The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department has announced new pickleball courts have been completed and are ready for public use. As part of the South End Improvement Project that will eventually include a new shelter, parking lot, splash pad, new playground, new lighting and the installation of a modular restroom facility, the six courts are located at Taylor Park, located at 1803 Angle St., Muscatine. According to a release:

MUSCATINE, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO