Fall Color Change 2022 – Update: 10/13/2022

PEAK Color is here Northern Michigan!

The past 7 days have been incredible with so much color over the higher elevations of the L.P. and in the U.P.

I’m talking about vibrant reds and oranges making for beautiful landscapes.

As you rise over the hills, the maples and oaks are just on fire!

Make a stop at one of the many orchards over NW Lower and you’ll love the view.

Here are a few examples from our viewers:

This first one is from Lyn taken near Mancelona.

It’s on fire with great color across the lake.

The f

orecast is showing Past Peak conditions for those that have been really glowing this week.

This still means there is color but the brightest reds and oranges have past for those areas and they will continue fading over the next 7 days.

Rain and wind have also taken a toll the leaves over the higher terrain over the past few days.

BUT, Don’t let this stop you from taking a drive across the region as you will be IMPRESSESSED!

The pic to the right is from Michelle in Vanderbilt.

You can tell the tree is past peak but the trees to the right of it are still coming along.

Here’s a trip I think would be great right now:

Over the Lower Peninsula, drive along US-131 from Petoskey down to Cadillac.

Then head West on M-55 to M-37 and then drive North towards Traverse City.

Once you reach US-31 take that the route to Petoskey.

Plan on a few hours for the entire trip soaking in all the color you can.

In the U.P., Tahquamenon Falls is still looking beautiful! It’s worth the trip!

The big question is how about the Tunnel of Trees?

Well, you still have time! The color has started but it’s not peaking yet…. I would plan on a trip for the weekend of the 22nd.

LET’S SEE YOUR PICTURES! Please submit your favorite fall color photos from this year here.

___________________________________________

If you need help figuring out a drive, here’s a list of color tours put together by the County Road Association of Michigan:

Antrim County

Deadman Hill overlook off US-131 viewing Jordan River Valley

Jordan River Road off US-131

Pinney Bridge Road off M-66

Cascade Road off Alba Highway (CR 620)

Chippewa County

North and South Caribou Lake Roads in the DeTour Village area

Gogomain Road from Goetzville to Pickford

Lakeshore Drive from Brimley to M-123

Salt Point Road from M-28 to Lakeshore Drive

Crawford County

CR101 looking north from CR100 (“Pioneer Hill”)

Emmet County

Mitchell Road from Fletcher Road to Cheboygan County line

Pleasantview Road from M-119 to Robinson Road

Robinson Road from State Road to Pleasantview Road

State Road from Harbor Springs to Cross Village

Stutsmanville Road from Pleasantview to W. Townline, then W. Townline Road north

Brutus Road from Pleasantville Road to US-31

Tunnel of Trees – M-119

Williams Road from US-131 to Resort Pike Road

Resort Pike Road from Williams Road to Indian Garden Road

Leelanau County

North Eagle Highway

Newman Road

Port Oneida Road

Gills Pier Road

Schomberg Road

Mason County

Lakeshore Drive from Oceana Drive to Iris Road

Hawley from Pere Marquette Highway to Walhalla Road

South Masten Road to Washington Road and the Ruby Creek area

North Lakeshore Drive along Hamlin Lake

Custer Road from Hogue Road to US-10

Montmorency County

Pleasant Valley Road

Farrier Road

Carter Road

Meridian Line Road

Presque Isle County

Long Lake Highway from M-65 into Alpena County

E-634 Highway from Polaski Road west to Lake May Road

W-638 Highway Ocqueoc Road from Walker Highway to North Allis Highway from Ocqueoc Road west to M-211.

Wexford County

Fall Color Scenic Routes, all starting from downtown Cadillac

Route 1: Around the Lakes (20 miles)

Route 2: Northwest to Mesick (63 miles)

Route 3: Southwest to Hoxeyville/Luther/Briston (64 miles)

Route 4: Northeast to Lake City/Manton (32 miles)

In the U.P.: (Compiled from UPtravel.com)