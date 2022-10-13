ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New Jersey Governor Angers Giants, Jets Fans With Eagles, Phillies Tweet

NJ governor angers Giants, Jets fans with Eagles, Phillies tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The governor of New Jersey might have lost the votes of some Giants and Jets fans. Governor Phil Murphy tweeted congratulations on Monday to the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies, ignoring the two football...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Vikings' Harrison Smith Dives for Remarkable INT Against Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith has cat-like reflexes. At the end of the Vikings-Dolphins first half, the safety dove for an interception that went over the middle from QB Teddy Bridgewater, traveling through Dolphins' WR Jaylen Waddle and reflected off of Viking's LB Eric Kendrick's helmet before Smith was able to secure the ball.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cardinals Acquire Wide Receiver Robbie Anderson From Panthers

Cardinals acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. After a spat with the Panthers' new coaching staff on Sunday, Robbie Anderson found a new home on Monday. The 29-year-old wide receiver was traded to the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced Monday. Anderson was acquired in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Panthers' Robbie Anderson Sent to Locker Room by Interim Coach

Panthers' Robbie Anderson sent to locker room by interim coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks wasted no time exercising his new authority. Wilks, who took over after former head coach Matt Rhule was fired last week, tossed Robbie Anderson out of Sunday's game...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Report: Panthers Listening to Christian McCaffrey Trade Offers

Report: Panthers listening to Christian McCaffrey trade offers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. An NFL superstar could soon be on the move. The Carolina Panthers are listening to offers for running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday. The Panthers,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline Works, When Is It and the Rules

How the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline works, when is it and the rules originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We are in the midst of the 2022 NFL regular season and so far, the Philadelphia Eagles, who remain the last undefeated team this season, are leading the herd. November is...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Panthers, Raiders Projected for Top 2023 NFL Draft Picks Through Week 6

Projected 2023 NFL Draft order through Week 6 scores originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Entering Week 7 of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Carolina Panthers continue to dig an even bigger hole for themselves. With the worst record this season, the Panthers (1-5) played their first game since...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Jets' Sauce Gardner Rocks ‘Cheesehead' After Blowout Win Over Packers

Cheese Sauce! Very rarely is cheese not appreciated in Wisconsin. After the New York Jets defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-10 at Lambeau Field on Sunday, rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner styled a cheesehead as he ran off the field until it was knocked off by a Packers player, who appeared to be wide receiver Allen Lazard.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Phillies Vs. Padres NLCS: Game Times, TV, Ticket Info and More

Phillies vs. Padres NLCS: Game times, TV, ticket info and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NLCS matchup is set, with the No. 6 seed Philadelphia Phillies facing the No. 5 seed San Diego Padres for a trip to the 2022 World Series. The last-seeded Phillies advanced through...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

FC Dallas to Host First-Round Playoff Game in Frisco

Monday night FC Dallas hosts the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs at Toyota Stadium in Frisco as they battle Minnesota United for a spot in the next round. It's the first time since 2018 that the organization has hosted a playoff game. "Having a home playoff game is...
FRISCO, TX

