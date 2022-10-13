Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists develop more accurate predictive test for cervical cancer
Scientists have developed a more accurate test for cell changes that can lead to cervical cancer. The revolutionary test can also pick up DNA markers for some other common cancers, meaning that it could in future be used as a predictive test for breast, womb, cervical and ovarian cancer. The...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
The 6 Pillars of Resilience & Identifying Signs of Burnout as a Healthcare Provider, with Karen Furr, The Resilient Nurse
The 6 Pillars of Resilience & Identifying Signs of Burnout as a Healthcare Provider, with Karen Furr, The Resilient Nurse. In this week’s episode, I am joined by Karen Furr, Founder and CEO of The Resilient Nurse Project & author of The Resilient Nurse. Karen and I discuss burnout and compassion fatigue in healthcare, how to identify the signs, and how to overcome it.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Why Clinical Trial Enrollment Sucks
My guest today is Dr. Selin Kurnaz, Founder and CEO of Massive Bio, a company that is as impressive as it sounds. Its mission is to solve one of the single most critical scathing holes in healthcare: the “last mile” of clinical trial enrollment. What does that mean? You’ll find out during our conversation, and rightfully so; the explanation will further deepen your pre-existing disdain for “the system.” Selin is a no-BS serial entrepreneur who defines herself as a “non-status-quo businesswoman.” whose sole purpose is to ensure every cancer patient gets access to a clinical trial; because only 20% of all patients that qualify for a clinical trial never actually fully enroll in that trial. And that is not OK. All that and more on the show today, let’s get started.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Delivering Life-Saving Therapies to Patients with Jeff Beck
Delivering Life-Saving Therapies to Patients with Jeff Beck. This episode’s Community Champion Sponsor is Salesforce. Salesforce believes the future of health is connected, do you? Learn more at www.salesforce.com/businessofhealth. Hear from Kevin Riley, Salesforce’s Chief Customer Officer, on this podcast: CLICK HERE. Episode Overview:. With deep knowledge and...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
AI-Powered Health: Naheed Kurji of Cyclica Takes a Deep Dive into Artificial Intelligence for the Healthcare Industry
AI-Powered Health: Naheed Kurji of Cyclica Takes a Deep Dive into Artificial Intelligence for the Healthcare Industry. Our guest this week is Naheed Kurji, the CEO and Co-founder of Cyclica, which joined StartUp Health way back in 2014. He’s going to get us up to speed on the world of AI-powered drug discovery. We’ll learn how artificial intelligence and machine learning are speeding up our ability to identify molecules and find new uses for market-tested drugs. Naheed will give us an inside look at how Cyclica is specifically trying to reshape this market, then he’ll zoom way out. As the chair of the Alliance for Artificial Intelligence in Health, Naheed can help us understand where the AI for health industry is going.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Using simulations to improve medical decision making
Using simulations to improve medical decision making. “The scenario is preset, and hence based on a lot of constraints, but when it is run, there is freedom for everyone to operate. This freedom to take part in the defined context is the same as the spirit of the rules. The...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
HIT with Grace: Cindy Gaines Applies Clinical Intelligence to Help Better Orchestrate Care
HIT with Grace: Cindy Gaines Applies Clinical Intelligence to Help Better Orchestrate Care. From nurse to informaticist to Chief Clinical Transformation Officer, in this episode of HITea with Grace, Cindy Gaines discusses the career journey that led her to her current position at Lumeon, a care orchestration platform. Cindy shares...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Uterine Fibroids: Under Pressure
Guest: Elizabeth (Ebbie) A. Stewart, M.D. Host: Darryl S. Chutka, M.D. Uterine fibroids are the most common tumor of the female reproductive tract and women who are approaching menopause are at greatest risk for having them. In most cases, they don’t produce symptoms and only a minority of women require treatment. The topic for this podcast is uterine fibroids and we’ll discuss how fibroids can be diagnosed, their most common symptoms, who requires treatment and some of the latest treatment options with our guest, Elizabeth A. Stewart, M.D., from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Mayo Clinic.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Hearing is connected to well-being
“As an audiologist, treating hearing loss is a part of my everyday life. Even still, I’m sometimes amazed at the difference hearing aids can make in patients’ lives. For example, recently, when an older patient with longstanding hearing loss was fitted with a pair of hearing aids, he was suddenly able to participate in conversation with his son again. The smile across his face said everything.”
Comments / 0