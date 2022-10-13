ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

fox9.com

Norway's Queen Sonja visits Minneapolis church to cap off Minnesota visit

Norway's Queen Sonja visits Minneapolis church to cap off Minnesota visit. The Queen of Norway departed from Minnesota on Sunday, after spending the better part of a week in the state. But before she left, at the final event on her calendar Queen Sonja greeted hundreds of churchgoers, to celebrate a big milestone for a Minneapolis church.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

October snow rolls into Minnesota and Wisconsin

(FOX 9) - Parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin are seeing their first snowfall of the season. The snow won't last long as ground temperatures remain warm, but it is still falling….in mid-October. As of 6 a.m., the Twin Cities National Weather Service said they measured a tenth of an...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Ellison, Schultz clash on crime and abortion in first debate

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican challenger Jim Schultz met Friday for their first debate, putting the spotlight on violent crime and abortion in a spirited yet substantive meeting. Ellison and Schultz sat at separate tables on stage at St. Paul's Fitzgerald Theater, which...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

October snow is falling

MINNESOTA STATE

