ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

JoJo Siwa Debuts New Pink Hair Makeover in Reunion With Abby Lee Miller: Photo

By Kelby Vera
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sbzvg_0iXrNsXU00
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Talk about a bright idea! JoJo Siwa was all smiles while showing off her new, short pink hairdo during the 2022 Industry Dance Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. The 19-year-old singer/dancer/actress looked super fun, rocking feathers, sparkles, and more to the event, where she crossed paths with her old Dance Moms coach Abby Lee Miller.

JoJo was positively beaming as she stepped onto the red carpet rocking a short, hot pink hairstyle which was brushed back with a bit of pomp. She complemented her tinted tresses with glowing skin, flushed cheeks, and a touch of sparkling eyeshadow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W3lGy_0iXrNsXU00
JoJo Siwa embraced pink big-time during the 2022 Industry Dance Awards in L.A. on Oct. 12, 2022. He new, tinted locks looked delightful. (Shutterstock)

The Blurt! star made sure her outfit was just as fun as her new locks. She rocked a feathery fuchsia top with a black tulle skirt that featured a rhinestone belt. Matching the details in her skirt, JoJo slipped into a pair of sparkling high-tops with pink socks.

At the event, the Nebraska-native ran into Abby Lee Miller, her former coach on Dance Moms. She made sure to wrap the reality star, who has suffered major health problems in recent years, in a huge hug.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yXAKN_0iXrNsXU00
JoJo usually rocks platinum blonde hair. Here, she’s seen during opening night of the musical ‘Jagged Little Pill’ at L.A.’s Pantages Theatre on Sep. 14, 2022. (Shutterstock)

While Abby’s tough coaching style has come under fire since the show’s start, JoJo said she was “thankful and grateful” for her guidance. “Without her, Dance Moms wouldn’t be a thing,” JoJo told Entertainment Tonight. “And without that, none of us would have a career. Like, Dance Moms is where I got my start.”

Abby only had sweet things to say to the Dancing With The Stars alum, who came out last year. “I’m very proud, I’m very proud,” the reality star said. “I don’t think she hides anything really. I think maybe she just didn’t know.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1flpXs_0iXrNsXU00
JoJo teamed up with old ‘Dance Moms’ coach Abby Lee Miller at the event. She gave her a big hug. (Shutterstock)

JoJo really seems to be coming into her own lately. The teen sensation poked fun at her “gay awakening” in a now-viral TikTok earlier this month. In it, she remembered how “grossed out” she was when a boy tried to “have sex” with her on the first date back when she was just a young teen. “Immediately knew, men are not my thing,” JoJo confessed.

It’s no surprise that JoJo has a special lady in her life. She debuted her new relationship with YouTuber Avery Cyrus last month, calling herself the “happiest girl.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
International Business Times

Honey Boo Boo Rocks Long Bleach Blonde Hair, False Lashes In Makeover Update

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson dropped a bombshell when she posted a new video showcasing her stunning transformation on social media. On Thursday, the 17-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a clip of her posing for the camera after what seemed to be a tedious process of a makeover.
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Rocks Little Black Dress As She Resurfaces At Taylor Hawkins Tribute

Miley Cyrus joined a group of other A-listers Tuesday evening to celebrate the life and legacy of Taylor Hawkins, the late Foo Fighters drummer who died at the age of 50 on March 25. Miley, 29, performed at the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on Sept. 28 in a long-sleeve, black mini dress. She accessorized with a silver belt and silver necklace and completed her edgy look with skinny black boots.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

43-Year-Old Katie Holmes Shows Off Her Stretch Marks In Sultry Photoshoot

Katie Holmes is a familiar face on TV for several years on Dawson’s Creek, and on social media she’s still showing off her looks – stretch marks and all – with pride in some new modeling photos. Holmes, 43, is a star of the television and big screen and has been in several acclaimed projects since her breakthrough role, including Thank You for Smoking and Coda.
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Willow Smith Enjoys Casual Afternoon With Boyfriend De’Wayne Jackson After Performing At iHeartRadio Music Festival

Willow Smith had a much-needed relaxing afternoon with her boyfriend, De'Wayne Jackson, as the two blissfully ran errands together in Malibu on Sunday, September 25. In photos, the dynamic duo appeared to be grabbing a few groceries at Whole Foods Market just one day after the talented singer dominated the stage at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
MALIBU, CA
Page Six

Janet Jackson shares rare photo with ‘beautiful niece’ Paris Jackson

Janet Jackson posted a rare picture with her niece, Paris Jackson, during a fashion week party on Wednesday in France. “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖,” the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post on Friday of the pair sitting together on an animal-print couch during Paris Fashion Week.
People

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Says She 'Wouldn't Be Sober and Sane' If She'd Had Baby Sooner in Life

Kelly Osbourne explained why she is grateful to start a new chapter as a mom at this point in her life Kelly Osbourne is sharing her gratitude for Red Table Talk. Appearing as a guest host on the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series featuring Hayden Panettiere, the singer opened up about what her pregnancy means to her at this stage of her life. "I feel very blessed that this didn't happen before because I wouldn't have been sober and sane. Because you can be sober, but not...
HollywoodLife

Robin Wright Seen In 1st Photos Since Filing For Divorce From Husband Clément Giraudet

Robin Wright, 56, was seen on a casual outing for the first time since it was reported she and her husband of four years, Clement Giraudet, have parted ways. The actress wore a gray hoodie, black leggings, and sneakers as she walked by cameras in Los Angeles, CA on Sept. 24. She also had her hair pulled back and wore glasses with her look as her facial expression appeared to be somewhat somber.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant

Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
LOS ANGELES, CA
bravotv.com

Phaedra Parks Shows Off Her Fierce “Soccer Mom” Style

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is a “mama bear” on the field while supporting her sons. Phaedra Parks tends to rock statement-making fashion everywhere she goes, and yes, that even applies to the sidelines of a kids’ soccer game. In a September 19 Instagram post, The...
Us Weekly

Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider

She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
HollywoodLife

Mikhail Baryshnikov, 74, & Wife Lisa Rinehart, 71, Make Rare Appearance At Gala Honoring SJP

Sex and the City‘s Aleksandr Petrovsky is back! Mikhail Baryshnikov, 74, who plays the beloved character on the hit HBO series, was spotted at the New York City Ballet’s 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala alongside his wife Lisa Rinehart, 71. The cute couple attended the event on Sept. 28, in honor of his former costar, Sarah Jessica Parker, 57. Mikhail looked elegant in a red carpet classic look featuring a black suit and tie, paired with black dress shoes. He also completed the timeless ensemble with a pair of light brown glasses, as he held his wife on his arm. Lisa stunned with a chic white transparent button-up blouse with puffed-up sleeves. The 71-year-old opted for a pair of black velvet trousers, and metallic open-toe sandals.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
249K+
Followers
23K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy