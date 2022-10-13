My guest today is Dr. Selin Kurnaz, Founder and CEO of Massive Bio, a company that is as impressive as it sounds. Its mission is to solve one of the single most critical scathing holes in healthcare: the “last mile” of clinical trial enrollment. What does that mean? You’ll find out during our conversation, and rightfully so; the explanation will further deepen your pre-existing disdain for “the system.” Selin is a no-BS serial entrepreneur who defines herself as a “non-status-quo businesswoman.” whose sole purpose is to ensure every cancer patient gets access to a clinical trial; because only 20% of all patients that qualify for a clinical trial never actually fully enroll in that trial. And that is not OK. All that and more on the show today, let’s get started.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO