Louisiana State

Fact Check: Video shows Sen. John Kennedy talking about inflation, not exposing Biden 'secret'

By Molly Stellino, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

The claim: Video shows Sen. John Kennedy exposing a secret about Joe Biden

Social media users are sharing a video that claims to show Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy exposing a secret about President Joe Biden.

"'My Lawyer Got This In The Mail' – Congress in CHAOS as John Kennedy EXPOSED Biden’s Dirty Secret," reads the Oct. 5 post 's caption.

The post was shared more than 250 times and viewed 18,000 times in less than a week.

But the video featured in the post does not show Kennedy revealing a secret about Biden. Instead, it shows the Republican senator questioning Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh and talking about inflation.

Kennedy mentions Biden once in the video, but does not expose any "dirty secret."

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the claim for comment.

Video shows unrelated clips of Kennedy, no information about Biden

The video shared on Facebook is made up of two clips merged together. The first clip shows Kennedy questioning Walsh about a proposed increase in funding for the Department of Labor during a Congressional subcommittee hearing in July 2021. They go back and forth about job retraining, literacy and what constitutes an investment versus an expenditure.

The second clip is 14 minutes long and shows Kennedy speaking on the Senate floor in November 2021 about inflation and how it is affecting Americans. He specifically mentions the increased price of gas, used cars and food. He places the blame for inflation on Biden.

Fact Check: Video shows Ron DeSantis at education forum, not confronting Hunter Biden

“I think most fair-minded Americans know that President Biden is responsible for this inflation,” Kennedy says. It is the only direct mention of Biden in the video.

At no point in either clip does Kennedy say, “My lawyer got this in the mail,” or expose any "secrets" related to Biden.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that a video shows Kennedy exposing a secret about Biden. Kennedy only makes one direct reference to Biden in the nearly 20-minute video, and he does not reveal any information about the president.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact Check: Video shows Sen. John Kennedy talking about inflation, not exposing Biden 'secret'

