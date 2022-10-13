Read full article on original website
Reserve Your Table! Gallo Family Restaurant Opens in Danbury Tomorrow!
Eat Well, Live Long! Gallo Opens in Danbury TOMORROW, Tuesday, October 18!. Tomorrow is the big day! Gallo Family Restaurant Danbury will open their doors at 116 Newtown Road in Danbury!. "We finally get to present to you everything we’ve been working so hard on! Come enjoy our passion and...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Milk Street Lactation Center
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Milk Street...
Gloria Andersson, 77, former Ridgefield Police Department employee, has died
Gloria (Andersson) Drone, of Ridgefield, age 77, beloved wife of Warren Drone, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at home. She was born in Brooklyn, New York City on September 18, 1945, to the late George and Vera Andersson. For many years she worked as an Administrative Assistant of the Ridgefield Police Department. After retiring from her job at the police department, Gloria enjoyed being a dog mom, volunteering at the local pet shelter and for Meals on Wheels and taking exercise classes at the Ridgefield Community Center.
Greenwich Historical Society Exhibition on J.H. Twachtman: A Founder of American Impressionism
An array of artworks by the celebrated American Impressionist artist John Henry Twachtman that depict his home and its surrounding landscape in Greenwich, Conn., where he lived from 1890 to 1899 will be presented by the Greenwich Historical Society. During this period Twachtman reached artistic maturity and produced many of his best-known works. Featuring 18 artworks on loan from museums and private collections, Life and Art presents a unique view into an era when Twachtman earned a reputation as the most original of the leading American Impressionists.
Stamford Partnership Celebrates Launch of ‘Room for All’ and Plans to Grow the Business Empowerment Initiative
On Wednesday, July 20 The Stamford Partnership held the inaugural Room for All (R4A) business development showcase in partnership with Isis-Rae Goulbourne founder of Stamford Events (@Stamford_Events). Designed to be inclusive and impactful, the event incorporated presentations, breakout sessions, and networking while targeting a broader demographic of early to mid-level entrepreneurs in the Stamford community.
Hundreds will take to the roads in Ridgefield tomorrow for the Pamby Ridgefield Half Marathon and 7 Miler - Exercise Caution if Driving!
Hundreds of runners are expected to participate in the Pamby Ridgefield Half Marathon and 7 miler in Ridgefield tomorrow, Sunday, October 16! The weather is expected to be fantastic (read about it on NWS here) Hosted by the locally based Wolfpit Running Club, the Pamby Ridgefield Half Marathon is a...
New Canaan Town Hall Flu Clinics in October and November
The seasonal flu vaccine is now available by appointment only. The flu vaccine is preservative free and available to those over 3 years old. High-dose vaccine for seniors over 65 years old is available. The cost of the flu vaccine is $40, payable by check, cash, ConnectiCare insurance or Medicare...
The Village announces month-long celebration of female innovation and entrepreneurship
The Village is pleased to announce a month-long celebration of female entrepreneurship and innovation, which kicked off on International Day of the Girl (IDG). An annual and internationally recognized observance, IDG is a call to action to invest in a future that believes in girls’ agency, leadership, and potential. The Village will host a series of female-forward programming spotlighting female voices, creators and entrepreneurs.
Ridgefield Road Work: Milling and Paving on Main Street October 19-24
The milling and re-paving of Main Street will begin this Wednesday, October 19th and continue through Monday, October 24th. The work will take place during the evening hours and Main Street will remain open to traffic during this time. The milling process, which involves grinding up the pavement to make...
Jessica Collins is BACK with On the Children's Shelf - Halloween Style!
Editor's note: you may recall that Ridgefield resident and photog, Jessica Collins (yes, co-founder of the Giant Pumpkin Weigh-off) was a longtime contributor to our sister "Hub" Book's Ink at HamletHub. Collins won several Connecticut Press Club awards for her lively series and even took home 1st place in 2020 from the National Federation of Press Women (read about it HERE).
Westport Main Street Paving Begins Today, Closed to Thru Traffic
Public Works Director Peter Ratkiewich announced today that Main Street between Post Road and Avery Place and Avery Place between Main Street and Myrtle Avenue will be milled and paved beginning on Monday, October 17, weather permitting. Due to the nature of the congested area, Main Street will be closed...
Connecticut’s Q3 Market Report Shows Prices Holding Steady, Inventory Down
The year-to-date Ridgefield real estate market is a mixed bag of results due to a lack of inventory. While we had a strong third quarter, the number of sales - and as a result - the overall sales volume, was down 24% and 19% respectively over the same time in 2021. However, the good news is that prices are holding steady. The median and average sales prices are still up 6% over the same period in 2021 and up 30% from 2020.
