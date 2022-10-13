A tree filled with colorful fall leaves is spotted Monday at a home in the Pinon Trails neighborhood of White Rock. Eleven years ago in the summertime this home was vacant and this tree without a single leaf was thought to be dead. Placing a hose on a slow drip running over nutrition sticks inserted around its base began to draw the tree back to life. The following year it produced a handful of leaves and more every year thereafter – with this year being its most spectacular. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.

WHITE ROCK, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO