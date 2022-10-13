ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheConversationAU

The Right Stuff: the new conservative dating app which has unsurprisingly, failed to attract women

By Lisa Portolan, PhD student, Institute for Culture and Society, Western Sydney University
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZmUo4_0iXrMI6300
Austin Distel/Unsplash

The Right Stuff is a new conservative dating app, recently launched in the US. Not yet available in Australia, the app was apparently created “for conservatives to connect in authentic and meaningful ways.”

It offers to bring people together with shared values and similar passions, ensuring users “view profiles without pronouns” and are able to “connect with people who aren’t offended by everything”.

As you might anticipate, the app has drawn immediate, and controversial attention, for a variety of reasons. Firstly, and importantly, there appears to be an absence of female-users . Problematic, given the app only caters for an heterosexual audience.

Secondly, the app was co-founded by former Trump aide John McEntee . Ryann McEnany, the sister of the former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, is the app’s spokesperson . Finally, the app is financially backed by right-wing billionaire and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel .

The ads for the app have also attracted a level of derision from audiences. Featuring an all-female cast, women are asked “What they’re looking for in a man?”

They respond they are looking for an “alpha male vibe”, an independent man, a man who is family-orientated.

When women in the video were asked what their “biggest red flag” in their potential partners was. They all replied they couldn’t be with a Democrat.

Read more: The exclusive dating app for celebrities and influencers – why Raya has been called 'the Illuminati of the Tinder world'

Politics and dating apps

This isn’t the first dating app to intersect tech, dating, intimacy and politics.

In 2016, Bumble launched its political digital “bumper stickers”, which featured Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, Ted Cruz and, of course, Trump. These were later updated, replaced by iterations reflecting the political times.

In America, the app currently allows you to share whether or not you have voted in the mid-term elections. Whitey Wolfe Herd, creator and CEO of Bumble, has said :

Political views are more than just current topics, sometimes entire value sets can be tied to political views. It tells you a lot about a person.

In 2020, OkCupid launched its “ Voters Make Better Lovers ” campaign in advance of the presidential election.

In a press release, the company said “practising your right to vote is the biggest turn-on to OkCupid singles today”.

Read more: 'High maintenance' is a red flag on dating apps. Women are still expected to shrink themselves

Shared values

Speaking to the Slow Love podcast in 2020, OkCupid’s then chief marketing officer, Melissa Hobley, said users on the app were increasingly making match-decisions based on shared values, with political inclinations and climate philosophies ranking highly in the mix.

In my research into dating apps and intimacy, I have found women would quickly ghost matches who made racist, sexist or overly sexualised statements in chat or on their profile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xWvYk_0iXrMI6300
Women quickly ghost matches who made racist, sexist or overly sexualised statements. Dane Deaner/Unsplash

User reviews and media reports have overwhelmingly indicated a lack of women on The Right Stuff. (This has not yet been corroborated by the Right Stuff spokespeople.)

Take this user complaint for example:

These days, it’s hard to find a woman who values my patriotism. My faith. And so after being ghosted by every match on Tinder, I decided to give this app a try. […] But the weird thing was, I couldn’t find any women on it. I don’t know, maybe the app is bugged?

Dating apps are not merely a platform for personal relationships. As Lik Sam Chan, assistant professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, explores in his research, apps are an emerging arena for gender and politics. These spaces can provide opportunities for women’s empowerment and men’s performances of masculinity.

Similarly, Australian academic Martin Nakata argues online spaces – such as dating apps – can be understood as digitally mediated “sites of struggle over the meaning of [our] experience”.

Dating apps constitute relatively new sites of culturally and politically mediated encounter. They are emerging as the new digital interface for gender and political negotiation.

Certainly, the launch of the Right Stuff tends to suggest the importance of political orientation for women looking to date – and reveals that right wing values are indeed viewed as “the wrong stuff” for many American women.

Read more: Looking for love on a dating app? You might be falling for a ghost

Lisa Portolan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon

The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to...
B.Karl

Opinion: The gray divorce: kissing the golden years goodbye

If you check the dating sites, marriage may seem out of fashion in America, but it is pretty common, with 4.5 million people tying the proverbial knot every year. Divorce is also no stranger to the red, white, and blue as 42–53% of those couples end their marriages before their eighth anniversary ranking America #13 on the list of highest divorce rates worldwide. Even so, the divorce rate is down for most age groups in this country. (World Population Review)
Psych Centra

How to Know If You're Dating a Narcissist

People with narcissism are not inherently bad people. But they can be challenging to date. Here are the red flags to look out for. You’ve recently started dating someone who’s charming and confident, but you’re beginning to notice a shallow and selfish side. They seem to lack any signs of empathy or vulnerability.
PsyPost

Romantic attachment anxiety predicts higher levels of self-objectification over time in both men and women

Feeling anxious about your romantic relationship and fearing abandonment leads to stronger tendencies to sexually objectify yourself, according to new research published in Psychology of Women Quarterly. “My colleagues (Dr. Larissa Terán and Dr. Jennifer Stevens Aubrey) and I were interested in this topic because sexual objectification and self-objectification are...
CBS News

How online anonymity changes behavior, for the worse

The internet has made it easy, and depressingly common, to be nasty without fear of repercussions – a lack of restraint that psychologists call online disinhibition effect, or ODE. Correspondent David Pogue talks with experts who discuss why exchanges on social media can devolve into hateful, spiteful rages and name-calling that would never be acceptable when talking face-to-face.
Refinery29

TikTok Loves The Russian Manicure, But There’s A Serious Catch

Among nail artists, the Russian manicure is a beauty trend which is often spoken about in hushed tones. But it has started to gain serious popularity recently and, on social media, even viral status. 'Russian manicure near me' is currently a top googled nail search and on TikTok you'll spot...
psychologytoday.com

Does Kiss and Make Up Work as a Relationship Strategy?

Relationships are made up of positive and negatives, but the question is whether the positive can balance out the negative. New research on couples shows that, indeed, positive perceptions of your partner can go far in buffering the negative. To improve your relationship satisfaction, kissing and making up may actually...
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Dating Someone With A Hidden Agenda Can Be Devastating

When I began dating I was quite naive. I didn’t know how to protect my heart and I quickly learned that not everyone has the best intentions. When I was around fifteen, I had the biggest crush on a track runner at the high school, James. James seemed to be interested in me. He wanted to hang out at my house and chill all the time, and the way he smiled at me just made me feel like we were getting somewhere.
TheConversationAU

Australian women are more educated than men, but gender divides remain at work

The Bureau of Statistics has just released a new set of data from the 2021 census. The first set – released in June 2022 – covered topics including age, sex, religion, unpaid work and country of birth. The second set, released on Wednesday, provides insights into the kinds of jobs Australians have (and if they have a job), how Australians travel to work (and if they still do), and their educational qualifications. There is plenty to digest. I’ll focus on a couple of interesting outcomes: differences in the types of jobs held by men and women, differences in the educational...
TheConversationAU

3 ways app developers keep kids glued to the screen – and what to do about it

From learning numbers to learning how to brush your teeth, it seems there’s a kids’ app for everything. Recent US statistics indicate more than half of toddlers and three-quarters of preschoolers regularly access mobile apps. So it’s no surprise there has been an explosion of options within the app market to keep kids engaged. These apps certainly offer some fun interactive experiences, not to mention good educational content in many cases. They’re also very good at keeping young minds engaged. So what’s the catch? You just read it: they are very good at keeping young minds engaged – so much that...
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy