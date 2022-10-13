ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

Suspect in Killeen Cedarview Drive shooting identified

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $200,000 for a 28-year-old Killeen man held following a shooting and short standoff in Killeen last Wednesday. Dylan Mitchell Montoy remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday – where he was transferred following his initial stay in the Killeen city facility.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Two suspects indicted in Lampasas robbery spree

LAMPASAS, Texas — Two people have been indicted in a string of robberies which took place in Lampasas during February 2022. The Lampasas Police Department has identified 20-year-old Cameron Bain and 21-year-old Miguel Zepeda as suspects in the case, and both men were indicted by the Lampasas County Grand Jury on Oct. 12.
LAMPASAS, TX
KCEN

Killeen Police identify victim in deadly hit-and-run

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department identified the victim of a deadly hit-and-run that happened earlier this month. According to police, the 38-year-old victim, identified as Kevin Roderick Gordon II, was crossing the street near the 3100 block of South Fort Hood Street on Oct. 3 when a SUV going northbound struck him.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Students arrested after Instagram threat against Killeen ISD campuses

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A student who attends Patterson Middle School and second student who attends Chaparral High School will be charged with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony, after the Killeen Independent School District learned of a “potential Instagram threat” against three of its campuses. The...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen ISD students arrested, to be charged with Terroristic Threat

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Killeen Independent School District students have been arrested after they allegedly threatened area schools. The district tells FOX 44 News that it received anonymous tips around 11:30 p.m. Sunday about a potential Instagram threat against three campuses. Killeen ISD Police and school safety worked overnight to determine the threat was not credible, and had a list of potential suspects by morning.
KILLEEN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Two Students Detained After Threats Against Killeen, Texas Schools

It's getting way out of hand in Killeen, Texas, and I’m not exactly sure who we need to blame. According to KWTX, a child who attends Patterson Middle School and another child who attends Chaparral High School were charged with terroristic threats, a third-degree felony, after the Killeen Independent School District found that they had posted a potential threat against campuses on social media.
KILLEEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Texas teenage murder victim identified

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — UPDATE: The victim in Killeen’s 16th murder of 2022 has been identified. On October 14, police identified the victim has been identified as 14-year-old Davarian James Lawrence. Officers originally responded to a call on Sunday around 6:10 a.m. regarding a shooting victim in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. When officers […]
KILLEEN, TX
KLTV

Records: McGregor boy, 8, witnessed father murder three family members

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez’s 8-year-old son witnessed his father shoot and kill Monica Delgado Aviles and her two teenage children on Sept. 28 and told investigators Jaimes-Hernandez was still holding the silver pistol when the boy woke up the next morning, according to arrest records made public Friday.
MCGREGOR, TX
fox44news.com

Disturbance with girls kept from leaving brings kidnapping charge

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 24-year-old man has been arrested and is facing multiple felony charges following a disturbance during which multiple victims were not allowed to leave a home. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said it happened back on September 25 in the 300 block of Church Avenue. Officers...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Killeen police release name of murdered man

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department has released the name of a murder victim. The victim has been identified as Davarian James Lawrence, according to the department. The case is currently being investigated by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division Robbery-Homicide Unit. The department has given no further...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Three injured in Bell County crash

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Three people were injured in a Bell County crash over the weekend. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 11:54 a.m. Saturday to a report of a crash between three vehicles on Highway 281 – about eight miles north of Lampasas. A 2019 Black Ford Fiesta passenger car, operated by a 23-year-old woman from Lampasas, was traveling northbound on Highway 281 in the inside lane. A 2017 Black Toyota Yaris Passenger car, operated by a 39-year-old woman from Lampasas, was stopped at the intersection of Highway 281 and CR-2227 in the inside lane of Highway 281 – facing northbound preparing to turn left onto CR-2227.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Over 1000 grams of meth, other drugs seized in Rockdale drug bust

ROCKDALE, Texas — A joint operation in Rockdale seized over 1000 grams of drugs and numerous weapons on Thursday, Oct. 17. The operation was a collaboration between the Williamson County Sheriff's Department, the Milam County Sheriff's Department, and the Criminal Investigation Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
ROCKDALE, TX
KCEN

Fire leaves one family without a home in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — One family is without a home Monday following a fire in Killeen. The fire reportedly happened in the 600 block of Murphy Street around 4:19 a.m., the City of Killeen said on its website. When crews with the Killeen Fire Department arrived, they found a single-family...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Cause of Sunbright Recycling fire undetermined

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Investigators at the Waco Fire Department say they cannot determine the cause of the Sunbright Recycling fire. This is according to the latest report on the fire which took place on October 11. The fire was located near businesses Howmet Fastening Systems, VanTran Transformers,...
WACO, TX
KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy