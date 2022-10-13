Additional area code coming to the 716 region, expected to be activated in 2024

The New York State Public Service Commission announced an additional area code overlay has been approved for the 716 region. This includes all or portions of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties.

The commission said the approval comes in response to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator’s (NANPA) forecast of a shortage of telephone numbers in the 716 area code.

The new area code, which will be announced at a later date, is expected to be activated before the second quarter of 2024.

“Because of positive economic growth in Western New York, there is a clear need for more cellular service and other technologies for both home and business. As a result, an additional telephone area code number is required. The new area code is necessitated by the expansion of telecommunication services in this region.”

- Commission Chair Rory M. Christian

The commission said the new overlay has a projected life of approximately 29 years.

All existing 716 area wireline and wireless telephone customers will keep their current 716 area code and telephone numbers. The new area code overlay will cover requests for new phone numbers once there are no longer any available 716 numbers.