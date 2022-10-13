ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheConversationAU

Doing away with COVID isolation rules means increased isolation and risks for people with disability

By Nancy Baxter, Professor and Head of Melbourne School of Population & Global Health, The University of Melbourne, Helen Dickinson, Professor, Public Service Research, UNSW Sydney, Anne Kavanagh, Professor of Disability and Health, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2szMrE_0iXrMFRs00
Unsplash , CC BY

Mandatory isolation rules for people with COVID end today. Pandemic leave disaster payments will also cease for all workers except casual workers employed in aged care, disability, hospitals, Indigenous health services and hospitals.

These changes signal the end of most legislated COVID safeguards. Rules to enforce mask-wearing on public transport, vaccination for entry to public spaces, and isolation of close contacts have been dropped by state and territory governments in recent months .

Many places have also discontinued vaccine mandates for workers in sectors such as aged care, disability, and health.

Despite the clear benefits of good indoor ventilation to reduce COVID transmission risk , many schools, workplaces, and public spaces are poorly ventilated.

The withdrawal of active protections plus the failure to ensure safe indoor air puts people with disability at greater risk than the rest of the population. Action is needed to protect this group.

Read more: If you think scrapping COVID isolation periods will get us back to work and past the pandemic, think again

People with disability face deadly risks

International studies show disabled people are at higher risk of dying from COVID than their age-matched peers . People with intellectual and psychosocial disability (such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and social anxiety disorders) are at the highest risk – three to nine times that of the general population.

In England between Jane 2020 and March 2022, 60% of people who died from COVID were disabled .

To date, comparable data has still not been reported for Australians with disability. But there is no reason to believe the risk for disabled Australians is any different than overseas.

Some people with disability are clinically vulnerable because they are immunocompromised due to medications for conditions such as for rheumatoid arthritis or multiple sclerosis. This group also has a higher prevalence of conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular and respiratory disease . These are associated with serious disease and death from COVID.

Many disabled Australians also have difficulties accessing health care because of physical inaccessibility and lack of knowledge and expertise of health care providers about disability. This means they may not receive anti-viral COVID treatments, even if they are eligible.

Read more: Imagining COVID is 'like the flu' is cutting thousands of lives short. It's time to wake up

Enforced isolation

Many people with disability continue to isolate at home to avoid infection and are effectively shut out of society as online options for participation dry up.

For people who rely on paid support, isolation is not an option. Their workers are still circulating in the community. Some disabled people live and work in congregate environments with other people with disability – settings associated with higher rates of COVID infection and death .

A significant minority of people with disability have not had the recommended COVID vaccinations and boosters.

Almost one quarter of participants in the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) aged 16 and over have not had three COVID vaccine doses; less than one-third have had four doses. A third of NDIS participants aged 12 to 15 have not had two COVID vaccine doses . The vaccination rates of the 88% people with disability who are not on the NDIS are not reported.

A forgotten workforce

Disability support workers we spoke to in 2020 told us they felt forgotten by government without access to personal protective equipment and tailored information about how to protect themselves and people they supported.

Workers we surveyed in 2021 reported higher levels of vaccine hesitancy than the general population and expressed concerns about vaccine safety and efficacy .

Concern about what’s next

Without isolation periods in place, people with disability are deeply concerned about what will happen when new immune-evasive variants of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID) arrive.

Throughout the pandemic, disability advocates and supporters and academics have drawn attention to the risks of COVID for disabled people .

The Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability criticised the federal government for its slow initial efforts to protect people with disability during the pandemic and for delays in the vaccination rollout .

Governments around the world have reassured the public COVID is more dangerous for the chronically ill, elderly and disabled. This has the effect of suggesting their/our lives matter less.

Public health measures – or decisions to end them – signal what our society is prepared to do to care for people at risk. Some advocates have labelled the relaxation of COVID protections as ableist , even eugenicist . Others say it will guarantee the societal exclusion of the clinically vulnerable.

With evidence long COVID can affect one in 20 of those infected, including previously healthy people , the proportion of disabled people in our community will likely swell in coming years.

Read more: Long COVID should make us rethink disability – and the way we offer support to those with 'invisible conditions'

5 COVID protections needed for people with disability

Strategies to minimise the COVID risk for people with disability should include:

  • concerted government campaigns to increase uptake of third and fourth doses among people with disability

  • continued access to free rapid antigen tests (RATs) for people with disability and support workers

  • advice about ventilation of indoor spaces, particularly in congregate settings with access to air quality monitors and purifiers if needed

  • free access to respirator (P2/N95) masks for use indoors

  • outreach to ensure people with disability who are eligible for antiviral treatment can access it promptly.

Governments need to work with services and workers to make sure they understand the risks to people with disability if they have symptoms of COVID or other respiratory infections.

Workers who test positive for COVID should be blocked from face-to-face support of people with disability for at least seven days and pending a negative RAT. Access to paid isolation leave for disability workers is critical, so they don’t have to choose between exposing the people with disability they support to illness and paying the rent.

Finally, when new COVID variants and waves inevitably emerge, governments will need to remain open to reintroducing measures including isolation of positive cases and mask-wearing indoors. This could avoid devastating outcomes for people with disability and other Australians at increased risk of serious disease and death.

Anne Kavanagh receives funding from National Health and Medical Research Council and Australian Research Council. She has received funding from Victorian and Commonwealth governments and the National Disability Agency. She is a member of the COVID-19 Disability Advisory Committee and Commonwealth Disability Health Sector Consultative Commitee.

Helen Dickinson receives funding from ARC, NMHRC, Commonwealth government and CYDA.

The School Nancy Baxter leads receives research grant funding from the National Health & Medical Research Council of Australia, Australian Research Council, and other Australian federal and Victorian State Government bodies. She serves on the Advisory Board of The Australian Global Health Alliance and on the Board of the Nossal Institute. She has been an unpaid participant in an Advisory Board meeting for MSD Australia.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 14

Related
IFLScience

Experts Warn Of New COVID-19 Symptom Overlooked By Public

As the virus behind COVID-19 has mutated and changed, so too have the symptoms associated with infection, and experts believe the dominant strain expected to cause a case surge this winter is no different. While the top symptoms of previous strains have included fever, loss of smell, and a runny...
Shin

What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths

And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
NIH Director's Blog

Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length

A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
Fortune

2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases

Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
GMA

New study confirms that COVID-19 vaccines can temporarily affect menstruation

When COVID-19 vaccines became widely available, some women reported changes in the timing and length of their menstrual cycles after getting vaccinated. Now, nearly two years later, a global study has confirmed that COVID-19 vaccination can lead to temporary changes in cycle length for some people. The study, published in...
MedicalXpress

Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US

In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
buckinghamshirelive.com

New Covid symptom to watch for as another wave has begun

Experts are warning that a new wave of Covid has begun in the UK and many people may not realise they have the virus at first because a new symptom is increasingly common. People across the UK have got used to watching out for a new persistent cough, fever and loss of sense of taste or smell as signs of the virus.
TheDailyBeast

This Deadly COVID Twist Is Like Nothing We’ve Seen Before

As the wave of COVID infections from the highly-contagious BA.5 subvariant finally subsided back in late July, new subvariants were already competing for dominance—and the opportunity to drive the next wave of infections.A little over two months later, epidemiologists are close to naming a winner. In the United Kingdom, infections from a highly mutated subvariant called BQ.1.1 are doubling every week—a rate of growth that far exceeds other leading subvariants. In the U.S., BQ.1.1 is spreading twice as fast as its cousin subvariant BA.2.75.2.That means BQ.1.1 is very contagious. But that’s not the subvariant’s most alarming quality. What’s most worrying...
McKnight's

Study finds 57 percent of previously healthy COVID survivors have lasting cardiac issues

Cardiac symptoms may linger for at least a year in some patients who recover from mild cases of COVID-19. That’s according to a new study of 349 patients with COVID-19 and no prior cardiac disease or notable comorbidities. Study participants underwent serial cardiac assessments, including measurement of blood biomarkers for heart ailments and magnetic resonance imaging. At 109 days, fully 73% of the patients reported cardiac symptoms. These included labored breathing on exertion (62%), palpitations, atypical chest pain and syncope.
The Independent

Covid: Top five symptoms after vaccination and signs you might have it

There are fears that Covid cases are already increasing in parts of the UK as Scotland has recorded spikes in infections, according to the latest figures.In Scotland, 113,500 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid in the latest week, or one in 45 – up from 104,400, or one in 50, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Meanwhile, trends in both Wales and Northern Ireland were described by the ONS as “uncertain”.The ONS estimated there were 881,200 people with coronavirus in private households across the UK in the week ending 5 September. That is down...
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy