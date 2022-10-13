Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Widespread rain in Central Texas as cold front ends hot spell
AUSTIN, Texas - For the first time in 40 days, we have widespread rain in the area. Also, the latest cold front has pushed to the south of Central Texas ending the hot spell. Instead of being in the 90s like the last week and a half, highs will struggle to get to 70 today.
KHOU
First cold outbreak reaches Texas
HOUSTON — A powerful and far-reaching cold front is pushing across the U.S. this week, bringing frost, snow, and brisk temperatures to the eastern half of the country. Temperatures here in Southeast Texas could drop to the lowest levels since April Wednesday and Thursday morning thanks to clear skies, low humidity, and a north wind.
WFAA
DFW Weather: Rain enters North Texas overnight into Sunday morning. But how much? And for how long?
Thanks to a cold front coming down from Oklahoma, most of the Dallas-Fort Worth area will see rain by 7 a.m. on Sunday. And then? Actual cold! (Well, relatively.)
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Cold front to bring temps in the 50s to the Valley
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a weekend of raining touchdowns in many football games, widespread rain showers will move into the Valley over the next couple of days. There will be a major shift in the weather as a cold front passes by. This cold front is currently crossing...
KWTX
Time to find your umbrellas and jackets
To get a full video version of the forecast, download our KWTX Weather Authority App for free in the Google Play and Apple store. Waco Regional airport had a high of 95° on Saturday, which ties the old record of 95° set back in 1910 and 2015. We’re hoping that this is the last we’ll see of summer for the rest of 2022.
Click2Houston.com
Rain and then much awaited cooler air is on the way!
A strong cold front will be moving in Monday morning. We have an 50% chance of storms Monday due to the front which will drop our temperatures down to the 50s Tuesday morning and low 70s that afternoon!. Messy Morning Commute:. As the front comes through, expect to see some...
Click2Houston.com
Stacking stones ‘not allowed’ in Texas: This is why rock cairns are prohibited at Lone Star State parks, authorities say
HOUSTON – You’ve probably seen them at parks across Texas and the United States, and probably the world: rock cairns. They’re the stacks of stones people place, often in waterways or on trails. In Texas parks, they aren’t allowed, as Dinosaur Valley State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife pointed out late last week.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Unsettled Weather to Start the Week
Expect more shower activity into Monday morning. While nothing severe is expected, some intermittent wind gusts upwards of 25-35 mph are possible. This frontal passage will produce rainfall totals of 0.30" to 1.50" across North Texas. TEMPERATURES. In wake of the front, much cooler air will filter in. Afternoon temperatures...
ERCOT says Texas power grid is ready to withstand any extreme storms this winter
State leaders say reforms made to the state's electrical grid are costing Texans.
This Year’s Predictions for Winter Weather in the Texas Panhandle
We are in the fall, but we know winter is coming. The winters in the Texas Panhandle are moody. So what can we expect?. What is winter going to look like in the Texas Panhandle?. According to the National Weather Service, it looks like the weather in the Texas Panhandle...
Study: Austin lands three on best Texas suburbs to raise a family
Three Austin neighborhoods have landed on a ranking of best places to raise a family in Texas. The Niche.com ranking looks at multiple factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime and safety, diversity, outdoor activities and walkability. Rollingwood"Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated." West Lake Hills"Living in West Lake Hills offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In West Lake Hills there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of West Lake Hills tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in West Lake Hills are highly rated."
These are the 50 safest cities in Texas: FBI crime data
These are the 50 safest cities in Texas, according to SafeWise data.
La Niña winter now 75% likely; here’s when it ends
A month ago the odds of La Niña continuing through winter (December-February) were at 65%.
Beware! Covid-19 Is Still Very Real In Central Texas
I hate that every couple of months I have to do an open letter to Central Texas to explain to them how severe and how dangerous COVID-19 is but most importantly how relevant COVID-19 silliness!. COVID IS STILL HERE IN CENTRAL TEXAS. I am aware that the state of Texas...
Two Texas Cities Named Among Top 12 Best Food Cities in the South
I was born in the south (Georgia), but spent most of my youth closer to the west coast, so I never truly appreciated southern food 'till a bit later in life. Not like these fine people who landed TWO Texas cities, including Houston, TX, among the best for southern food in all the U.S.A.
Study: Dallas-Fort Worth is the most expensive place to live in Texas
Have you noticed that everything seems more expensive lately? Well, that's because it is and it turns out the DFW metroplex is the most expensive area in Texas.
Dedication Celebrates First Major Texas Lake Constructed in 30 Years
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2022-- The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) officially dedicated Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County, TX, today, celebrating the completion of the state’s newest major reservoir. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005478/en/ North Texas Municipal Water District Executive Director Jenna Covington speaks at the Bois D’Arc Lake Dedication (Photo: Business Wire)
One of the Most Beautiful Places in Texas You’ve Likely Never Experienced
We may have found one of the most beautiful places in Texas you may have never seen. Well, it isn't too hard to believe that even for Texas natives, in a state so vast and diverse as the Lone Star State is, it's quite possible that there are many truly unique and stunningly beautiful places we have yet to behold.
CBS Austin
Not so corny: a Texas maze grown for Texas' unpredictable weather
MARBLE FALLS, Texas — It's that time of year! Fall means pumpkin patches and corn mazes are open for business. Some farms are adapting to our Texas weather with "a-maize-ing" ways of dealing with the drought. Traditionally, you may think of a maze cut through a cornfield, but have...
