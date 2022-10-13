ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
crossroadstoday.com

Labor agency tallies votes in another Amazon union election

NEW YORK (AP) — The nascent group that secured the first-ever union victory of an Amazon warehouse in the U.S. is set to face a crucial test on Tuesday, when votes from yet another election are set to be tallied. Representatives from the National Labor Relations Board will be...
SCHODACK, NY
crossroadstoday.com

Governor to end California coronavirus emergency in February

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s coronavirus emergency will officially end in February, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday, nearly three years after the state’s first confirmed death from the disease prompted a raft of restrictions that upended public life. The decision will have little practical impact on most...
CALIFORNIA STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Reno man headed to prison for death threats to politicians

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 47-year-old Reno man will spend up to 15 years in prison for sending death threats to a half-dozen Nevada elected officials in messages citing false conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was stolen. Matthew Carter was found guilty in September of three felony counts...
RENO, NV
crossroadstoday.com

Californians get third chance to alter dialysis clinic rules

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the third time in three elections, California voters are being asked to require changes to the operations of dialysis clinics that provide life-saving care to 80,000 people with kidney failure. Proposition 29 on the November ballot would require a doctor, nurse practitioner or physicians’...
CALIFORNIA STATE
crossroadstoday.com

NJ casino, sports betting, online revenue up 7% in September

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both types of gambling outlets won nearly $485 million from gamblers in September, up nearly 7% from a year earlier. And the nine casinos collectively edged past the amount...
crossroadstoday.com

Details emerge about alleged serial killer’s criminal past

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California has a criminal history that includes traffic violations and convictions for drug crimes, authorities said Monday. Stockton police arrested Wesley Brownlee, 43, on Saturday after surveilling...
STOCKTON, CA
crossroadstoday.com

It’s beginning to feel a lot like fall

Victoria, Texas-: Today: Mostly cloudy skies with breezy winds while temperatures stay below average. High: 77 degrees. Winds: NE 5-15 mph. A 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorm. Less than 1/10″ of rain with higher totals where thunderstorms are present. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with light winds...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy