Jacob Eason has taken over at QB for the Panthers this quarter. CJ Henderson is also out for the Panthers, who are as much of a MASH unit as any team in the NFL. Walker was determined not to have a concussion, but he did have a neck injury. Eason threw an end-zone interception on the Panthers’ best chance to score a touchdown deep in the fourth quarter, and the game ended with a 24-10 Los Angeles win. Carolina drops to 1-5. The Panthers were outscored 17-0 in the second half.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO