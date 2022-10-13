ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheConversationAU

Social media use and poor wellbeing feed into each other in a vicious cycle. Here are 3 ways to avoid getting stuck

By Hannah Jarman, Research Fellow, Deakin University
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DpQFg_0iXrMTYo00
Shutterstock/The Conversation

We often hear about the negative impacts of social media on our wellbeing, but we don’t usually think of it the other way round – whereby how we feel may impact how we use social media.

In a recent study , my colleagues and I investigated the relationship between social media use and wellbeing in more than 7,000 adults across four years, using survey responses from the longitudinal New Zealand Attitudes and Values Study .

We found social media use and wellbeing impact each other. Poorer wellbeing – specifically higher psychological distress and lower life satisfaction – predicted higher social media use one year later, and higher social media use predicted poorer wellbeing one year later.

A vicious cycle

Interestingly, wellbeing impacted social media use more than the other way round.

Going from having “no distress” to being distressed “some of the time”, or “some of the time” to “most of the time”, was associated with an extra 27 minutes of daily social media use one year later. These findings were the same for men and women across all age groups.

This suggests people who have poor wellbeing might be turning to social media more, perhaps as a coping mechanism – but this doesn’t seem to be helping. Unfortunately, and paradoxically, turning to social media may worsen the very feelings and symptoms someone is hoping to escape.

Our study found higher social media use results in poorer wellbeing, which in turn increases social media use, exacerbating the existing negative feelings, and so on. This creates a vicious cycle in which people seem to get trapped.

If you think this might describe your relationship with social media, there are some strategies you can use to try to get out of this vicious cycle.

Reflect on how and why you use social media

Social media aren’t inherently bad, but how and why we use them is really important – even more than how much time we spend on social media. For example, using social media to interact with others or for entertainment has been linked to improved wellbeing, whereas engaging in comparisons on social media can be detrimental to wellbeing.

So chat to your friends and watch funny dog videos to your heart’s content, but just watch out for those comparisons.

What we look at online is important too. One experimental study found just ten minutes of exposure to “fitspiration” images (such as slim/toned people posing in exercise clothing or engaging in fitness) led to significantly poorer mood and body image in women than exposure to travel images.

And mindless scrolling can also be harmful. Research suggests this passive use of social media is more damaging to wellbeing than active use (such as talking or interacting with friends).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tYD1s_0iXrMTYo00
Mindless scrolling can be damaging to your wellbeing. Shutterstock

So be mindful about how and why you use social media, and how it makes you feel! If most of your use falls under the “harmful” category, that’s a sign to change or cut down your use, or even take a break. One 2015 experiment with more than 1,000 participants found taking a break from Facebook for just one week increased life satisfaction .

Read more: Doomscrolling is literally bad for your health. Here are 4 tips to help you stop

Don’t let social media displace other activities

Life is all about balance, so make sure you’re still doing important activities away from your phone that support your wellbeing. Research suggests time spent outdoors, on hobbies or crafts, and engaging in physical activity can help improve your wellbeing.

So put your phone down and organise a picnic with friends, join a new class, or find an enjoyable way to move your body.

Address your poor wellbeing

According to our findings , it may be useful to think of your own habitual social media use as a symptom of how you’re feeling. If your use suggests you aren’t in a good place, perhaps you need to identify and address what’s getting you down.

The first, very crucial step is getting help. A great place to start is talking to a health professional such as your general practitioner or a therapist. You can also reach out to organisations like Beyond Blue and Headspace for evidence-based support.

Read more: A month at sea with no technology taught me how to steal my life back from my phone

Hannah Jarman does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Anxiety can look different in children. Here's what to look for and some treatments to consider

Throughout the pandemic, many families have struggled with fears about COVID, employment and lock-downs – all while experiencing disruption to things like school, childcare, social support services and beloved activities. It has been stressful for some, traumatic for others. So it may be no surprise to learn many children have been affected by anxiety during the pandemic, especially while under lockdown. Our research shows some families were particularly vulnerable. Those who experienced financial strain, poor quality housing, loneliness, pre-existing mental health problems, and couple conflict reported worse child and parent mental health over time. Families and children who have struggled during the...
TheConversationAU

Doing away with COVID isolation rules means increased isolation and risks for people with disability

Mandatory isolation rules for people with COVID end today. Pandemic leave disaster payments will also cease for all workers except casual workers employed in aged care, disability, hospitals, Indigenous health services and hospitals. These changes signal the end of most legislated COVID safeguards. Rules to enforce mask-wearing on public transport, vaccination for entry to public spaces, and isolation of close contacts have been dropped by state and territory governments in recent months. Many places have also discontinued vaccine mandates for workers in sectors such as aged care, disability, and health. Despite the clear benefits of good indoor ventilation to reduce COVID...
TheConversationAU

What is DLD - the most common disorder you have 'never heard of'?

Developmental language disorder or DLD is a lifelong disorder that affects language comprehension and expression. People with DLD find it more difficult to say what they mean and to understand others. About two students in every classroom of 30 will have DLD, so it is about as common as attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and much more common than autism. In fact, DLD has been described as the most common disorder that most people “have never heard of”. We are researchers in inclusive education, who specialise in how schools can best support students who experience language difficulties. We work with...
TheConversationAU

Self-compassion is the superpower year 12 students need for exams ... and life beyond school

This week, year 12 students in New South Wales will begin their final exams, with students in other states soon to follow. This can be one of the most stressful times in a students’ life. It can also be very stressful for parents trying to support their children. But there is a superpower in the arsenal of every year 12 student that can be harnessed to manage this stress. This superpower fuels resilience, not only for exams, but for any difficult situation they may be faced with across their lifespan. It’s called self-compassion. I am a clinical psychologist who specialises...
TheConversationAU

How should we manage COVID without rules? Keep testing and stay home when positive

Changes to Australia’s isolation rules, which come into effect on Friday October 14, remove the mandate for people to isolate if they test positive for COVID. Isolation requirements will remain for high-risk settings such as aged care, disability care, Aboriginal health care and hospitals. Workers in these sectors who can’t access paid leave while isolating will still be able to access financial support, but pandemic payments won’t be available to the rest of the population. (Casual workers without sick leave in other sectors, however, may be eligible for state government support. Victoria, for example, offers a sick pay guarantee for up...
TheConversationAU

'They phone you up during lunch and yell at you' – why teachers say dealing with parents is the worst part of their job

We know teachers are under a lot of pressure. Teacher shortages, growing workloads as well as the demands of a complex job mean many teachers are stressed. But my research shows parents are not helping. In fact, they are making the problem worse. Teachers are increasingly copping abuse from parents and it’s undermining their desire to stay in the profession. Bullying, abuse and threats A 2020 Australian Catholic University/ Deakin University survey of more than 2,000 Australian principals found 83% had experienced bullying, the threat of physical violence or physical violence in the past 12 months. The survey did not specify where the...
TheConversationAU

3 ways app developers keep kids glued to the screen – and what to do about it

From learning numbers to learning how to brush your teeth, it seems there’s a kids’ app for everything. Recent US statistics indicate more than half of toddlers and three-quarters of preschoolers regularly access mobile apps. So it’s no surprise there has been an explosion of options within the app market to keep kids engaged. These apps certainly offer some fun interactive experiences, not to mention good educational content in many cases. They’re also very good at keeping young minds engaged. So what’s the catch? You just read it: they are very good at keeping young minds engaged – so much that...
TheConversationAU

My kid has gone vegetarian. What do I need to know (especially if they're a picky eater)?

So your child has just announced they’ve gone vegetarian, on top of already being a picky eater. What now? Generally, a well balanced vegetarian diet is low in saturated fat and rich in the vitamins, minerals, anti-oxidants and fibre. Here are some evidence-based tips to ensure your growing child gets the nutrients they need, and how to help broaden their tastes. What kind of vegetarian are they? A vegetarian diet usually excludes all animal products except for dairy (milk, cheese, yoghurt) and eggs. However, there can be variations. You might start by asking your child what’s in and what’s out according to their new diet....
TheConversationAU

Australian women are more educated than men, but gender divides remain at work

The Bureau of Statistics has just released a new set of data from the 2021 census. The first set – released in June 2022 – covered topics including age, sex, religion, unpaid work and country of birth. The second set, released on Wednesday, provides insights into the kinds of jobs Australians have (and if they have a job), how Australians travel to work (and if they still do), and their educational qualifications. There is plenty to digest. I’ll focus on a couple of interesting outcomes: differences in the types of jobs held by men and women, differences in the educational...
TheConversationAU

DNA is often used in solving crimes. But how does DNA profiling actually work?

DNA profiling is frequently in the news. Public interest is sparked when DNA is used to identify a suspect or human remains, or resolves a cold case that seems all but forgotten. Very occasionally, it is in the media when the process doesn’t work as it should. So what is DNA profiling and how does it work – and why does it sometimes not work? Read more: Australia has 2,000 missing persons and 500 unidentified human remains – a dedicated lab could find matches ...
TheConversationAU

Mind the gap: gender differences in time use appear to be narrowing, but slowly

The Australian Bureau of Statistics has released its first time-use survey in 15 years. The last time it collected such data, in 2006, Apple was yet to release the iPhone and Facebook was a start-up. So much has changed, though the differences in time use between men and women have not changed as much as many might like. The new survey suggests we’re spending an average of 4 hours 23 minutes a day watching video, listening to audio or some other activity involving a computer or handheld device. The average full-time worker spent 8 hours 44 minutes a day on employment-related...
TheConversationAU

Paid parental leave extended to 26 weeks by 2026, with pressure on dads to share more early caring

Government-funded paid parental leave will be extended, and more pressure placed on fathers to share caring for babies, under an initiative to be unveiled by Anthony Albanese on Saturday. Parental leave will be lengthened by six weeks, phased in, to total 26 weeks by 2026, with use-it-or-lose-it provisions directed to having fathers undertake a greater part of the early parenting. Leave will be able to be taken in blocks between periods of work. Single parents will be entitled to the full 26 weeks. The present scheme is for 18 weeks government-funded leave to care for a newborn. There is a separate...
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy