Connecticut Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022
It's starting already, you've been hit with the pre-Black Friday exclusive deals even though it's not even Halloween. You can feel the shift away from shopping on Thanksgiving even more from national retailers this year in Connecticut. There were a standout few over the past few years, the big-box's that...
NBC Connecticut
Storms Are Moving Through Connecticut
Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a storm system that's moving through Connecticut this evening. There's thunder and lightning passing over the Guilford and Madison area. With a warm front nearby, there's a bit of instability with the storms moving in. Heavy rain and thunder is possible. Occasional showers happened...
a-z-animals.com
Deer Season In Connecticut: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared
Deer Season In Connecticut: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. Deer season in Connecticut runs from the end of September through January. However, this significant season is divided into several smaller seasons. You’ll need the correct permit to hunt in your preferred season and the correct weapon.
fox61.com
CONNECTICUT FORECAST Midday Oct. 16
Today will be another pleasant day, but there will be more clouds. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
territorysupply.com
The 10 Best Things to Do During Fall in Connecticut
Grab your flannel and Blundstone boots to discover the joys of autumn in Connecticut. Most people think of yacht clubs and Yale University when Connecticut is mentioned. But the third smallest state packs a lot of punch when the autumn months arrive. While most folks in the New England area might be taking a scenic drive in New Hampshire to view epic fall foliage, be the smarter person and stick around Connecticut to experience a true New England autumn.
Driving Force: the uncertain future of Connecticut’s vehicle tax
This year, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont signed the largest tax relief package in state history. In the budget adjustment bill was a cap on motor vehicle taxes, which dropped the mill rate to 32.46, lessening taxes for 75 municipalities across the state. However, the move, meant to ease the tax burden for cities and towns […] The post Driving Force: the uncertain future of Connecticut’s vehicle tax appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Eyewitness News
CT sandwich shop named state’s ‘Best Fast Food’
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A popular magazine said it pinpointed the best fast food in each state, including Connecticut. Food & Wine called its 50 quick-service, locally-loved restaurants across the country “the future of fast food.”. For Connecticut, it named Waterbury’s Nardelli’s Grinder Shoppe as the best fast food...
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Connecticut
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Connecticut offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Constitution State has to offer along the Essex Steam Train.
Nardelli's named best fast food in Connecticut
WATERBURY, Connecticut — You may call it a sub, a hoagie, or a grinder, but a national magazine has ranked the best place to get one in the state as Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe. Food & Wine magazine last week published a list of the best fast foods in each...
NECN
Plenty of Sun Before Arrival of Rain on Monday
The high pressure protecting us today has brought a gorgeous Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and plenty of sun. Now, more clouds are starting to march into western New England and bring humidity with it; setting up the stage for showers Monday. We’ll see light to moderate showers...
cohaitungchi.com
Fun and Romantic Things for Couples to Do in CT
You are reading: Things to do for couples in ct | Fun and Romantic Things for Couples to Do in CT. Connecticut is a whimsical place to take a romantic getaway this time of year. With so many romantic things for couples to do in CT, you’ll have a lot of ways to get to fall in love all over again. But, to make plans like these, you’ve got to know what you should do while you’re here. We’re confident that you’ll find these fun and romantic things to do for couples in CT to be just what you and yours needed most. So, plan your romantic getaway to Connecticut today!
Eyewitness News
Site unveils 2023′s best colleges in Connecticut
(WFSB) - Researchers compared colleges and universities to come up with the best schools in the country. The personal finances website WalletHub.com released on Monday its 2023′s Best College & University Rankings. While it compared 900 higher education institutions across the country, the site came up with the top...
Is it Illegal to Dumpster Dive in Connecticut?
It's happens all the time, I spot something of perceived value in someone's garbage and think wow, why would they throw that out? I'd take it. Some enjoy dumpster diving, and we all know the old saying "One man's trash is another man's treasure." What is it? According the the omnipotent Wikipedia - "Dumpster Diving (AKA Totting, Skipping, Skip Salvage) is salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, or construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners, but deemed useful to the picker." Some do it out of necessity, others as a hobby, or for profit. I started looking into dumpster diving in Connecticut.
Progressive Rail Roading
Connecticut Gov. Lamont OKs TOD grants
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has approved $6.8 million in state funding to advance transit-oriented development (TOD) projects in six municipalities. The state's Transit-Oriented Development Grant Program provides funding for shovel-ready capital projects located within a half-mile of existing public transportation stations that also promote the development of infrastructure with the goal of creating walkable, mixed-used spaces, officials from the governor's office said in a press release.
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Rhode Island
connecticuthistory.org
Vietnam Protests in Connecticut
Connecticut opposition to the war in Vietnam paralleled that found in many other parts of America. When the movement against the war was in its early phase, people from the state traveled to New York City and to two national marches in Washington, DC. As the war continued, opponents formed local organizations and held local protests, particularly on college campuses.
Local Man Wins $50K From Powerball Ticket Purchased At Town Of Fairfield Convenience Store
Connecticut Lottery announced a number of big winners, including two residents who claimed $50,000 prizes. New Haven County resident Kenneth Procino, of Milford, won a $50,000 Powerball prize, CT Lottery announced on Friday, Oct. 14. The ticket was purchased at Jay's Mobil Mart, located at 1271 Stratfield Road in Fairfield,...
Yale Daily News
Yale New Haven Hospital System acquires three more hospitals
The Yale New Haven Health System signed an agreement to acquire three new Connecticut hospitals last week. The signing comes less than a month after a historic deficit triggered a slew of job cuts. YNHHS gains over 700 more beds via the acquisition agreement. The three hospitals — Rockville General...
North America’s Longest Mountain Roller Coaster is in the Massachusetts Berkshires
Weeeee! Put your hands up and have some fall fun whizzing through the Berkshires on 3,780 feet of track. Let's do this. It's called the Thunderbolt Mountain Roller Coaster, and it's incredibly unique, as you're in your own car and can actually control the speed. So, you're free to zoom crazy fast or make it a more leisurely ride as you weave in and out of the forest canopy while feeling that crisp, New England fall air.
NBC Connecticut
Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut Won $50,000 Wednesday Night
One Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut for Wednesday night’s drawing won $50,000. The winning numbers were 14-30-41-42-59 and the Powerball was 6. The $50,000 ticket in Connecticut matched four numbers and the Powerball. It's not clear where it was sold. Two Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut for the Monday...
