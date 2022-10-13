ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Video shows customer fire gun into fast food drive-thru

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police released video of a summertime shooting at a Cook Out drive-thru.

The video showed a blue Toyota sedan pulling into the Midlothian fast food restaurant on the night of July 31, 2022.

"The driver picked up a firearm from inside the vehicle and depressed it against the interior driver door with the window rolled down," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote on social media. "The driver discharged the firearm through the door, striking an employee inside the Cook Out. The suspect vehicle then left the scene."

The worker suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver had long, black, curly hair in a ponytail with a fade underneath and a dark beard. A woman in the passenger seat had orange-blonde hair with black roots. There were two children in the backseat.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

If you have any information on this crime or can identify the people in the car, please contact Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at p3tips.com/699 or 804-748-0660.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.

WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

