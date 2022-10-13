ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgbh.org

Monday, October 17

Jim Braude and Margery Eagan host Boston Public Radio weekdays from 11am to 2pm on GBH 89.7 and the GBH News App. Today, environmental activist/educator Bill McKibben joins Jim and Margery. Every Tuesday and Friday you can watch the broadcast live from our BPL studio or on our YouTube Channel....
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

A formal wear football game in Boston raises money for veterans charity

Most fall football players are decked out in full pads and a helmet. But on Saturday in Rogers Park in Brighton, Mark Mitchell preferred a shiny gold suit. The 38-year-old former college football player, who played for Dean and Mount Ida Colleges, was competing in his fourth year with Three Piece Suit Football. The annual charity event has been held every October in Boston since 2014 after getting its start in Atlanta. And, as the name implies, all players were decked out in formal wear that went that went through the ringer of full contact, tackle football.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Hundreds of educators in Malden and Haverhill on strike

Classes were canceled on Monday as dozens of educators picketed outside Malden High School, cheering as passing cars honked in support, and chanting “1, 2, 3, 4, students are who we’re fighting for; 5, 6, 7, 8, a fair contract cannot wait.”. The Malden teachers were among almost...
MALDEN, MA
wgbh.org

Mayor vetoes Boston City Council’s 20% pay hike

Mayor Michelle Wu has rejected a set of pay raises for Boston officials, placing her in the rare position of politically opposing a united City Council. Wu’s veto comes nearly two weeks after the 13-member council unanimously approved a boost of their annual pay by 20% — from $103,500 to $125,000.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy