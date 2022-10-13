Read full article on original website
Mississippi has 72 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold. […]
WLOX
Grieving family blames justice system, mental healthcare in Mississippi for murder tragedy
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After a coast pastor was allegedly killed by her own son in a Gulfport stabbing, family members are crying out for help. They say for years they’ve been working to get the mental health care their family member needs, all to no avail. Now, they are calling on the state of Mississippi to step up to prevent these kinds of tragedies from happening again.
Mississippi under statewide fire alert, 227 wildfires reported in last month
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The entire state of Mississippi is under a Wildland Fire Alert with little to no rainfall received in most of the state over the last month. The state forestry commission has responded to 227 wildfires, with 3,032 acres burned since September 15. The commission says high winds and low humidity […]
Attorney: Mississippi should not set execution amid lawsuit over state’s lethal injection methods
Mississippi should not set an execution date for an inmate who has been on death row 21 years because he is part of an ongoing federal lawsuit that challenges the state’s execution method, his attorney says. Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. is a former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter who was...
Mississippians enjoy last weekend of state fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of people were out at the Mississippi State Fair Saturday night to join in on all the fun before it wraps up Sunday. People spent all day at the fair enjoying the rides, playing games and enjoying the fair food. Organizers said they’re pleased with this year’s turnout. “We’re having […]
True crime podcast shines spotlight on case of Mississippi toddlers missing for 30 years — last seen at 1992 Mother’s Day gathering
A weekly true crime broadcast followed by thousands of listeners across the globe, turned its attention to Southwest Mississippi and the case of two toddlers who went missing 30 years ago without a trace. Ashley Flowers of the podcast Crime Junkies spent an hour in the podcast’s newest episode reviewing...
kicks96news.com
Freeze Watch Posted in Mississippi
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for most of Mississippi for Tuesday night with temperatures expected to fall to between 28 and 32 degrees by Wednesday morning. Much of north Mississippi is under a frost advisory and there’s a freeze warning for counties near the Tennessee line.
Entergy Mississippi offers electric bill assistance: Here’s how to apply
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi is offering a one-time bill assistance credit to some electric customers who meet certain criteria. The credit is part of a $3.2 million Operations Bill Assist program to help low-income customers in Mississippi lower the cost of their bills and is funded with $1.1 million, according to Entergy officials. “The economy […]
Pensacola woman arrested in Mississippi, allegedly kidnapped 2 children
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is being brought back from Mississippi and will be charged for kidnapping a two-year-old and a 17-year-old, according to Pensacola police officers. Alyana Gulley, 22, will be charged with two counts of kidnapping once back in Pensacola, according to officers. Officers issued an AMBER Alert on Saturday, saying […]
cenlanow.com
$100,000 bond for Louisiana woman who allegedly set seven acres on fire
CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A woman has been arrested after setting several fires in Louisiana, including one that engulfed seven-acre, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Foresty (LDAF). Tabitha Verdine, 39, faces a simple arson charge, according to LDAF. LDAF said that Verdine set several fires...
mississippifreepress.org
SWAC, a Gulfport Tragedy and Voting Impact
Can y’all believe it’s the middle of October? Here in Mississippi, the temps aren’t exactly cool, but one is tempted to wear a sweater. It’s usually a bad idea, but we’re almost there. It’s football season, and there’s a lot of talk about who’s SWAC or who’s not SWAC after the dust-up between Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. Check out the videos for full context, but JSU played ASU for ASU’s homecoming game. JSU won, and Coach Robinson was not happy when the coaches met at the end of the game. It devolved into dueling press conferences.
WAPT
Entergy offering $150 bill credit to eligible Mississippi customers
JACKSON, Miss. — You might be eligible for a one-time, first-come, first-served $150 credit on your Entergy bill. Customers who qualify can go to entergybillhelp.com at beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, to apply. "It is important that you fully complete and submit your application as soon as...
WLOX
Analysis: Most Miss. law enforcement agencies don’t comply with state law because of how they report crimes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four years after Mississippi lawmakers required every law enforcement agency in the state to change how they track and report crimes, fewer than half of those organizations have actually done that, according to data provided by the state’s department of public safety. The initiative, which...
cenlanow.com
The property tax deadline has arrived in Arkansas
ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The new deadline for property tax has arrived in Arkansas. Typically, the last date to pay without added penalty is October 15. However, since that date lands on a Saturday for 2022, the deadline has been pushed back to Monday, October 17, 2022. For most counties,...
cenlanow.com
Springfield Police capture Alabama fugitive
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Springfield Police Department have captured a fugitive from Alabama who was wanted on domestic-related offenses. Officers said they responded to a domestic dispute on Bayou Avenue. The suspect, 52-year-old Jerry Parker, had left the home. Springfield Police located him a short time later...
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Oct. 14-16
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 14-16) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Pumpkin Adventure – Friday & Saturday – Jackson Snack on milk and cookies while taking a hayride or self-guided tour […]
WLBT
Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign organizes rally to encourage community to vote
SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign organized a rally in Sharkey County Saturday. The group was making a final push to educate, mobilize and empower voters to make their voices heard. “Our infrastructure has been crumbling over the last twenty years, we don’t have clean...
cenlanow.com
Springfield woman accused of shaking baby
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — A Springfield woman was arrested after she allegedly shook a baby, according to Springfield police. The extent of the baby’s injuries was not released. However, police said they were contacted last week by the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center about a baby possibly being shaken by.
PURRAISE THE LORD: Cat welcomed in new laps of church parishioners, provides healing and love at Mississippi church
One year ago, the congregation of St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Bovina increased by one — Salome. Salome is a cat. She arrived at the church one night and just in time to fill a need. “It started the summer of 2021,” said the Rev. Elisabeth Malphurs, St....
