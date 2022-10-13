Read full article on original website
Related
fox9.com
Norway's Queen Sonja visits Minneapolis church to cap off Minnesota visit
Norway's Queen Sonja visits Minneapolis church to cap off Minnesota visit. The Queen of Norway departed from Minnesota on Sunday, after spending the better part of a week in the state. But before she left, at the final event on her calendar Queen Sonja greeted hundreds of churchgoers, to celebrate a big milestone for a Minneapolis church.
fox9.com
Peak Fall is here: Wave of fall color to wash over southern half of Minnesota, including Twin Cites
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Even on a day when Minnesota got its first taste of winter, Jerry Stoner and his son Corbin say Fort Snelling State Park is still filled with signs of fall. "The colors are really close. It's definitely better than it was a week ago. In a...
fox9.com
October snow rolls into Minnesota and Wisconsin
(FOX 9) - Parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin are seeing their first snowfall of the season. The snow won't last long as ground temperatures remain warm, but it is still falling….in mid-October. As of 6 a.m., the Twin Cities National Weather Service said they measured a tenth of an...
fox9.com
Ellison, Schultz clash on crime and abortion in first debate
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican challenger Jim Schultz met Friday for their first debate, putting the spotlight on violent crime and abortion in a spirited yet substantive meeting. Ellison and Schultz sat at separate tables on stage at St. Paul's Fitzgerald Theater, which...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox9.com
October snow is falling
(FOX 9) - Parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin are seeing their first snowfall of the season. The snow won't last long as ground temperatures remain warm, but it is still falling….in mid-October. By mid-morning the snow will move out of the area and patchy rain will move into the...
fox9.com
Doctors warn parents about RSV, respiratory viruses spreading earlier than usual in children
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota doctors are warning parents that respiratory viruses are spreading earlier in the year than normal, and they can be life-threatening. Doctors expect to see a lot of sick children in the winter, but it's only October and the symptoms are already here. "We've seen a...
fox9.com
Charges: Montana man fled police in stolen semi, crashes into ditch on I-94
FRIDELY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man from Montana is facing several felony charges after allegedly stealing a semi-trailer Thursday afternoon, leading police on an extensive chase on I-94 in Fridley. Isaac Lee Birdinground Jr., 38, is charged with fleeing a police officer, stealing a vehicle and two counts of...
Comments / 1