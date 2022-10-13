ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WLOX

Grieving family blames justice system, mental healthcare in Mississippi for murder tragedy

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After a coast pastor was allegedly killed by her own son in a Gulfport stabbing, family members are crying out for help. They say for years they’ve been working to get the mental health care their family member needs, all to no avail. Now, they are calling on the state of Mississippi to step up to prevent these kinds of tragedies from happening again.
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippians enjoy last weekend of state fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of people were out at the Mississippi State Fair Saturday night to join in on all the fun before it wraps up Sunday. People spent all day at the fair enjoying the rides, playing games and enjoying the fair food. Organizers said they’re pleased with this year’s turnout. “We’re having […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

True crime podcast shines spotlight on case of Mississippi toddlers missing for 30 years — last seen at 1992 Mother’s Day gathering

A weekly true crime broadcast followed by thousands of listeners across the globe, turned its attention to Southwest Mississippi and the case of two toddlers who went missing 30 years ago without a trace. Ashley Flowers of the podcast Crime Junkies spent an hour in the podcast’s newest episode reviewing...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kicks96news.com

Freeze Watch Posted in Mississippi

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for most of Mississippi for Tuesday night with temperatures expected to fall to between 28 and 32 degrees by Wednesday morning. Much of north Mississippi is under a frost advisory and there’s a freeze warning for counties near the Tennessee line.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Entergy Mississippi offers electric bill assistance: Here’s how to apply

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi is offering a one-time bill assistance credit to some electric customers who meet certain criteria. The credit is part of a $3.2 million Operations Bill Assist program to help low-income customers in Mississippi lower the cost of their bills and is funded with $1.1 million, according to Entergy officials. “The economy […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Pensacola woman arrested in Mississippi, allegedly kidnapped 2 children

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is being brought back from Mississippi and will be charged for kidnapping a two-year-old and a 17-year-old, according to Pensacola police officers.  Alyana Gulley, 22, will be charged with two counts of kidnapping once back in Pensacola, according to officers.  Officers issued an AMBER Alert on Saturday, saying […]
PENSACOLA, FL
cenlanow.com

$100,000 bond for Louisiana woman who allegedly set seven acres on fire

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A woman has been arrested after setting several fires in Louisiana, including one that engulfed seven-acre, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Foresty (LDAF). Tabitha Verdine, 39, faces a simple arson charge, according to LDAF. LDAF said that Verdine set several fires...
STARKS, LA
mississippifreepress.org

SWAC, a Gulfport Tragedy and Voting Impact

Can y’all believe it’s the middle of October? Here in Mississippi, the temps aren’t exactly cool, but one is tempted to wear a sweater. It’s usually a bad idea, but we’re almost there. It’s football season, and there’s a lot of talk about who’s SWAC or who’s not SWAC after the dust-up between Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. Check out the videos for full context, but JSU played ASU for ASU’s homecoming game. JSU won, and Coach Robinson was not happy when the coaches met at the end of the game. It devolved into dueling press conferences.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
cenlanow.com

The property tax deadline has arrived in Arkansas

ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The new deadline for property tax has arrived in Arkansas. Typically, the last date to pay without added penalty is October 15. However, since that date lands on a Saturday for 2022, the deadline has been pushed back to Monday, October 17, 2022. For most counties,...
ARKANSAS STATE
cenlanow.com

Springfield Police capture Alabama fugitive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Springfield Police Department have captured a fugitive from Alabama who was wanted on domestic-related offenses. Officers said they responded to a domestic dispute on Bayou Avenue. The suspect, 52-year-old Jerry Parker, had left the home. Springfield Police located him a short time later...
SPRINGFIELD, FL
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Oct. 14-16

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 14-16) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Pumpkin Adventure – Friday & Saturday – Jackson Snack on milk and cookies while taking a hayride or self-guided tour […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
cenlanow.com

Springfield woman accused of shaking baby

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — A Springfield woman was arrested after she allegedly shook a baby, according to Springfield police. The extent of the baby’s injuries was not released. However, police said they were contacted last week by the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center about a baby possibly being shaken by.
SPRINGFIELD, FL

