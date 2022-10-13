ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Why is the IMF collecting surcharges from developing countries?

By Mark Weisbrot, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CXEpX_0iXrN0Or00
(AP Photo/Fareed Khan) A woman prices foodstuff from a shopkeeper at a market, in Karachi, Pakistan, Thursday, July 14, 2022. The International Monetary Fund reached a preliminary agreement with Pakistan to revive a $6 billion bailout package for this impoverished Islamic nation, which has been facing a serious economic crisis since last year. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is often described as a “lender of last resort,” which of course is not meant to flatter the governments that find themselves in need of borrowing from them. But many do, and their citizens often chafe under the policy conditions attached to the loans.

For example, the IMF, now 75 years old, made its largest loan ever — $57 billion dollars — to a right-wing government in Argentina in 2018. The conditions that the IMF attached to the money threw the economy into a recession, along with soaring inflation and unsustainable public debt. In an unprecedented report last year, IMF economists even acknowledged the fund’s terrible failure in their own evaluation of the episode. Unfortunately, Argentina’s experience has been all too common.

Borrowing countries can also take a serious hit from some of the fine print of their IMF agreements. The IMF collects surcharges on loan payments for countries that borrow either “too much” or for “too long.” “Too much” is defined as 187.5 percent of the country’s quota, i.e., membership dues. “Too long” is more than three years, despite that many IMF loans have maturities that are significantly longer.

These surcharges have recently come under fire from economists and civil society organizations all over the world, mainly because they are so regressive. In January, 18 members of Congress wrote to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen calling for the elimination of the surcharges. They noted that the policy “endangers public health, jeopardizes our global recovery from COVID-19” and that in 2019, “64 countries spent more resources servicing foreign debts than they did on health care expenditure.”

The surcharges add to the debt burden of countries that can least afford it since by definition these governments are almost always already suffering from too much debt when the surcharges are triggered. And the impact of surcharges can be quite large. Of the 16 countries currently paying surcharges, surcharge costs are greater than the originally contracted interest payments on the loans.

Now comes the U.S. Federal Reserve, with its most aggressive interest rate hikes in four decades. This pushes up the base lending rate at the IMF too; a fully surcharged loan that less than a year ago carried an interest rate of 4 percent is now at 6 percent — a 50 percent increase in the cost of these loans.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg: When the Fed sneezes like this, half the world can catch pneumonia. More than 75 central banks have followed the Fed, thus jacking up international borrowing rates from other sources as well for developing countries. The most severe crises make the news — Sri Lanka, Lebanon, Pakistan. But there are many more countries in trouble. Twenty-five percent of emerging market countries, according to the IMF, are “in or near debt distress” — and the list is growing.

And when these countries have to borrow from the IMF, the loans are likely to come with austerity — i.e., required spending cuts and/or tax increases. As in the Argentine case noted above, this budget tightening can push the country into a self-reinforcing downward spiral of a shrinking economy, more spending cuts — as well as interest rate hikes — and prolonged recession or even depression. Other serious problems, including balance of payments crises in which countries run short of dollars to pay for essential imports, are also a serious risk.

This is the world in which IMF surcharges are adding to developing countries’ debt burdens, at an accelerating rate. There are 16 countries paying surcharges now, but 38 are projected by 2024. Among the five biggest debtors to the IMF hit by surcharges right now: Ukraine, with its war-ravaged economy projected to shrink by 35 percent this year; Egypt, which has 25 million people (26 percent of the population) in poverty; and Pakistan, where more than 33 million people were displaced by floods last month.

The human cost of the global economic slowdown is already staggering, with life-threatening shortages of food for 345 million people, as noted by the IMF. Last week, the fund approved a new borrowing window for emergency assistance for some countries hard hit by the food crisis, although the details, and when disbursements might happen, are not yet clear.

But why not “first, do no harm,” by eliminating the regressive surcharges that worsen crises in countries already in financial and economic trouble? The IMF has $1 trillion in lending capacity — the $2 billion or so per year that it extracts in surcharges is inconsequential next to the fund’s mountain of resources. There is no excuse for taking this money at a time when tens of millions of people in the countries that must pay it are facing increasing adversity.

Mark Weisbrot is co-director of the Center for Economic and Policy Research in Washington, D.C. He is the author of “Failed: What the ‘Experts’ Got Wrong About the Global Economy” ( Oxford University Press).

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

The Fed should stop

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates five times in the last year and is committed to raising them twice more to slow the economy and bring today’s inflation down. It says it will continue down this path even though the International Monetary Fund (IMF), JP Morgan Chase and others are warning that these policies are likely to cause a recession in the U.S. and chaos overseas. Sadly, Americans have been won over many times in our history to versions of the Fed’s “tight money” narrative although tight money never comes out well for ordinary people. The power of this slow-growth narrative, like those of a TV serial, is that the episodes are based on familiar themes.
The Hill

US warned to get ready as Europe deals with new COVID-19 rise

Rising COVID-19 cases in Europe are setting off warnings that the U.S. could experience a new surge this winter. Previous jumps in the U.S. have followed a pattern in which cases first rise in Europe, making officials nervous they could see a spike in U.S. cases as the weather turns.
The Independent

National Grid boss warns of blackouts during ‘deepest, darkest’ winter evenings

The head of the National Grid has warned British households that blackouts may be imposed between 4pm and 7pm on “really, really cold” winter weekdays if Europe cuts gas exports.John Pettigrew said electricity and gas may be switched off on “those deepest, darkest evenings in January and February” if energy supplies from Europe prove insufficient due to the disruption of the war in Ukraine.Countries across Europe have been left unable to rely on Russia for their gas as the colder months approach and, despite rationing, analysts said further cuts from Moscow could leave the continent short of supplies.Mr Pettigrew’s...
The Hill

Obama: Communication lines between White House, Kremlin ‘as weak as they have been’ in long time

Former President Obama said he is concerned that lines of communication between the White House and the Kremlin are “as weak as they have been” in a long time. Obama said in a Friday interview on the podcast “Pod Save America,” which is co-hosted by former Obama administration staffers, that there was a sense even during some tense moments of the Cold War that both sides could pick up a phone and work through diplomatic channels to send “clear signals.”
The Hill

Rats, bluffs and Vladimir Putin

In considering U.S. strategy for Ukraine, fully understanding what drives Russian President Vladimir Putin is vital. Putin has often mentioned that as a young man in Leningrad (now Saint Petersburg), he once cornered a rat. The point of the story is that the rat turned on Putin, causing him to beat a quick retreat.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Is the Biden administration about to put the Abraham Accords at risk?

Which is more important to President Biden, rejoining the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or strengthening the Abraham Accords between Israel and its Arab neighbors? There should be little doubt that Biden has shown he prioritizes the Iran nuclear agreement. But does that mean the death knell for the two-year-old Abraham Accords if the Iranians finally say yes to the American offer after the U.S. midterm elections?
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Here’s why the price of groceries keeps rising

Americans continue to pay more at the grocery store as surging food inflation shows no signs of slowing down. Grocery prices rose 13 percent over the last year and 0.7 percent in September alone, outpacing the annual 8.2 percent inflation rate for all consumer products, according to the most recent Labor Department data.
The Hill

UN official: Russia using rape as war strategy in Ukraine

A United Nations official said Russia is using rape as a strategy in its war against Ukraine, according to the international French news agency Agence France-Presse. Pramila Patten, the U.N.’s special representative on sexual violence in conflict, told AFP in an interview that Russian forces have been carrying out sexual assault as a “deliberate tactic to dehumanize the victims,” part of its military strategy.
The Hill

Belarus says nearly 9,000 Russian troops will deploy to Ukraine border

Around 9,000 Russian troops will deploy to Belarus’s border with Ukraine, according to the Belarusian minister of defense as Ukraine’s president warns Moscow is trying to pull its ally into the war. Valery Revenka, the head of the Belarusian international military cooperation department, tweeted on Sunday that Russian...
The Hill

Proposed climate rule is bigger, badder deal than Manchin-Schumer climate bill

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. In his Florida v. Davos speech at last month’s National Conservatism conference, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) made important observations about the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investing movement. He called it out as an attempt to use corporate and economic power to impose on society an ideological agenda that could not win at the ballot box.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

US sends armored vehicles to help Haiti fight ‘criminal actors’

The U.S. and Canada have sent armored vehicles to Haiti after its government called for foreign help in defending against gangs threatening to oust acting prime minister Ariel Henry. Henry’s government faces a mounting political and security crisis after the prime minister last month announced an end to fuel subsidies,...
The Associated Press

Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has reversed a previous government’s recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the foreign minister said Tuesday. The center-left Labor Party government Cabinet agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital and reaffirmed that Jerusalem’s status must be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said. Australia remained committed to a two-party solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, and “we will not support an approach that undermines this prospect,” Wong said. Former conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison formally recognized West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December 2018, although the Australian embassy remained in Tel Aviv.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Russian role in Burkina Faso crisis comes under scrutiny

OUAGADOUOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — Within hours of Burkina Faso's second coup this year, the head of Russia's shadowy mercenary outfit Wagner Group was among the first to congratulate the new junta leader in West Africa. In a message posted on Telegram, Yevgeny Prigozhin praised the mutinous...
The Hill

What is a kamikaze drone?

Ukrainian officials said Russia killed at least four people on Monday by detonating a so-called kamikaze drone in Kyiv, the latest apparent use of the unmanned explosive device. The officials suggested the strike — one of 28 drones that targeted the Ukrainian capital on Monday — appeared to involve an...
The Hill

Will financial stability concerns derail the Fed’s inflation fight?

There is a growing chorus of calls for the Federal Reserve (the Fed) to take its foot of the accelerator and bring about an early end to the current rate-hike cycle. Some are fearful that the rapid pace of monetary tightening will lead to financial instability and risk a much harder landing for the U.S. economy than currently envisioned. Others fret about the risks posed to the entire global economy by a surging U.S. dollar (driven ever higher by expectations of widening cross-border interest rate differentials).
The Hill

The Hill

729K+
Followers
85K+
Post
523M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy