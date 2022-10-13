ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, OR

kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE INVESTIGATE ARSON INCIDENT

Roseburg Police are investigating a Saturday arson incident. An RPD report said just before 1:15 a.m. officers spotted smoke and flames in the wildlife area of the duck pond near the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. A camp belonging to a 43-year old transient was burning. The Roseburg Fire Department responded to assist officers in knocking down the fire with extinguishers.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ONE JAILED, ONE CITED, IN ALLEGED DUII CRASH

One person was jailed and one was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Saturday night. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 7:50 p.m. units responded to the 2000 block of Bilger Creek Road in the Myrtle Creek area after a caller said there had been an injury crash.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Coos Bay Male Killed in Hwy. 97 Accident, Klamath Co., Oct. 17

On Thursday, October 13, 2022 at approximately 2:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 235. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Eric Johnson (64) of Coos Bay, crossed over into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a white Freightliner, operated by Benjamin Rohner (48) of Warrenton. Johnson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Rohner sustained minor injuries. Hwy 97 was affected for approximately 3 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Chiloquin Fire and Rescue and ODOT.
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SHERIFF’S OFFICE JAILS MAN AFTER TRAFFIC STOP ESCAPE

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man, following his escape from a traffic stop on Saturday night. A DCSO report said at 7:30 p.m. a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a sedan in the 1000 block of Roberts Creek Road near the Green District. During the stop the deputy encountered 27-year old Derick Langley who was allegedly acting strangely. A records check showed that the transient had a no contact order barring him from contact with the individual in the vehicle.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TRAFFIC CRASH IN FRONT OF CITY HALL

A traffic crash took place in front of Roseburg City Hall on Thursday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said just after 1:30 pm. a 57-year old driver allegedly ran the stop sign in front of the building. His pickup struck a southbound vehicle which was already passing through the intersection while traveling south on Jackson Street. It was driven by a 99-year old man.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Roseburg and Sutherlin police catch alleged Sutherlin Domino’s robbers

SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Two suspects accused of robbing a Domino’s Pizza at gunpoint Tuesday were reportedly arrested after police say they were able to identify and locate the getaway vehicle. Sutherlin Police Department reported that on October 12 a suspect brandished a firearm at a Domino’s Pizza, demanded and...
SUTHERLIN, OR
KDRV

Fire in Roseburg displaces three people and two dogs

ROSEBURG, Ore.-- Three people and two dogs are left without a home after a duplex caught on fire Friday night. Roseburg Fire responded to the fire around 5:15 p.m. in the 900 block of NW Veterans Way. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the front and back door...
ROSEBURG, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 10/17 – Three Fires in The Valley Under Investigation, Jackson County Sheriff Warns New Phone Scams On The Rise

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Saturday, the Medford National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Jackson County. That same day, firefighters had to deal with two new wildfire starts several miles apart. Sunday another fire popped up.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Cocaine Bust, Douglas Co., Oct. 14

In the late night hours of Monday, October 10th, 2022, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested 24 year old Cory Strait of Corvallis, Oregon. Over the course of an ongoing investigation, detectives generated reason to believe Strait would be in the Roseburg area and in possession of a large amount of cocaine for sale. Detectives located Strait and 2 others in a vehicle pulling into a gas station at Kelly’s Corner, in the 5,100 block of Hwy 99S in the Green District, just before midnight. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 6 ounces of suspected cocaine. Strait was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Possession, Manufacture, and Delivery of Cocaine. He was also found to have cite & release warrants out for his arrest from Linn County for Probation Violation, and Benton County for Failure to Appear. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

New phone scams on the rise in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore-- According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, officers have received recent reports of new scam calls to local residents, requesting money to resolve warrants for missing jury duty and other supposed offenses. JCSO says that one of these scam calls claimed to be a Sergeant Weaver from JCSO...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Grants Pass water main break is affecting customers, repair pending

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The City of Grants Pass says it is working to repair a water main break that is affecting water availability for some water utility customers there. The City says the water main break is active at the top of Dimmick and E Streets. It says the affected area is greater than initially thought and crews are working as quickly as possible to make repairs adding, "If you experience water that appears to be dirty, please contact us at 541-450-6035."
GRANTS PASS, OR
nbc16.com

Milo Adventist Academy vice principal burned in school boiler accident

DAYS CREEK, Ore. — The vice principal of Milo Adventist Academy in Days Creek was burned in a boiler accident and the school community is raising funds for his recovery. In a Facebook post, the school says that on the evening of October 11, Jeff Miller was performing routine maintenance in the boiler pit of the school "when an unexpected back draft caused sawdust to flash and ignite his clothing."
DAYS CREEK, OR
kezi.com

Fall Chinook salmon run looks stronger this year, officials say

BANDON, Ore.- The salmon run looks a lot stronger this year compared to years past, thanks to the help of multiple agencies and local volunteers. This year the tribe negotiated a cooperative management agreement with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the two agencies are leading efforts together to capture adult salmon as they return to Bandon’s Ferry Creek.
BANDON, OR

