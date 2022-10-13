ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

South Carolina school report cards released with ratings

PROSPERITY, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Education Oversight Committee (EOC) and the SC Department of Education (SCDE) held a joint news conference Monday at Prosperity-Rikard Elementary School to announce the release of the 2022 School Report Card, reflecting the results of the 2020-2021 school year. Officials say the release...
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is now debt free

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Department of Transportation officials have announced that the final payment on the agency's highway bounds have been made. The agency can now save money on future interest payments and that money can be reinvested into ongoing projects. The SCDOT becomes one of the...
How to be prepared for an earthquake, SC earthquake preparedness week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SC Governor Henry McMaster has declared the week of October 16-20 SC earthquake preparedness week. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division encourages everyone to take this opportunity to learn about our state’s seismic fault system and how best to prepare for earthquakes. Highlights of...
Operation Stop Arm: Troopers crack down on traffic violations around school zones, buses

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you're seeing extra law enforcement on the roadways this week, don't be alarmed -- "Operation Stop Arm" is underway. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers will be "aggressively enforcing stop arm and other traffic violations" in and around school zones and school bus stops from Oct. 17 through Oct. 21 as part of a statewide initiative.
Socastee shooting suspect wanted after fleeing police

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect is wanted after fleeing the scene of a shooting in Socastee over the weekend. Horry County police said they responded to Socastee Boulevard in the Myrtle Beach section of Horry County in reference to the shooting. Officers spoke with the victim who...
