JoJo Siwa Debuts New Pink Hair Makeover in Reunion With Abby Lee Miller: Photo

Talk about a bright idea! JoJo Siwa was all smiles while showing off her new, short pink hairdo during the 2022 Industry Dance Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. The 19-year-old singer/dancer/actress looked super fun, rocking feathers, sparkles, and more to the event, where she crossed paths with her old Dance Moms coach Abby Lee Miller.

JoJo was positively beaming as she stepped onto the red carpet rocking a short, hot pink hairstyle which was brushed back with a bit of pomp. She complemented her tinted tresses with glowing skin, flushed cheeks, and a touch of sparkling eyeshadow.

JoJo Siwa embraced pink big-time during the 2022 Industry Dance Awards in L.A. on Oct. 12, 2022. He new, tinted locks looked delightful. (Shutterstock)

The Blurt! star made sure her outfit was just as fun as her new locks. She rocked a feathery fuchsia top with a black tulle skirt that featured a rhinestone belt. Matching the details in her skirt, JoJo slipped into a pair of sparkling high-tops with pink socks.

At the event, the Nebraska-native ran into Abby Lee Miller, her former coach on Dance Moms. She made sure to wrap the reality star, who has suffered major health problems in recent years, in a huge hug.

JoJo usually rocks platinum blonde hair. Here, she’s seen during opening night of the musical ‘Jagged Little Pill’ at L.A.’s Pantages Theatre on Sep. 14, 2022. (Shutterstock)

While Abby’s tough coaching style has come under fire since the show’s start, JoJo said she was “thankful and grateful” for her guidance. “Without her, Dance Moms wouldn’t be a thing,” JoJo told Entertainment Tonight. “And without that, none of us would have a career. Like, Dance Moms is where I got my start.”

Abby only had sweet things to say to the Dancing With The Stars alum, who came out last year. “I’m very proud, I’m very proud,” the reality star said. “I don’t think she hides anything really. I think maybe she just didn’t know.”

JoJo teamed up with old ‘Dance Moms’ coach Abby Lee Miller at the event. She gave her a big hug. (Shutterstock)

JoJo really seems to be coming into her own lately. The teen sensation poked fun at her “gay awakening” in a now-viral TikTok earlier this month. In it, she remembered how “grossed out” she was when a boy tried to “have sex” with her on the first date back when she was just a young teen. “Immediately knew, men are not my thing,” JoJo confessed.

It’s no surprise that JoJo has a special lady in her life. She debuted her new relationship with YouTuber Avery Cyrus last month, calling herself the “happiest girl.”