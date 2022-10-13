Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Patriots ‘Running Rookies’ Behind Rhamondre Stevenson
FOXBORO — With the playing status of running back Damien Harris looking uncertain (at best) for the foreseeable future, the New England Patriots added a bit of insurance to their stable of rushers by promoting rookie Kevin Harris to their active roster from the practice squad on Thursday. Assuming...
Raleigh News & Observer
Seahawks Rookie Tariq Woolen is ‘Playing Silly,’ Impressing Richard Sherman
Who would've thought a rookie on one of the league's worst defenses would be tied for the league lead in interceptions through six weeks?. For a defense that allowed the second-most passing yards per game last season -- and still has a ways to go -- the Seattle Seahawks seemed to have struck literal gold with rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen in April's draft and are riding his wave to a 3-3 record after Sunday's 19-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Underdog Corners ‘Got Their Bone’ Against Greatest QB Of All Time
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers walked into Week 6 at 9.5-point underdogs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, facing Tom Brady without three members of their starting secondary. At cornerback, James Pierre and Josh Jackson took the field with Arthur Maulet at the slot. From the outside, they should've been the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Dalton Schultz ‘Tweaks’ Knee Injury; Cowboys Find Rookie TE Gem In Jake Ferguson?
The Dallas Cowboys may have fallen to the Philadelphia Eagles 26-17 at Lincoln Financial Field. But coach Mike McCarthy is right when he says his team "punched back'' with a second-half comeback. And part of the reason for the Cowboys' turnaround was the play of rookie tight end Jake Ferguson.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers’ offense anemic in loss to Rams as Carolina loses another quarterback to injury
Playing without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, an already stagnant Carolina Panthers offense generated even fewer explosive plays in interim head coach Steve Wilks’ first game. The team’s lone touchdown came via a second-quarter pick-six by Donte Jackson, and the Panthers offense did not cross the Rams’ 20-yard line until...
Raleigh News & Observer
Can Panthers’ Steve Wilks make most of second chance? Former bosses, players think so
It was 2012, and Ron Rivera needed a new defensive backs coach in the second season of his tenure as Carolina Panthers head coach. He knew exactly who he wanted in that role: Steve Wilks. In 2006, Wilks’ first season as an NFL assistant, the Chicago Bears’ defense ranked fifth...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers players react to Robbie Anderson trade: ‘There was a lot of tension built up’
There might not be a player in the Carolina Panthers locker room closer to Robbie Anderson than backup quarterback P.J. Walker. Anderson and Walker were teammates at Temple during their college days. They were later reunited in 2020 under their former Temple head coach Matt Rhule in Charlotte, playing more than two seasons together as members of the Panthers.
Raleigh News & Observer
Buccaneers Shaquil Barrett on Steelers: ‘We Gave Them The Game’
PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- It might surprise you to learn the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. But that's exactly what happened, according to outside linebacker, Shaquil Barrett. "Good teams don't come out here and lose a game on stuff that we did," Barrett said after the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Report: Steelers Benched Mitch Trubisky After Locker Room Fight With Diontae Johnson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made the switch at quarterback during halftime of their Week 4 loss to the New York Jets, sending Kenny Pickett onto the field for the first time. After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin said the change was made so that the offense could get...
Raleigh News & Observer
Rams Trade for Christian McCaffrey - Or Similar Idea - to Replace Cam Akers? Coach Sean McVay’s Vague Answer
From what we are gathering, running back Cam Akers not playing for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday is less of a "personal matter'' and more of a "football issue.''. And it is leading to questions being posed to head coach Sean McVay about the future of Akers in L.A. ... and about the possibility of the "go-for-it'' defending champs trying to acquire big-time help at the position.
Raleigh News & Observer
Mitch Trubisky Played ‘Backyard Football’ And Became Hero for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- Mitch Trubisky said he felt loose when the Pittsburgh Steelers called on him to replace starter Kenny Pickett, who suffered a blow to the head late in the second half of a tight game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With his second chance on the field after Pickett...
Raleigh News & Observer
Update on Patriots Mac Jones Status Against Browns
As of right now, the Cleveland Browns are not sure of which quarterback they will face on Sunday against the New England Patriots. According to a report, Mac Jones is making the trip to Cleveland, leaving the door open for him to return to the field of play. Jones has...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bears Left Carson Wentz Something to Remember Them By
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears defense played its strongest game Thursday since the season opener. They did a little more damage than previously thought. Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand during the game against the Bears, it...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers-Rams live updates: Carolina falls to Los Angeles as PJ Walker goes down injured
Jacob Eason has taken over at QB for the Panthers this quarter. CJ Henderson is also out for the Panthers, who are as much of a MASH unit as any team in the NFL. Walker was determined not to have a concussion, but he did have a neck injury. Eason threw an end-zone interception on the Panthers’ best chance to score a touchdown deep in the fourth quarter, and the game ended with a 24-10 Los Angeles win. Carolina drops to 1-5. The Panthers were outscored 17-0 in the second half.
Raleigh News & Observer
Tyquan Thornton Gets First TD, Patriots Grab 24-6 Lead Over Browns
The New England Patriots tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry have been quiet for the majority of the 2022 season. But the tandem made its presence felt on New England’s opening drive of the second half, which culminated in the first career touchdown reception for rookie wideout Tyquan Thornton in the Patriots Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Raleigh News & Observer
Rams Trail Panthers At Half As Offensive Woes Continue
Coming off of two-straight losses, the Los Angeles Rams' offensive woes have bled over yet again on Sunday in their matchup with the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium. And thanks to those continued struggles, the Rams trail the Panthers 10-7 heading into the locker room at halftime. For most of...
Raleigh News & Observer
Dak Prescott OUT; Dallas Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Key to Win at Eagles?
The Dallas Cowboys visit inhospitable territory this weekend as they prepare for a Sunday Night Football matchup with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Cowboys are enjoying a surprising four-game winning streak with backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center. ... and that status will continue,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Titans’ Mike Vrabel Jabs NFL Officiating With ‘Reply All’ Email, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. NFL officiating has been a hot topic of conversation due to two controversial roughing the passer penalties last week, and at least one coach shared his frustration with peers around the league. Every week, the league sends coaches and general managers an...
Raleigh News & Observer
Rams vs. Panthers: Highlights From LA’s Catty Victory at SoFi
Decisive, season-defining Los Angeles Rams games at SoFi Stadium have taken on a new, rather morbid tone. The SoCal supporters, however, likely won't be complaining about the result. Allen Robinson made it back to Inglewood's end zone through the air while Darrell Henderson Jr. and Ben Skowronek each put in...
Raleigh News & Observer
Daniel Carlson is Consistent This Season
Las Vegas Raiders placekicker Daniel Carlson is continuing to show his consistency on the field this season. Carlson is perfect on field goals this season, going 15-for-15 prior to the bye week. He is one six placekickers who hasn't missed a field goal this season. Carlson is also 4-for-4 for...
Comments / 0