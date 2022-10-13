Read full article on original website
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Santa Fe 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Santa Fe this year? This post covers Christmas Santa Fe 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Santa Fe, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
KRQE News 13
Joy Junction: Employee Journey
Levine Rascon quietly stocks the shelves of Joy Junction’s thrift store in midtown Albuquerque. The job may seem like an ordinary gig for a young, twenty-something. However, for Rascon, it represents a victory in the battle against homelessness. Having spent a month on the streets of Albuquerque after being...
rrobserver.com
City of Rio Rancho to hold Fall Festival Saturday October 22
The City of Rio Rancho announced it will hold the Rio Rancho Fall Festival at Campus Park in City Center on Saturday, October 22, from 2 to 8 p.m. The event is free and family friendly. According to the event notice, City Center will be decorated to celebrate the fall...
Sandia Labs, Albuquerque residents join forces to create murals for community
Participants, volunteers, and children were given free, creative choices when it came to color.
KOAT 7
Walkers raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The ongoing fight to find a cure for Alzheimer's Disease got a boost Saturday, when beautiful fall weather greeted residents participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer's at Mariposa Basin Park. The annual event was sponsored by the nonprofit Alzheimer's Association, whose mission is to promote...
Animal Welfare Department accepting dog house donations
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department is accepting donations of dog houses. The department says they will be used in their community dog house program. The program provides families with dog houses who can not afford adequate shelter for their pets. They say they are accepting new or gently used medium to […]
2022 Assistance Fair helps Albuquerque community with paying bills, obtaining clothes, diapers, flu shots
Families are struggling to keep up as inflation is hitting too close to home for many.
39th Duke City Marathon takes place through colder temperatures, rain
Participants ran through the October weather during the 39th Annual Duke City Marathon.
City of Albuquerque, volunteers team up to help seniors prepare homes for winter
“This project has become more than a volunteer service day for the Local 412, this day is seen as us taking care of our own, that is how invested we have become in servicing our community,” said Union 412 Business Manager Courtenay Eichhorst, “We are proud of the partnership for the past three decades and grateful to continue this work with Mayor Tim Keller and the City of Albuquerque Senior Affairs.”
New Mexico pumpkin patches increase prices to handle inflation
"This year has been interesting," said Galloping Goat Pumpkin Patch Owner Max Wade.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque neighborhood requesting historic protection
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eric Szeman has always loved the historic charm of the Los Griegos neighborhood in Albuquerque’s North Valley. That’s why he’s stayed there his whole life. The neighborhood has been fighting the development with no success, so they’re now going a step further....
KRQE News 13
Helpful tips on caring for your pet this winter
Animal Welfare provides helpful tips and free straw bedding to keep pets warm this winter. As the temperatures drop, we break out the blankets and coats to stay warm. But we also need to keep in mind that our pets also need to be properly cared for. This is an...
Multiple fire agencies battle Lake Arthur fire in early morning hours
Multiple fire crews battled a structure fire this weekend.
KOAT 7
Albuquerque property owner and homeless woman bond on commonality
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Douglas Peterson is Albuquerque's largest property owner, he’s the president of Peterson Properties LLC. Lately, he's been frustrated with what's been going on at his properties. “Most of our properties that we own around Albuquerque, we have to clear people out every day who are...
ladailypost.com
Tree Thought To Be Dead Makes Spectacular Comeback
A tree filled with colorful fall leaves is spotted Monday at a home in the Pinon Trails neighborhood of White Rock. Eleven years ago in the summertime this home was vacant and this tree without a single leaf was thought to be dead. Placing a hose on a slow drip running over nutrition sticks inserted around its base began to draw the tree back to life. The following year it produced a handful of leaves and more every year thereafter – with this year being its most spectacular. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
Albuquerque police search for woman suspected of helping steal $2k worth of retail items
APD is asking anyone with information about the woman to give them a call, and reports can be submitted anonymously.
International District Harvest Market holds grand opening
The grand opening of the International District Harvest Market was celebrated by the City of Albuquerque, the International District Economic Development Center, and local participants.
BioPark cautions against feeding Tingley Beach birds
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is asking people to reconsider tossing out bread for the birds at Tingley Beach. They say it has been an active avian flu season. Because of that, they are asking people to refrain from feeding the birds at Tingley. The BioPark says this encourages them to gather and could cause […]
rrobserver.com
APD: man, teen caught with fentanyl, guns in ABQ bust
An Albuquerque man and teen were arrested Friday after police say they found the pair with five rifles, five pistols, 400 fentanyl pills and more than $11,000 cash. Rebecca Atkins of the Albuquerque Police Department said Richard Baca, who just turned 17, and 28-year-old Andres Armijo are facing drug trafficking charges.
KOAT 7
Santa Fe pedestrian dies in early morning collision
SANTA FE, N.M. — A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead after being hit by a motor vehicle at the intersection of Zafarano Drive and Cerrillos Road early Sunday. Santa Fe Police Department officers and paramedics came to the scene in response to a 2:05 a.m. call. The man, who was not identified pending notification of his family, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead.
