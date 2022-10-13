Read full article on original website
Surging inflation: How to trim $200 from your monthly budget
Limiting subscriptions to streaming services, fitness memberships and knowing when to save money by dining in are some ways to cut down on your monthly budget.
Husband of Maryland woman who died inside Jasper's Restaurant restroom speaks out: report
Craig Winn, the husband of Maryland woman Verna Winn, is speaking out after his wife reportedly died of a heart attack in the restroom of Jasper's Restaurant.
Yeezy, owned by Ye, aka Kanye West, cut ties to JPMorgan before 'White Lives Matter,' antisemitism controversy
JPMorgan Chase is severing ties with Yeezy Brands, owned by Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West. The bank sent Ye a letter on Sept. 20, weeks before he mired himself in controversy after wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Paris fashion show and writing antisemitic social media posts.
Student loan relief application now officially available through online portal
President Joe Biden on Monday officially unveiled the online application portal for his student loan forgiveness program for eligible borrowers.
North Carolina woman wins $500,000 lottery buying ticket minutes before close: 'The spirit just told me to go'
A North Carolina woman purchased a lottery ticket just before it closed has won its $500,000 prize. The woman said she felt an urge to purchase the ticked and followed it.
Here are Friday's winning Mega Millions numbers
There were two winners in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing worth $494 million with a cash option value of $248.7 million.
Fergie lists $4.2M luxury California estate that she built with her father; vineyard, mountain views included
A California estate built by the Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie and her father has been listed for more than $4.2 million. The home features a spa and a fire pit.
Sam's Club memberships increase Monday for the first time in nearly a decade
Walmart-owned Sam's Club is upping its membership fees Monday for the first time in nearly a decade. CEO Kathryn McLay told customers in a recent note the retailer is raising its annual membership fees to $50 from $45 for Club members. The $5 increase is the first in nine years. At the same time, Plus memberships will increase t0 $110 from $100, the first increase since 1999, when they were first introduced.
Larry Kudlow: Republicans must keep 'Biden inflation' as the number one issue on their campaign
Fox Business host Larry Kudlow slams Democrats for "record high inflation" and reacts to President Biden's warning that Republicans will worsen inflation on "Kudlow."
US government says all Americans will pay much more for natural gas this winter
A new report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) indicates that Americans can expect to pay higher fees for natural gas this winter.
Toys R Us launches 451-store revival in Macy's locations ahead of holiday season
Macy's and WHP Global, which owns Toys R Us, made the deal in 2021 but only started opening locations in summer 2022 and accelerated plans to capitalize on the holiday season.
Biden admin keeps delaying oil and gas permitting due to math error
The Biden administration has yet to fix a math error it identified in the spring which is causing permitting for oil and gas drilling projects to be delayed.
98% of CEOs are prepping for US recession: survey
Nearly all CEOs are readying for the U.S. economy to fall into a recession, according to a survey released Thursday by The Conference Board. The survey, The Conference Board Measure of CEO Confidence, found that 98% of CEOs indicated they were preparing for a U.S. recession over the next year or year and a half. That figure is five percentage points higher than in the third-quarter survey.
Jamie Lee Curtis: How much has she made from the 'Halloween' films?
Jamie Lee Curtis has starred as Laurie Strode in the hit "Halloween" movies for over 40 years. Her first paycheck in 1978 was for only $8,000.
Wawa shuttering two Philadelphia stores amid city's retail crime surge
Wawa, which has a total of 40 stores in Philadelphia, did not disclose a timeline for the closures. Impacted employees will be offered continued employment with the Pennsylvania convenience store chain.
Millions could still be eligible for a stimulus check - and time is running out to claim it
Millions of Americans are still eligible to receive a COVID-19 stimulus payment, with some households in store for a possibly massive payment. More than 9 million mostly low-income Americans did not claim pieces of – or all of – the various relief payments delivered the pandemic, the IRS announced in a news release.
Rare coin sells for $4.2 million
An auction house, GreatCollections, announced on Sunday that it bought the rare Walton 1913 Liberty Head nickel for a whopping $4.2 million.
Walmart, CVS, Walgreens start selling over-the-counter hearing aids: What to know
Retailers started selling over-the-counter hearing aids nationwide this week, giving Americans with perceived mild-to-moderate hearing impairments better access to products.
Kanye West to buy Parler, vows to make conservative opinions 'uncancelable'
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, plans to purchase Parler, a social media platform devoted to free speech and making its users "uncancelable." Ye and Parler announced the acquisition Monday, saying they expect to finalize the acquisition by the end of the year. The announcement comes amid a firestorm of controversy for Ye, who has been accused of anti-Semitic comments in recent days.
Application for student loan relief is live, but some borrowers are no longer eligible
The online application portal for Biden's student loan forgiveness program officially rolled out Monday, however, some borrowers are not eligible for relief.
