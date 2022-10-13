Fall Color Change 2022 – Update: 10/13/2022
PEAK Color is here Northern Michigan!
The past 7 days have been incredible with so much color over the higher elevations of the L.P. and in the U.P.
I’m talking about vibrant reds and oranges making for beautiful landscapes.
As you rise over the hills, the maples and oaks are just on fire!
Make a stop at one of the many orchards over NW Lower and you’ll love the view.
Here are a few examples from our viewers:
This first one is from Lyn taken near Mancelona.
It’s on fire with great color across the lake.
The f
orecast is showing Past Peak conditions for those that have been really glowing this week.
This still means there is color but the brightest reds and oranges have past for those areas and they will continue fading over the next 7 days.
Rain and wind have also taken a toll the leaves over the higher terrain over the past few days.
BUT, Don’t let this stop you from taking a drive across the region as you will be IMPRESSESSED!
The pic to the right is from Michelle in Vanderbilt.
You can tell the tree is past peak but the trees to the right of it are still coming along.
Here’s a trip I think would be great right now:
Over the Lower Peninsula, drive along US-131 from Petoskey down to Cadillac.
Then head West on M-55 to M-37 and then drive North towards Traverse City.
Once you reach US-31 take that the route to Petoskey.
Plan on a few hours for the entire trip soaking in all the color you can.
In the U.P., Tahquamenon Falls is still looking beautiful! It’s worth the trip!
The big question is how about the Tunnel of Trees?
Well, you still have time! The color has started but it’s not peaking yet…. I would plan on a trip for the weekend of the 22nd.
LET’S SEE YOUR PICTURES! Please submit your favorite fall color photos from this year here.
___________________________________________
If you need help figuring out a drive, here’s a list of color tours put together by the County Road Association of Michigan:
Antrim County
- Deadman Hill overlook off US-131 viewing Jordan River Valley
- Jordan River Road off US-131
- Pinney Bridge Road off M-66
- Cascade Road off Alba Highway (CR 620)
Chippewa County
- North and South Caribou Lake Roads in the DeTour Village area
- Gogomain Road from Goetzville to Pickford
- Lakeshore Drive from Brimley to M-123
- Salt Point Road from M-28 to Lakeshore Drive
Crawford County
- CR101 looking north from CR100 (“Pioneer Hill”)
Emmet County
- Mitchell Road from Fletcher Road to Cheboygan County line
- Pleasantview Road from M-119 to Robinson Road
- Robinson Road from State Road to Pleasantview Road
- State Road from Harbor Springs to Cross Village
- Stutsmanville Road from Pleasantview to W. Townline, then W. Townline Road north
- Brutus Road from Pleasantville Road to US-31
- Tunnel of Trees – M-119
- Williams Road from US-131 to Resort Pike Road
- Resort Pike Road from Williams Road to Indian Garden Road
Leelanau County
- North Eagle Highway
- Newman Road
- Port Oneida Road
- Gills Pier Road
- Schomberg Road
Mason County
- Lakeshore Drive from Oceana Drive to Iris Road
- Hawley from Pere Marquette Highway to Walhalla Road
- South Masten Road to Washington Road and the Ruby Creek area
- North Lakeshore Drive along Hamlin Lake
- Custer Road from Hogue Road to US-10
Montmorency County
- Pleasant Valley Road
- Farrier Road
- Carter Road
- Meridian Line Road
Presque Isle County
- Long Lake Highway from M-65 into Alpena County
- E-634 Highway from Polaski Road west to Lake May Road
- W-638 Highway Ocqueoc Road from Walker Highway to North Allis Highway from Ocqueoc Road west to M-211.
Wexford County
- Fall Color Scenic Routes, all starting from downtown Cadillac
- Route 1: Around the Lakes (20 miles)
- Route 2: Northwest to Mesick (63 miles)
- Route 3: Southwest to Hoxeyville/Luther/Briston (64 miles)
- Route 4: Northeast to Lake City/Manton (32 miles)
In the U.P.: (Compiled from UPtravel.com)
- Take US-2 West towards Rapid River
- Munising to Seney to Grand Marais back to Munising
- Newberry to Whitefish Pt.
- Newberry to Deer Park to Grand Marais to Seney back to Newberry
- Brimley to Eckerman to Paradise back toward Whitefish Road then to Bay Mills along the lake.
- Ignace to Sault Ste. Marie to Pickford to Stalwart to Detour Village to Cedarville back to St. Ignace
Comments / 0