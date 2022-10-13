Read full article on original website
Journey and Toto coming to Vibrant Arena
The legendary rock bands Journey and Toto will perform at Moline’s Vibrant Arena at The MARK on March 21, 2023, as part of Journey’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour. Journey will play in 38 cities across North America with their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop...
Two Remain | Quad City Symphony Orchestra
We sat down with Ernesto Estigarribia to preview the Quad City Symphony Orchestra’s latest performance that is part of a community wide project called Out of the Darkness.
Augie wins diversity award for 3rd time
Augustana College’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion continues to earn recognition. For the third time, the private school has earned the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity Magazine. Augie is among 103 institutions recognized by INSIGHT for the HEED Award in 2022, according...
YouthHope will reveal new mural Tuesday
YouthHope and Rotary Club of Rock Island will hold a grand reveal for the new “There is Hope” mural at the Rock Island Youth Center. The event will be 4 p.m. Tuesday at the YouthHope Rock Island Youth Center, 2707 11th St., Rock Island. The mural is an...
Seriously spooktacular Halloween family fun in the QCA
The Halloween season is upon us, and you can take the whole gang to some of these frightfully ghoulish events for family fun!. 6:30-8:00 p.m. – Not So Scary Halloween Walk, Quad City Botanical Center, Lighted walk through the gardens after dark. Kids receive a good bag. Costumes welcome. Tickets required (free for members).
Family trunk or treat set for Halloween
Trunk-or-Treat will take place 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, on 9th Street between 7th and 6th Avenues in Rock Island. Hosted by 1st Ward Alderman Moses Robinson, the event will feature free candy, treats and music. Costumes aren’t necessary, but encouraged, a news release says.
Veterans Network celebrates four years of job connections
The Quad Cities Veteran Network, in partnership with IowaWORKS, will celebrate its fourth anniversary of connecting veterans to local jobs. The celebration will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Crawford Brew Works, 3659 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf. The celebration includes food and cake for all veterans. The networking...
Gaming-industry experts will speak as part of QC panel
Visit Quad-Cities will host a panel on the future of the gaming industry at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Nancy Ballenger – senior vice president and general manager, Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf/Caesars Entertainment. Travis Hankins – vice president and general...
Free session set on preventing heart disease
UnityPoint Health – Trinity continues its commitment to getting people on the right track to living more heart healthy with the upcoming Heart to Heart Community Education Series event on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Param Singh, MD, Cardiovascular Medicine, P.C., will present “ABCD’s of Preventing Heart. Disease” on...
Groundbreaking set Monday for new youth justice center
A groundbreaking ceremony for the Scott County Youth Justice and Rehabilitation Center will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the new building, 4715 Tremont Ave., Davenport. Parking is available on the site or in the Davenport Public Works Parking lot, a news release says. Scott County Board Chair Ken Beck, the YJRC Director Jeremy Kaiser, architect Roger Schroepfer from Wold Architects and Engineers, and contractor Bill Bruce from Bruce Builders will give brief remarks.
Auditor announces new Facebook link
Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins has announced another way to communicate via social media with the Scott County Iowa Auditor’s Office Facebook page. “As more people turn to other communication sources, we want to provide another option. This allows us to get quick and relevant information out to the public,” she said in a news release.
Scott County reminds voters of early voting
Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins reminds voters that there are early-voting options available to them, and that the deadline to return absentee ballots is on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. Early Voting Options. In-person voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Auditor’s Office, Scott County Administrative Center, 600 West 4th...
High school helps fight hunger with Empty Bowls Project
The Moline High School Art Department, MHS Interact Club and National Honor. Society will hold the annual Empty Bowls Project from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in the Moline High School Cafeteria, 3600 Avenue of the Cities. The public is invited to come and pick out an original clay bowl...
IL mask recommendation in line with CDC
Last week’s executive order by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker only recommends mask wearing for people at high risk for contracting COVID. The recommendations — in line with federal CDC guidelines — periodically have been updated and now extend until Nov. 12, said Janet Hill, chief operating officer for the Rock Island County Health Department.
Moline High School helps Student Hunger Drive ‘one bowl at a time’ with Empty Bowls project
Some Quad-City teens are doing their part to eliminate hunger in our area, one bowl at a time. Representatives from Moline High School stopped by Local 4 to talk about the Empty Bowls project to raise funds for the Student Hunger Drive. For more information, click here.
Muscatine pickleball courts now open for public use
The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department has announced new pickleball courts have been completed and are ready for public use. As part of the South End Improvement Project that will eventually include a new shelter, parking lot, splash pad, new playground, new lighting and the installation of a modular restroom facility, the six courts are located at Taylor Park, located at 1803 Angle St., Muscatine. According to a release:
Hawkeyes left out of AP Top 25 basketball poll
The Hawkeyes find themselves on the outside of the first Associated Press Top 25 basketball poll. Iowa, the defending Big Ten Tournament champions, received just 13 votes, which puts them 36th in the country in advance of the 2022-2023 season. The Hawkeyes were 16th in the final poll of 2022.
Bettendorf Police: Suspect was in stolen car, with meth, at casino
A 36-year-old Iowa City woman faces a felony charge after Bettendorf Police found her early Monday in a stolen car with meth in a casino parking lot. Bridget Dual faces a felony charge of first-degree theft and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – second offense, court records say.
25-year-old man killed in Rock Island shooting
A 25-year-old man died as a result of a shooting in Rock Island Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. At approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of 25th Street. Officers located a 25-year-old man with a serious but was believed to be non-life-threatening gunshot wound at 25th Street and 5th ½ Avenue, police said Monday.
