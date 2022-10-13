ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Binghamton selling half-finished building

By Jim Ehmke
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bwrtz_0iXrNTfR00

BINGHAMTON, NY – The City of Binghamton has struck upon a new approach to addressing foreclosed, dilapidated properties: offering them as sort of a half-finished starter rehab kit.

An open house will be held this weekend for prospective buyers of 92 Park Avenue on the city’s Southside. The historic building along Bayless Creek has housed many businesses over the years including a cobbler, a bookstore, a candy store, and O’Mattagyn’s Floral. But in recent years, it has fallen into disrepair.

When the previous owner failed to pay the property taxes, Binghamton acquired it and used $106,000 in Cities RISE state funding to fix the exterior and address code issues inside.

Mayor Jared Kraham says that what’s left is a blank canvas for the new owner to finish the job. “When you have a property that’s been here for decades and decades, it’s really seen a lot. So, it really can only be done with grant funding, and there’s limited capacity to do these. When we do do projects like this, we want to highlight it for the community, and showcase that the city has taken this property about halfway. We need someone to take it the rest of the way. We’re really excited about it.”

Kraham says he expects the first floor to be used for commercial space while there’s a one-bedroom apartment on the second floor. The city is asking $110,000 for the property and will prioritize veterans, first-time home buyers, employees of the city and city school district, and those who meet the income requirements of the state’s Affordable Housing Corporation.

The open houses will be held on Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
owegopennysaver.com

‘One drawing at a time’

Heading back up north from Tampa Bay, Fla., and just weeks after Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in Florida, Illustrator Terry Mead will be traveling back to her hometown of Apalachin, N.Y., but this time for a different reason. Mead has her illustrations on display at Carol’s Coffee and Art Bar, located at 171 Front St. in downtown Owego.
OWEGO, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Simply Space Grand Opening Today

Binghamton has a new business starting today. Simply Space is a boutique store offering apparel as well as spray tans. Owner Katie Kane says their spray tanning is customizable to your skin tone and they focus on skin cancer awareness, something personal to Kahn and her family. "So UV-free is...
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

Latest numbers, October 17th

BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – There has been a sizeable decrease in Broome County COVID-19 cases as we begin this week. 307 active cases have been reported over the past 5 days with 75 of them new. There are currently 75 people in the hospital. The number of deaths remains at 559.
CNY News

Chenango County Woman Is A Win Cash Winner

The old adage persistence pays off rings true for this local woman. Connie Chambers of New Berlin plays Win Cash every day and it paid off! In the form of 100 Dollars. Congratulations Connie, you deserve it! You can win like Connie or perhaps even take home the grand prize of $30,000. What would you do with $30,000? No need to share, you can choose to build a carrot castle if you want. Just enjoy it! This is the last day to win so listen to us for the Win Cash codes and enter them right here.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: October 14, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, the new $50,000 football stadium in the First Ward will be formally dedicated tomorrow. The wonderful football field is made possible through the generosity of George F. Johnson. Construction of the new Elks Lodge at...
BINGHAMTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

Drag Story Hour returns to Ithaca for fall season

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- October Drag Story Hour has returned to Ithaca for the 2022 Fall season. Parents could bring their kids to Buffalo Street Books Sunday morning for a glamorous storytime experience. Miss Coraline Chardonnay and Miss Tilia Cordata have been doing Drag Story Hour for the last four...
ITHACA, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy