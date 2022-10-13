Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Patriots ‘Running Rookies’ Behind Rhamondre Stevenson
FOXBORO — With the playing status of running back Damien Harris looking uncertain (at best) for the foreseeable future, the New England Patriots added a bit of insurance to their stable of rushers by promoting rookie Kevin Harris to their active roster from the practice squad on Thursday. Assuming...
Raleigh News & Observer
Titans’ Mike Vrabel Jabs NFL Officiating With ‘Reply All’ Email, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. NFL officiating has been a hot topic of conversation due to two controversial roughing the passer penalties last week, and at least one coach shared his frustration with peers around the league. Every week, the league sends coaches and general managers an...
Raleigh News & Observer
MMQB Week 6: Bills, Burrow, Jets All Rolling
Welcome to Week 6 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 6, plus more from our staff. For the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Robbie Anderson Talks Trade Rumors & If He Wants to be Dealt
Robbie Anderson's name has been swirling in trade rumors since the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule last week. Anderson's relationship with Rhule dates all the way back to their time at Temple and it just so happens to be that things went a little sideways in his first game without his former college coach.
Raleigh News & Observer
Can Panthers’ Steve Wilks make most of second chance? Former bosses, players think so
It was 2012, and Ron Rivera needed a new defensive backs coach in the second season of his tenure as Carolina Panthers head coach. He knew exactly who he wanted in that role: Steve Wilks. In 2006, Wilks’ first season as an NFL assistant, the Chicago Bears’ defense ranked fifth...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers players react to Robbie Anderson trade: ‘There was a lot of tension built up’
There might not be a player in the Carolina Panthers locker room closer to Robbie Anderson than backup quarterback P.J. Walker. Anderson and Walker were teammates at Temple during their college days. They were later reunited in 2020 under their former Temple head coach Matt Rhule in Charlotte, playing more than two seasons together as members of the Panthers.
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys Positioned Nicely Despite Eagles Loss: Silver (and Blue) Lining?
From playing for first place in the NFC to sitting third in the NFC East, Sunday night’s visit to City of Brotherly Love proved disappointing for the Dallas Cowboys. But even with the standings drop in what figures to be a tight and competitive conference playoff race, the Cowboys (4-2) have to like where they stand after six games.
Raleigh News & Observer
Rams Trade for Christian McCaffrey - Or Similar Idea - to Replace Cam Akers? Coach Sean McVay’s Vague Answer
From what we are gathering, running back Cam Akers not playing for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday is less of a "personal matter'' and more of a "football issue.''. And it is leading to questions being posed to head coach Sean McVay about the future of Akers in L.A. ... and about the possibility of the "go-for-it'' defending champs trying to acquire big-time help at the position.
Raleigh News & Observer
Motion Will Be Part of Packers’ Great Simplification Debate
GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Sunday, in the immediate aftermath of the debacle against the New York Jets, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made clear his thoughts on how to fix a broken offense. “Simpler. Simpler. Simplify some things,” Rodgers said. “The simplest plays are the best...
Raleigh News & Observer
Dak Prescott OUT; Dallas Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Key to Win at Eagles?
The Dallas Cowboys visit inhospitable territory this weekend as they prepare for a Sunday Night Football matchup with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Cowboys are enjoying a surprising four-game winning streak with backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center. ... and that status will continue,...
Raleigh News & Observer
New York Giants 24, Baltimore Ravens 20: By the Numbers
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants had no business winning their Week 6 game against the Baltimore Ravens, they said. Well, "they" were wrong, even though "they" had most of the major stats on their side. The Ravens outgained the Giants in total yards,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Lamar Jackson, Ravens Have Another 4th-Quarter Collapse in Loss to New York Giants
Quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens had a breakdown late in the fourth quarter that opened the door for the New York Giants to escape with a massive victory. Jackson was forced to pick up an errant snap that he managed to pick up but then threw an interception to safety Julian Love that gave the Giants the ball on the 13,
Raleigh News & Observer
Jackson State’s Deion Sanders Will Consider Power 5 Job Offers
View the original article to see embedded media. Deion Sanders is in the middle of a reclamation project with the Jackson State football program. It has been no easy job for the first-time head coach in Sanders, but he has revolutionized a football program that was at the bottom of the barrel in the FCS.
Raleigh News & Observer
Report: Steelers Benched Mitch Trubisky After Locker Room Fight With Diontae Johnson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made the switch at quarterback during halftime of their Week 4 loss to the New York Jets, sending Kenny Pickett onto the field for the first time. After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin said the change was made so that the offense could get...
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Underdog Corners ‘Got Their Bone’ Against Greatest QB Of All Time
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers walked into Week 6 at 9.5-point underdogs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, facing Tom Brady without three members of their starting secondary. At cornerback, James Pierre and Josh Jackson took the field with Arthur Maulet at the slot. From the outside, they should've been the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Seahawks Rookie Tariq Woolen is ‘Playing Silly,’ Impressing Richard Sherman
Who would've thought a rookie on one of the league's worst defenses would be tied for the league lead in interceptions through six weeks?. For a defense that allowed the second-most passing yards per game last season -- and still has a ways to go -- the Seattle Seahawks seemed to have struck literal gold with rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen in April's draft and are riding his wave to a 3-3 record after Sunday's 19-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Raleigh News & Observer
Mitch Trubisky Played ‘Backyard Football’ And Became Hero for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- Mitch Trubisky said he felt loose when the Pittsburgh Steelers called on him to replace starter Kenny Pickett, who suffered a blow to the head late in the second half of a tight game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With his second chance on the field after Pickett...
Raleigh News & Observer
49ers vs. Falcons Inactives: Will Kyle Pitts, Nick Bosa Play?
The Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers enter Sunday's matchup filled with question marks surrounding star players. For Atlanta, Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts was officially listed as questionable to play with a hamstring injury, though reports from Saturday had him set to return to action after missing last week's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Raleigh News & Observer
Led by Za’Darius Smith and Patrick Peterson, Vikings’ Defense Steps Up in Miami
"Defense, first and foremost, you were our backbone today," Kevin O'Connell said during his postgame speech in the visitors' locker room at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. "On a hot day, to be on the field as much as we put you on the field, and to answer the bell over and over again and then go finish it off, fellas, I'm so damn proud of what you guys just did right there. There's a lot of individual accolades over there, but when I went through it, I said you know what, every defensive player gets a game ball."
Raleigh News & Observer
Lions Seeking Boost in Intensity With Practice Changes
For Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, the bye week was all about getting healthy. After suffering an ankle injury early in the season, the second-year wide receiver was sidelined for Detroit’s Week 4 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. He returned to action in Week 5 against the Patriots but was limited to just four catches for 18 yards while playing 21 snaps.
Comments / 0