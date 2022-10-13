Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Cottage Brings New Life to Greenwich Avenue
The Cottage has brought new life to Greenwich Avenue through its inventive and interesting food. So often when new restaurants come to Greenwich I feel a little twinge of dread. Is this going to be the same thing I can eat and five other restaurants on The Ave? My expectations were blown out of the water by Chef Brian Lewis.
Abilis to hold Fall Floral Workshop
Abilis Gardens & Gifts is holding a fun Fall Floral Workshop featuring autumn wreath making with floral designer René DeLaurentis. The Fall Floral Workshop Autumn Wreaths & Treats will be held on Thursday, October 27, at 5:00 p.m., at Abilis Gardens & Gifts, 50 Glenville Street, Greenwich. Workshop fee is $100 and includes all cost of materials, instruction and refreshments. Space is limited and participants must register in advance (by October 17) at abilis.us/calendar.
Celebrating the wonders of the human voice
The Yale Voice Center at Greenwich Hospital has partnered with Greenwich Arts Council to present a three-part series of concerts and lectures beginning Thursday, October 20, called “Healing Voices: At the Intersection of Vocal Arts and Vocal Health” that celebrate the wonders of the human voice. Actor, singer...
Star-studded CSI Greenwich event a crown jewel of show jumping
Last weekend was, by all accounts, an affair to remember as dozens of premier Olympic, World and U.S. equestrians convened at the Greenwich Polo Club to face off against one another at the 2nd annual CSI Greenwich event that featured prize money totaling nearly three hundred sixty-six thousand dollars. Centered...
