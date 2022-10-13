ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in custody after stabbing Dayton PD officer

By Sarah Bean, Riley Phillips, Callie Cassick
WDTN
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An officer has been released from the hospital after being stabbed in the neck while responding to a mental health call in Dayton on Thursday.

Dayton Police released this statement:

The officer was stabbed in the neck and we are fortunate a major artery was not struck. The officer has been treated and released and will be off while recuperating from his injuries. The suspect was immediately taken into custody and has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail with several felony charges pending.

According to the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 1500 block of Bancroft Avenue at 2:33 p.m. on reports of a mental health issue. During the call, a commotion could be heard in the home.

Suspect arrested 5 months after fatal Riverside shooting

At 2:59 p.m., it was announced over the radio that an officer inside the home had been stabbed. Additional police rushed to the scene and a suspect, a 29-year-old man, was quickly apprehended. The man has been brought to the Safety Building.

The officer was brought to the hospital, where they have since been released.

“I think this really stresses the importance of how difficult officers’ jobs are dealing with situations, especially when someone’s dealing with a mental health type issue,” DPD Lt. Colonel Eric Henderson said. “We’re fortunate that at this time the officer appears that he’s going to be ok.”

At this time, the police department is investigating the events leading up to the stabbing. Homicide crews and the Professional Standards Bureau were on the scene.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.

WDTN

