans don't seem to mind the wait though, as they gave a 93 percent approval rating for the store's speed of service.

The second slowest spot was McDonald's which averaged a 291.30-second wait time.

Thousands of consumers were surveyed and asked about 10 fast-food spots:

  • Tacobell
  • Dunkin'
  • Arby's
  • McDonald's
  • Carl's Jr.
  • Wendy's
  • Chick-fil-A
  • Burger King
  • Hardees
  • KFC

The study also included questions about order accuracy. Arby's was deemed the most accurate at 89.60 percent, while Chick-fil-A got 83 percent.

Is Chick-fil-A delivery on the way?

If you'd rather wait patiently at home than brave the drive-thru line, there's good news in store for you.

In June, the fast-food chain announced it was collaborating with Refraction AI, a delivery company that uses lightweight autonomous robots to make deliveries.

The company claims its deliveries will now cut carbon emissions by 90 percent while using 80 percent less energy.

"Autonomous delivery using Refraction's robots creates an exciting new opportunity to extend the Chick-fil-A experience to a growing number of delivery guests," Luke Steigmeyer, Operator of Chick-fil-A 6th & Congress, said in a statement.

"The platform will allow us to provide fast, high quality, and cost-effective meal delivery within a mile radius of our restaurant all while helping to keep the community we serve environmentally clean and safe," he added.

After ordering, customers will receive text messages confirming their order and that it's coming via robot.

They'll then get an estimated arrival time once their meal is picked up.

The last text is a code that's used to unlock the robot so they can grab their meal from the car.

Refraction AI also serves restaurants, retail, and grocery spaces.

The nearly 80-pound robot can deliver in all weather conditions, plus it has a short-stopping distance to prevent accidents.

The robot rollout started in Austin, Texas, with plans to expand.

Chick-fil-A fan's hack to save $2 every time you pick up one of the most popular meals.

Plus, see the new menu item Taco Bell is offering that's perfect for spice lovers.

