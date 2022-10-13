Read full article on original website
Steven Summers
4d ago
Joe said " Nobody he knows is worried about inflation"........that says a lot........over 80 million votes.America can do better.
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park man arrested on two counts of battery, false imprisonmentZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Motorist Alert: New road project begins in Middleburg; expect detoursZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Publix's Popular Chicken Tender Sub: The Controversy Behind its OriginsL. CaneFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies sayZoey FieldsHastings, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
With more working remote, companies tweak in-office culture to recruit new workers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city that never sleeps -- while it may appear Rohani Mahyera is working from her New York City office, zoom out and you’ll see a different backdrop. “Is it a good change from New York?” reporter Vic Micolucci asked her. “Yeah, it’s been...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Job Fair: Over 40 companies hiring 1,500 jobs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Need a fresh start? Now’s your chance!. Job News USA is hosting a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oc. 26, 2022 at The Prime Osborn Convention Center located at 1000 Water Street in Downtown Jacksonville. More than 40 companies will...
An apartment in the backyard? City councilmember poses solution to rental shortage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You want grandma to move closer to your home, but there aren't any homes available and renting is too expensive. You may be able to build your own solution right in your backyard. "The whole idea is for this to be a proper unit in someone's...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Dollar General leasing North Jacksonville distribution center
Dollar General Corp. is leasing an Imeson International Industrial Park warehouse for a distribution center in North Jacksonville. The Tennessee-based retailer is hiring for the center at 10760 Yeager Road, a recently completed 408,240-square-foot building by Webb International Inc. A job posting for a receiving checker says the position verifies...
Action News Jax
Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis: Florida Disaster Fund has raised $45M for Hurricane Ian victims
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis gave an update on Hurricane Ian fundraising relief efforts in Jacksonville on Monday afternoon. DeSantis was at Adamec Harley-Davidson of Baymeadows, alongside Volunteer Florida CEO Josie Tamayo, to talk about the Florida Disaster Fund and volunteer opportunities. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
News4Jax.com
POSITIVELY JAX: Nassau County woman celebrates turning 100 with a big party
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – The Janice Ancrum Senior Life Center held quite the celebration on Monday, one fit for a woman turning 100-years-old. Marilyn Gandenberger reached the milestone surrounded by family and friends. The staff at the Nassau County Council on Aging shared the celebration with us, and it...
recordpatriot.com
Jacksonville McDonald's lobby closing for remodeling
McDonald's at 520 W. Morton Ave. was closed Monday as remodeling started. The restaurant's drive-through and curb-side service will reopen Tuesday, but the lobby will remain closed for several weeks.
News4Jax.com
Best kids attraction: St. Augustine Wild Reserve
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Making another appearance in JaxBest, the St. Augustine Wild Reserve is not just your choice for the best animal encounter and best group outing, it’s also your pick in 2022 for best kids attraction. Noteworthy, the nonprofit organization has repeatedly -- including this year...
One more warm day before temperatures plunge
Jacksonville, Fl — We have one more very warm afternoon before cooler, drier air fills back in to NE Florida. Clouds will increase through the morning, giving way to rain and a few storms this afternoon. The best chance for rain/storms will be along the coast of SE Georgia and along and south of I-10 in NE Florida.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval’s four Zoës Kitchens in conversion to CAVA Grill
All of the Zoës Kitchens in Duval County are under conversion into CAVA Grill. CAVA Group bought Zoës Kitchen four years ago and has been converting the locations. Both are Mediterranean food concepts. The city issued a permit Oct. 13 to Embree Construction Group Inc. of Georgetown, Texas,...
Here comes the boom! SpaceX Dragon capsule to make splash down off First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People across the First Coast may he surprised to hear a loud boom Friday afternoon. The SpaceX Dragon Freedom crew ship will soar above the U.S. Friday before splashing down off Florida's Atlantic coast at 4:55 p.m. More specifically the splash down is projected to happen...
Action News Jax
‘Don’t be a statistic’: 28-year-old makes progress after fighting for life post-COVID-19
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Texas man who spent more than five months at UF Health Jacksonville battling the effects of COVID-19 is making progress on his road to recovery. Action News Jax first told you about Fabian Granado’s journey back in November when the virus had damaged his lungs so badly that they couldn’t hold up on their own.
100-year-old LaVilla funeral home to be converted into rentable units, wine bar
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Hillman-Pratt and Walton Funeral Home sits still as traffic buzzes by on Beaver Street in Downtown Jacksonville. The funeral home represents what Lavilla used to be. That's why it's important for it to stay. "It was very significant to save the remaining structures like that...
News4Jax.com
Journey coming to Jacksonville for 50th anniversary celebration tour
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the most legendary rock bands of all time, Journey, announced a tour stop in Jacksonville next year with special guest Toto. The 50th anniversary celebration “Freedom Tour 2023″ will make a stop at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena on Feb. 26. Journey...
News4Jax.com
Georgians begin in-person voting on Monday
Voting for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state and other statewide offices, congressional seats, members of the state legislature and local offices begins Monday across Georgia. At least one early voting site in each county will be open weekdays from Monday through the last Friday before Election Day, plus two...
niceville.com
Former Florida tech CEO faces prison sentence related to alleged fraud scheme
FLORIDA –– A former Florida tech company CEO accused of creating a shell company to receive payments for fictitious consulting services has pleaded guilty to tax evasion, the U.S. Department of Justice has announced. A district court judge accepted the guilty plea last week of the former CEO...
Action News Jax
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Last advisory issued for Karl
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best rooftop bar: River & Post
It’s abundantly clear that the people have spoken time and time again -- and River & Post remains your favorite rooftop bar in Jacksonville!. If that’s not enough of a reason to get your attention, River & Post has also made the list for best romantic dinner and best happy hour.
St. Johns deputies seeking suspect, car from Wendy's car jacking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A car was stolen from a Wendy's in St. Johns County on Saturday morning, according to officials. Deputies are searching for a red Nissan Sentra that was stolen from a Wendy's at 1830 US 1 South. The car has the New York license plate HAZ8945. Officials...
News4Jax.com
JSO holding public online auction starting Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is auctioning forfeited property to the highest bidder. JSO is holding an online auction from Oct. 14 through Oct. 21. Some of the items available during the auction include a 1997 Ford Ranger, a 2004 Ford F250, a 2008 Nissan 350Z...
Comments / 5