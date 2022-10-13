Read full article on original website
Big Crowd Attends First Witches Night Out
The Greenville Chamber of Commerce sponsored its first Witches Night Out event in downtown Greenville last Thursday. The weather was excellent and led to a large crowd in attendance. WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked to Chamber Executive Director Elaine McNamara while the Halloween-related event was going on. She said she was...
Library Announces Coloring Contest For Kids
The Greenville Public Library is hosting a coloring contest for children. Library Director Jo Keillor said kids up to age 13 are welcome to participate. They just need to ask library staff for the color sheet for their group. There’s one for 0-6; one for 7-10; and one for 11-13. They can be turned in between October 19 and November 9. The artists name and contact information should be written on a separate sheet of paper, so judges can’t tell who colored it. One winner in each age group will win a prize.
Camp Ondessonk Golf Scramble A Big Success
The personal motto of Pete Korte, chairman of Korte & Luitjohan Contractors, Inc., in Highland, Illinois rang especially true this year at the Camp Ondessonk 27th Annual Golf Benefit. Thanks to the passion and dedication of Korte and his family, friends, and colleagues, almost one million dollars has been raised over the past 27 years, providing tuition assistance for families, changing countless lives through the opportunity to attend summer camp.
Ray L Widman
Ray L Widman, 90 of Breese, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon IL surrounded by his loving family. Ray was born in Jerseyville, IL on August 4, 1932, to Fred and Edna (Bregenzer) Widman. He married the love of his life, Marjorie “Marge” Miller, on July 1, 1961, and she survives in Breese.
Stephen R. Kapp
Stephen R. Kapp, age 65 of Greenville, IL passed away peacefully Thursday, October 13, 2022, at his home in Greenville, IL. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the Greenville First Christian Church with Tyson Graber officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Bond County Hospice. Donnell –Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Connie Davis
Connie Davis, age 65 of Centralia, passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia on Friday, October 14, 2022. Connie was born in Nashville, Tennessee on June 4, 1957, a daughter of Donald Lee and Gloria (nee Davis) Davis. Connie was a very warm and caring person who loved her family and friends. She looked forward to visits from her loved ones, holidays with her family, and sending and receiving cards. Connie enjoyed going to work at the workshop, and she loved to get pampered at the beauty salon. She also loved cats and Charlie Brown.
Darlene M. (Disch) Rainville
Darlene M. (Disch) Rainville, age 73 of Keyesport, Illinois passed away at her home Sunday, October 16, 2022. Funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Greenville. Memorials may be made to the Lemuel Rhodes Foundation or the Bond County Humane Society.
KC Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program Fall Pinning Ceremony
The Kaskaskia College Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program held its 22nd Annual Pinning Ceremony on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in the Lifelong Learning Center on the main campus. Student Caitlin Trame of St. Rose was honored as Outstanding Student and Abygail Weathers, Kennedy Luebbers, and Jenna Wuebbels were awarded Academic Excellence...
Comets Shut Out By Carlinville
Playing in Carlinville Friday night, the Greenville Comets football team was defeated 33-0. The Comets are now 4-4 for the season and need a win this Friday at home at Vandalia for a chance to be in the playoffs. The game started off at Carlinville as an even match, as...
Space Heater Causes House Fire In Pocahontas
An electric space heater was the cause of a fire early this (Friday) morning in Pocahontas. Firefighters were paged to the 900 block of Cullom Street in Pocahontas at 12:18 AM. Pocahontas Fire Chief Dennis Lindley told WGEL upon their arrival, crews saw smoke coming from the structure. Greenville fire...
Grass Fire Sunday Despite Burn Ban
The Smithboro Fire Protection District was dispatched out to a report of a grass fire in the 1100 block of Mulberry Grove Road on Sunday, 10-16-2022 at 1:43 pm. When firefighters arrived on scene there were flames impeding on a small shed. Firefighters knocked down the flames around the shed and continued to extinguish the flames in the taller grass. Firefighters had the fire under control in about 5 minutes and the fire was completely extinguished in about 10 minutes.
Fayette County Delinquent Taxes Sale
Fayette County, as trustee, has completed its tax deed proceedings on real estate properties delinquent for 2018 and mobile homes delinquent for 2019 and before. Eight real estate and 14 mobile home items are being auctioned by sealed bids. The required minimum bid on real estate is $815 and on mobile homes $905.
Walker Adding Tourism Role
Greenville Economic Development Director Bill Walker now has some additional tourism duties. Jes Adam resigned as city tourism director, effective October 1, after three and one-half years in the position. He was the first full-time tourism director for the city. Following an executive session by the Greenville City Council Tuesday...
September Police & Public Works Reports
Employees in the City of Greenville Public Works Department remained busy in September. The monthly reports indicates 446 man hours were spent with grass mowing, tree trimming and removal, weed spraying, and brush pick-up. 163 hours were spent on storm sewer repair and maintenance while 115 hours were used for...
