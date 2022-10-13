Those who feel the need to survive a zombie apocalypse or nuclear meltdown in style might want to give the new 2023 Rezvani Vengeance a look. Based on the 2023 Cadillac Escalade on the GM T1 platform, the 2023 Rezvani Vengeance is the ultimate military/crisis/whatever-you-need all-terrain vehicle. Completely rebodied over its Escalade host model, the Vengeance’s cabin seems to be only slightly modified over that of the Escalade, while the powertrain lineup carries over from the Escalade, including an option for the blown V8 form the Escalade-V.

7 HOURS AGO