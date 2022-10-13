Read full article on original website
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Person accused of threats at several Minnesota, North Dakota schools arrested
(Barnesville, MN) -- Authorities in Minnesota say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a swatting incident at Barnesville High School. The arrest came after several schools in Minnesota and North Dakota were hit Thursday with false threatening messages that brought a large police response. School officials at all...
valleynewslive.com
Records: September raid of Fargo home tied to large meth investigation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - New court documents allege a large amount of drugs are what lead a helicopter to hover and dozens of local and federal officers to raid a Fargo home last month. The raid happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 21 in the Hawthorne...
kvrr.com
Cass County Dep. K9 Griggs is sworn in
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner swears in new K9 Deputy Griggs with the help of his handler, Deputy Jake Murray. An estimated cost of $18,000 to buy Griggs and train him and Deputy Murray was provided by MLGC, a family owned rural broadband company serving Cass County since 1906.
kvrr.com
Fargo man arrested after pursuit in Traill County
EMERADO, N.D. (KVRR) — A driver is arrested after a pursuit in Traill County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a trooper tried to pull over a speeding car shortly after 2 p.m. The driver, 45-year-old Jesse Saldviar, of Fargo, fled on U.S. Highway 2, reaching speeds over 120...
kvrr.com
Court documents detail September drug raid in south Fargo neighborhood
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Court documents indicate the raid by federal agents on a home in Fargo’s Hawthorne neighborhood last month was part of a months-long investigation into a methamphetamine distribution ring operating out of a number of homes in Fargo. A helicopter hovered over the neighborhood during the...
KFYR-TV
Minot is the most expensive city in ND, study says
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot is the most expensive place to live in North Dakota. The average Minot household pays $2,515 a month for bills, including utilities, auto loans, and cable bills. That’s according to the bill pay service Doxo. According to the company’s research, average household expenses in...
trfradio.com
Semi Jackknifes on Mud Covered Road
Minor injuries reported after a semi jackknifed in Polk County Friday morning. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Jonathan Smith, of Mayville, North Dakota sustained minor injuries when the semi he was driving left the roadway near the intersection of County Road 21 and 400th Ave Northwest. According to the report the road was covered in mud from a nearby field at the time of the accident reported around 7:30am.
A Frightening Act In Minnesota/North Dakota – “Swatting”
The clearest way of describing what frightening is. No, it's not a scary movie filled with an hour and a half of a lunatic holding a knife chasing clueless people around some deserted campsite - this act of terror is the real thing, it's called "Swatting", and it's been experienced all around North Dakota and Minnesota as well. The most disturbing part is that more and more people are doing it. Just recently a school in Grand Forks was the target. According to valleynewslive.com "All across the area, many school districts went into lockdown after receiving calls about an active shooter situation. In Grand Forks, Red River High School was targeted in what law enforcement has called it a hoax and labeled it as ‘swatting’."
valleynewslive.com
Police: North Dakota, Minnesota schools target of threating phone calls
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several North Dakota schools, as well as at least one Minnesota high school have found themselves the targets of threatening phone calls Thursday, and police are investigating. Grand Forks Police responded to Red River High School after dispatchers received a call of an...
valleynewslive.com
Police presence at ‘The Hill’ in Glyndon
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There is a police presence at ‘The Hill’ in Glyndon, MN. A witness in the area is saying there were at least 15 police vehicles at the establishment. This is a developing story, stay with Valley News Live for when more information...
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested for arson after fire in north Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man has been arrested for arson, accused of starting a fire in north Fargo late Sunday night. Fargo Police were called to a suspicious fire involving leaves burning in the 1300 block of University Drive North. Police say the suspect was believed to be hiding so officers began collecting information from witnesses in the area.
What Is The Most Dangerous Job In North Dakota?
You Couldn't Pay Me Enough Money To Do That
trfradio.com
Semi Driver Cited Following Train Collision
Polk County authorities say a semi driver failed to yield in a collision involving a train Friday in Crookston. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the semi driven by David Lietz of Harwood, North Dakota failed to yield to the train at a crossing controlled by human flaggers and was struck by a Minnesota Northern Railroad Train near the intersection of County Road 9 and Highway 75 south of American Crystal Sugar. Officials say the train was traveling at a slow speed. No injuries reported.
KELOLAND TV
Injured hiker rescued; Escaped inmate caught in 10 minutes; Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 17. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One woman had to be rescued after hurting her hip on a Custer County trail. Authorities say an inmate who tried...
valleynewslive.com
Student behind school threat in Barnesville released by police
BARNESVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The student who sent a threatening e-mail forcing Barnesville students into lockdown Thursday was taken into custody, then released back to his parents. The Barnesville superintendent shared the news of an arrest with families via e-mail Thursday evening. The e-mail does not name the...
valleynewslive.com
Police investigate break-in at south Moorhead liquor store
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Police are investigating a possible break-in at a south Moorhead liquor store. Around 6 a.m. Monday, authorities were called to Brookdale Spirits for a report of a burglary. They say the front window of the store was broken. Police are still investigating. No word...
The Most Misspelled Word In North Dakota & Other States
Each state has its own particular word that it struggles with
740thefan.com
Authorities arrest suspect in swatting prank at Barnesville High School
BARNESVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – Barnesville High School was one of the schools in the region that were hit Thursday by threatening messages. These calls were quickly determined to be hoaxes by authorities and there was no threat. School Superintendent Jon Ellerbusch says police were notified immediately. The person suspected...
valleynewslive.com
Phoenix Sproles transferring from North Dakota State
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One of the longest-tenured members of the Bison Football team will be spending his senior season elsewhere. Phoenix Sproles has confirmed with Valley News Live that he will be transferring from North Dakota State. Sproles, a six-foot wide receiver from New Hope, Minnesota, has...
valleynewslive.com
‘It frightens students, it frightens teachers, families and the entire community’: Educators react after active shooter hoax impacts North Dakota schools
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - All across the area, many school districts went into lockdown after receiving calls about an active shooter situation. In Grand Forks, Red River High School was targeted in what law enforcement has called it a hoax and labeled it as ‘swatting’. “It’s...
