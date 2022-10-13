No damage to Scott Co. Jail after morning fire

The Davenport Fire Department was called to the Scott County Jail at 7:37 a.m. on October 13 after an alarm sounded indicating smoke in the service elevator control room. Correctional officers and sergeants discovered a fire in the control box and put it out with a fire extinguisher before firefighters arrived.

Smoke was contained to the lower-level service and delivery area of the jail and the fire department was able to clear the smoke from the jail. The Scott County Health Department inspected the kitchen for any contamination to the food and preparation areas and determined that there was no contamination.

The fire and smoke caused few disruptions in the operation of the jail and no inmates or inmate housing units were affected. Repairs to the elevator control unit are currently underway.

