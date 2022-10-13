Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
South Carolina school report cards released with ratings
PROSPERITY, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Education Oversight Committee (EOC) and the SC Department of Education (SCDE) held a joint news conference Monday at Prosperity-Rikard Elementary School to announce the release of the 2022 School Report Card, reflecting the results of the 2020-2021 school year. Officials say the release...
wpde.com
SC schools to temporarily accept federal immunization records for military children
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina schools can now accept federal immunization records for military children, according to the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday. The temporary authorization allows schools to accept a signed DD-2766C form as immunization proof, removing a previous barrier military families had...
wpde.com
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is now debt free
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Department of Transportation officials have announced that the final payment on the agency's highway bounds have been made. The agency can now save money on future interest payments and that money can be reinvested into ongoing projects. The SCDOT becomes one of the...
wpde.com
How to be prepared for an earthquake, SC earthquake preparedness week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SC Governor Henry McMaster has declared the week of October 16-20 SC earthquake preparedness week. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division encourages everyone to take this opportunity to learn about our state’s seismic fault system and how best to prepare for earthquakes. Highlights of...
wpde.com
Alex Murdaugh attorneys: Eddie Smith killed Maggie & Paul, state suppressing evidence
COLLETON COUNTY (WCIV) — Defense attorneys for accused murderer Alex Murdaugh are making scandalous allegations about who they think actually killed Murdaugh's wife and son, and also accuse state prosecutors of suppressing key evidence that could potentially prove Murdaugh's innocence. The eyebrow-raising claims were made Friday from Murdaugh's lawyers...
wpde.com
Gas prices in South Carolina stay steady around $3 this week, GasBuddy says
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — Average gas prices have remained unchanged since last week in South Carolina, according to GasBuddy's survey of thousands of stations in the state. The average stays at $3.33 per gallon as of Monday. That's 11.7 cents per gallon more than a month ago and 26.3...
wpde.com
Several restaurants to donate portion of proceeds to community during Friday event
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — An upcoming 'Neighbor to Neighbor' event is all about helping community members in need. It's called 'Dine Out for CommUNITY' where several restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds to 'Neighbor to Neighbor'. We caught up with Angelo's Steak and Pasta who says events...
wpde.com
Operation Stop Arm: Troopers crack down on traffic violations around school zones, buses
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you're seeing extra law enforcement on the roadways this week, don't be alarmed -- "Operation Stop Arm" is underway. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers will be "aggressively enforcing stop arm and other traffic violations" in and around school zones and school bus stops from Oct. 17 through Oct. 21 as part of a statewide initiative.
wpde.com
Two SC Highway Patrolmen struck during hit and run, one critically injured
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Upstate South Carolina after two Highway Patrolmen were struck during a hit and run, one being critically injured. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 16, on Cedar Lane Road at...
wpde.com
9-year-old boy with spina bifida wows with custom Halloween costume 4 years in a row
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 9-year-old Blake, who lives in Delaware, has spina bifida and uses a wheelchair, so finding Halloween costumes can be a bit of a challenge. That's why it's become a family tradition to come up with something creative!. "Blake picked it 100%," said his mom, Megan,...
wpde.com
Socastee shooting suspect wanted after fleeing police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect is wanted after fleeing the scene of a shooting in Socastee over the weekend. Horry County police said they responded to Socastee Boulevard in the Myrtle Beach section of Horry County in reference to the shooting. Officers spoke with the victim who...
Comments / 0