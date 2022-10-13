The year-to-date Ridgefield real estate market is a mixed bag of results due to a lack of inventory. While we had a strong third quarter, the number of sales - and as a result - the overall sales volume, was down 24% and 19% respectively over the same time in 2021. However, the good news is that prices are holding steady. The median and average sales prices are still up 6% over the same period in 2021 and up 30% from 2020.

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO