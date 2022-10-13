ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Suspect arrested in homicide on B Street in Colorado Springs

 4 days ago
A suspect has been arrested in the homicide that took place on B Street in the Stratmoor Hills area of El Paso County this week following a fire inside an illegal encampment.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office 64-year-old Gregory Paul Lee is facing a charge of first-degree murder for allegedly stabbing to death Jose Delgado-Diaz behind a nightclub in the area.

El Paso Sheriff's Deputies, the Stratmoor Fire Department, and other fire agencies responded to a fire at an illegal camp near B Street in unincorporated El Paso County. Several RVs and other cars were found engulfed in flames.

That same day, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a man who appeared to be shot but deputies discovered he was stabbed.

Multiple witnesses interviewed about the fire identified a man matching Delgado-Diaz's description as the person who started the fire, according to the sheriff's office.

KOAA News5's Andy Koen looked into how illegal encampments have shined a light on the rising cost of living in the Pikes Peak area which can lead to these types of establishments.

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

