ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Raleigh News & Observer

Patriots ‘Running Rookies’ Behind Rhamondre Stevenson

FOXBORO — With the playing status of running back Damien Harris looking uncertain (at best) for the foreseeable future, the New England Patriots added a bit of insurance to their stable of rushers by promoting rookie Kevin Harris to their active roster from the practice squad on Thursday. Assuming...
NEW ENGLAND, ND
Raleigh News & Observer

Seahawks Rookie Tariq Woolen is ‘Playing Silly,’ Impressing Richard Sherman

Who would've thought a rookie on one of the league's worst defenses would be tied for the league lead in interceptions through six weeks?. For a defense that allowed the second-most passing yards per game last season -- and still has a ways to go -- the Seattle Seahawks seemed to have struck literal gold with rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen in April's draft and are riding his wave to a 3-3 record after Sunday's 19-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
SEATTLE, WA
Raleigh News & Observer

Panthers players react to Robbie Anderson trade: ‘There was a lot of tension built up’

There might not be a player in the Carolina Panthers locker room closer to Robbie Anderson than backup quarterback P.J. Walker. Anderson and Walker were teammates at Temple during their college days. They were later reunited in 2020 under their former Temple head coach Matt Rhule in Charlotte, playing more than two seasons together as members of the Panthers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Buccaneers Shaquil Barrett on Steelers: ‘We Gave Them The Game’

PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- It might surprise you to learn the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. But that's exactly what happened, according to outside linebacker, Shaquil Barrett. "Good teams don't come out here and lose a game on stuff that we did," Barrett said after the...
TAMPA, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Rams Trade for Christian McCaffrey - Or Similar Idea - to Replace Cam Akers? Coach Sean McVay’s Vague Answer

From what we are gathering, running back Cam Akers not playing for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday is less of a "personal matter'' and more of a "football issue.''. And it is leading to questions being posed to head coach Sean McVay about the future of Akers in L.A. ... and about the possibility of the "go-for-it'' defending champs trying to acquire big-time help at the position.
Raleigh News & Observer

Update on Patriots Mac Jones Status Against Browns

As of right now, the Cleveland Browns are not sure of which quarterback they will face on Sunday against the New England Patriots. According to a report, Mac Jones is making the trip to Cleveland, leaving the door open for him to return to the field of play. Jones has...
CLEVELAND, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Bears Left Carson Wentz Something to Remember Them By

View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears defense played its strongest game Thursday since the season opener. They did a little more damage than previously thought. Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand during the game against the Bears, it...
CHICAGO, IL
Raleigh News & Observer

Panthers-Rams live updates: Carolina falls to Los Angeles as PJ Walker goes down injured

Jacob Eason has taken over at QB for the Panthers this quarter. CJ Henderson is also out for the Panthers, who are as much of a MASH unit as any team in the NFL. Walker was determined not to have a concussion, but he did have a neck injury. Eason threw an end-zone interception on the Panthers’ best chance to score a touchdown deep in the fourth quarter, and the game ended with a 24-10 Los Angeles win. Carolina drops to 1-5. The Panthers were outscored 17-0 in the second half.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Tyquan Thornton Gets First TD, Patriots Grab 24-6 Lead Over Browns

The New England Patriots tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry have been quiet for the majority of the 2022 season. But the tandem made its presence felt on New England’s opening drive of the second half, which culminated in the first career touchdown reception for rookie wideout Tyquan Thornton in the Patriots Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Rams Trail Panthers At Half As Offensive Woes Continue

Coming off of two-straight losses, the Los Angeles Rams' offensive woes have bled over yet again on Sunday in their matchup with the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium. And thanks to those continued struggles, the Rams trail the Panthers 10-7 heading into the locker room at halftime. For most of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Dak Prescott OUT; Dallas Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Key to Win at Eagles?

The Dallas Cowboys visit inhospitable territory this weekend as they prepare for a Sunday Night Football matchup with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Cowboys are enjoying a surprising four-game winning streak with backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center. ... and that status will continue,...
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Rams vs. Panthers: Highlights From LA’s Catty Victory at SoFi

Decisive, season-defining Los Angeles Rams games at SoFi Stadium have taken on a new, rather morbid tone. The SoCal supporters, however, likely won't be complaining about the result. Allen Robinson made it back to Inglewood's end zone through the air while Darrell Henderson Jr. and Ben Skowronek each put in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Daniel Carlson is Consistent This Season

Las Vegas Raiders placekicker Daniel Carlson is continuing to show his consistency on the field this season. Carlson is perfect on field goals this season, going 15-for-15 prior to the bye week. He is one six placekickers who hasn't missed a field goal this season. Carlson is also 4-for-4 for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy