ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

BRPD finds 3 bags of drugs in Louisiana man’s rectum

By Michael Scheidt
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07o5PG_0iXrHlON00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On October 6, 2021, a member of the Baton Rouge Police Department received a tip about someone allegedly selling drugs.

That tip led to the arrest of Frank Wilson, 38, of Baton Rouge.

The tip asserted that “Wilson was selling methamphetamine and heroin from a hotel in the area,” according to the affidavit.

Surveillance of Frank Wilson was set up to see if these accusations were true.

The Baton Rouge man was seen riding in a 2007 Toyota Sequoia.

The SUV sported a temp tag that was not real and that is when BRPD initiated a traffic stop.

The driver of the SUV was questioned and given a summons before being released by officers.

A glass pipe was found inside the vehicle and that is why the driver was given a summons.

The affidavit states that Wilson was then questioned about whether “he had any drugs on his person or in the vehicle.”

Wilson was detained and taken back to a BRPD location.

BRPD had reason to believe Wilson was hiding drugs in his underwear.

A strip search was conducted during which “Wilson was found in possession of 3 clear plastic baggies located in his butt hole,” according to the affidavit.

A further search of Wilson uncovered the items listed below:

  • One clear plastic baggie containing 6 grams of powder cocaine
  • One clear plastic baggie containing 2.5 grams of heroin
  • One clear plastic baggie containing 1.3 grams of methamphetamine
  • $487.00

The Baton Rouge man was released on October 6, 2021 under the premise that he would help with an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Between October 6 of last year and the date of his arrest, the affidavit states that Wilson “ignored and avoided all forms of contact regarding furthering this investigation of narcotics sales.”

After his arrest, Wilson was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Wednesday, October 12.

The 38-year-old was charged with the crimes listed below:

  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Methamphetamine)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Cocaine)
  • Possession of Heroin
  • Possession of Schedule II

Bond has not been set for Frank Wilson.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

BRPD identifies man stabbed to death on Airline Hwy.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Monday, Oct. 17. According to police, the incident happened on Airline Highway near North Foster Drive around 12:15 a.m. Police say the victim, later identified as Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Woman shot by girlfriend’s son, EBRSO says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported shooting early on Monday, October 17. “While enroute, EBRSO Communications advised that a female victim was shot by her girlfriend’s 17-year-old son,” according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Child sent to hospital after being shot in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A child is currently in the hospital after being shot on Monday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department says they responded to the 1700 block of North 49th Street after a shooting was reported in the area. The police later learned a child was sent to the emergency room with apparent gunshot wounds.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Three overnight shootings under investigation, Baton Rouge police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating three early morning shootings that took place on Sunday, Oct. 16. According to police, they responded to the first shooting around 1:10 a.m. on Plank Road. The second shooting happened less than an hour later around 2 a.m. on North Foster Drive. Gunfire also broke out on North 38th Street more than one hour later around 3:45 a.m., police said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of October 6-13

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of October 6-13: Willie Delmore, 62, 39085 Cornerview Rd, Gonzales was arrested pursuant to 2 bench warrants;. Michael Watson, 38, 40119 Ronda Ave, Prairieville was charged w/ Possession of Alprazolam, and Manufacture/Distribution/PWITD Schedule I-CDS;. Dana Joseph, 39, 2044 Fisk Ct,...
GONZALES, LA
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy