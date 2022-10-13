Read full article on original website
2023 Corvette Z06 Convertible With Z07 Package In Rapid Blue: Live Photos
The 2023 Corvette Z06 has amassed a huge amount of interest since Chevy first revealed the high performance machine. Much of the attention has been centered around the naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 engine, which is the world’s most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 in a production car. Many fans, enthusiasts and observers have been itching to see Chevy’s new track monster in all of its colors, and GM Authority has been providing just that. Today, we have the C8 Z06 in the eye-popping Rapid Blue hue.
2023 GMC Yukon Gets New Volcanic Red Tintcoat Paint: First Look
The 2023 GMC Yukon and extended-length Yukon XL add four new exterior colors to their palette: Titanium Rush Metallic, Frosted Pine Metallic, Sterling Metallic, and Volcanic Red Tintcoat. Here’s our first look at the new Red hue. Assigned RPO code GNT and touch-up paint code WA-170H, Volcanic Red Tintcoat...
2024 Chevy Trax Makes Its Introduction: Video
GM recently unveiled the all-new 2024 Chevy Trax, showing of a completely overhauled crossover complete with a long list of changes and updates. Now, GM is introducing the 2024 Chevy Trax with the following short highlight video. Clocking in at just under a minute, the video is hosted by Brad...
Another Blacked-Out 2023 Corvette Z06 Coupe: Live Photo Gallery
Back in May, GM Authority photographers snapped pictures of a Black 2023 Corvette Z06. However, that model had an outboard exhaust setup, meaning that it’s designed for a foreign market. Today, our eagle-eyed shooters captured another Black C8 Z06, but this time around it’s the North American-spec model featuring the in-board exhaust treatment.
Here Are The 2023 Chevy Traverse Towing Capacities
The 2023 Chevy Traverse is the sixth model year of the current second-gen crossover, introducing only a handful of changes and updates compared to the refreshed 2022 model year. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the 2023 Chevy Traverse towing capacities in the following GM Authority spec breakdown.
GM Design Team Releases Chevy Trax Sketches
The debut of the 2024 Chevy Trax ushers in an all-new generation for the crossover, complete with new styling cues. Now, the GM Design team is showing off a few early design sketches that provided the groundwork for the latest crossover’s new face. Recently posted to the GM Design...
2023 Cadillac Escalade Adaptive Headlights Unavailable For The Rest Of Model Year
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade is the third model year for the latest fifth-generation SUV, introducing a few important updates and changes over the preceding 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Cadillac Escalade will be unavailable to order with the Adaptive Headlamp System for the rest of the 2023 model year.
Leaking Chevy Equinox Taillights May Cause Engine Start, Dead Battery Issues
Some Chevy Equinox owners may experience a range of electrical issues as a result of a water leak in the crossover’s taillights. These issues may be present in 2018 through 2023 model years of the Chevy Equinox. Per a recent report from GM TechLink, a damaged Chevy Equinox right-side...
Chevy Corvette Discount Non-Existent In October 2022
In October 2022, any Chevy Corvette discount or incentive continues to be non-existent on “America’s sports car.” Below, check out details on the 2023 Chevy Corvette Stingray and 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06. Chevrolet Corvette Incentives. There are no Chevy Corvette discount offers during the month of October,...
2023 Chevy Blazer Rear Park Assist Currently Unavailable
Earlier this year, GM unveiled the refreshed 2023 Chevy Blazer. This mid-cycle refresh brought updated to the exterior styling, revised lighting, and a bigger infotainment display. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Chevy Blazer is currently unavailable to order with a key safety feature – Rear Park Assist.
2023 Corvette Z06 To Get Outboard Exhaust Outlets In Australia
The new 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 incorporates a variety of styling cues that help it stand out from the C8 Stingray, including a central exhaust system that mounts a quartet of rounded exhaust pipes in the middle of the rear bumper. That said, Australian Corvette Z06 customers will receive a different exhaust system with outboard tips.
2023 Rezvani Vengeance Is A Cadillac Escalade Under Its Armored Skin
Those who feel the need to survive a zombie apocalypse or nuclear meltdown in style might want to give the new 2023 Rezvani Vengeance a look. Based on the 2023 Cadillac Escalade on the GM T1 platform, the 2023 Rezvani Vengeance is the ultimate military/crisis/whatever-you-need all-terrain vehicle. Completely rebodied over its Escalade host model, the Vengeance’s cabin seems to be only slightly modified over that of the Escalade, while the powertrain lineup carries over from the Escalade, including an option for the blown V8 form the Escalade-V.
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Revealed As Cadillac Lyriq Rival
Mercedes-Benz has revealed the 2023 EQE SUV, an all-electric luxury crossover variant of the EQE sedan. When it launches, the 2023 EQE SUV will rival the Cadillac Lyriq luxury crossover. The 2023 EQE SUV is based on the German automaker’s latest all-electric platform, and measures in with a 119.3-inch wheelbase,...
2024 GMC Sierra HD Denali Ultimate: The Pinnacle Of Heavy Duty Trucks
The GMC Sierra HD range, which consists of the Sierra 2500 HD and Sierra 3500 HD, is receiving a major refresh for the 2024 model year. Announced just last week, the updates incorporate a new front fascia, new tail lamps, an overhauled interior, along with noteworthy powertrain and capability upgrades. Today, we’re taking a closer look at the 2024 GMC Sierra HD Denali Ultimate in the following GM Authority spotlight.
No. 8 Nascar Camaro Earns Pole At Fall Las Vegas 2022
Tyler Reddick drove the No. 8 Nascar Camaro ZL1 to the pole position during qualifying for the Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 15th, 2022. Reddick laid down a lap time of 29.252 second around the 1.5-mile oval speedway at 184.603 mph, outdueling the No. 2 Ford Mustang of Austin Cindric, who had a time of 29.302 seconds at 184.288 mph. Interestingly, Reddick’s pole-winning time came a short time after his team, Richard Childress Racing, announced that it would part ways with the driver upon the conclusion of the 2022 Cup Series season.
GMC And NTWRK Team Up For Day Of Drops Event
The 2024 GMC Sierra EV will be revealed on October 20th as the brand’s third fully electric truck alongside the GMC Hummer EV Pickup and the GMC Hummer EV SUV. However, just before the Sierra EV’s reveal, livestream video shopping platform NTWRK will kick off its Day of Drops event in partnership with GMC. A selection of rare and interesting items will be available for purchase online, including GMC branded gear and collectables.
GMC Hummer EV Pickup Taillight Costs More Than $3,000 To Replace
GM markets the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup as the go-anywhere, do-it-all electric supertruck. Offering a compelling combination of cutting-edge technology, neck-snapping acceleration, and impressive off-road capability, the GMC Hummer EV Pickup certainly lives up to the expectation. However, with great power comes great responsibility, and owners must be willing to pay a premium not only for the truck itself, but also for some replacement parts and components as well. For one owner, the premium to replace a taillight on his electric supertruck came as a shock.
Chevrolet Argentina Sales Up 19 Percent In September 2022
Chevrolet Argentina sales up 19 percent to 2,006 units in September 2022. The figures place Chevrolet as the seventh best-selling automobile brand in Argentina during the month, behind Toyota, Renault, Fiat, Volkswagen, Peugeot and Ford. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Camaro sales decreased 100 percent to 0...
Buick Encore GX Discount Offers No-Interest Financing In October 2022
In October 2022, a Buick Encore GX discount continues offering interest-free financing on 2022 Encore GX and 2023 Buick Encore GX models, when financed with GM Financial. In addition, the Tri-Shield brand offers a special lease program for $219 per month for 24 months on the 2022 Encore GX FWD Preferred for current lessees of 2017 model year or newer vehicles.
