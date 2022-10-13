ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DMV offers walk-in voter registration for new Nevada residents

By KTNV Staff
 4 days ago
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles announced on Tuesday that new Nevada residents can transfer their out-of-state driver's license or ID and apply for voter registration without an appointment.

DMV’s metro offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas and Reno will serve new residents as walk-in customers from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday until Election Day on Nov. 8.

"No legal voter should be kept away from the polls because they couldn’t get a DMV appointment," said Director Julie Butler. "We offered this same service for new residents in 2020 and it worked very well."

Nevadans who hold a valid driver's license, ID card or even the Interim Document issued at the DMV have a number of options for voter registration. The DMV will submit registration data automatically on a daily basis through November 8. Voters can register, update or view their registration online at www.RegisterToVoteNV.gov .

The Silver State also offers same-day registration, which allows all legal voters with a license or ID to register in person on Election Day and at any time during the two-week early voting ending on Nov. 4.

New residents who wish to take advantage of the DMV's special hours should come ready to transfer their out-of-state license or ID and their vehicle registration if needed.

Existing Nevada residents who need to update their address can do so online at dmv.nv.gov or by bringing proof of address change to the polls when they vote. They will not be accepted as a walk-in customer.

According to a news release, DMV officials say around 1.8 million residents are already registered to vote in Nevada, and early 74,300 residents have given up an out-of-state ID since the start of 2022.

More information on who can vote, and how, is available on the Nevada Secretary of State’s website at nvsos.gov .

James R May
4d ago

Better not be illegals but I guess that’s okay because I heard they will vote for Trump 2024 because they don’t want this country to be like what they just left

jane
3d ago

I am curious though I could be wrong but wasn't California offering to illegal or excuse me "undocumented" peoples Drivers license and state ID so they could pay taxes or something of that nature. If that is the case then couldn't they transfer eveything here and be a non citizens. I wonder how many new residents just happen to move here right before elections?

