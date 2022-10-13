ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles Overreactions: Why That's a Good Win, Not a Great Win

Eagles overreactions: Why that's a good win, not a great win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. If you've watched one game from the 2022 Eagles, it seems you've watched them all. On Sunday night the NFL's last undefeated team was explosive in the first half, woeful in the third...
Bailey Zappe Leads Patriots to Another Win, New England Now 3-3 on the Season

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has made the most of the opportunity to get his name out there. And people are learning how to say it now, too. A little known fourth-round draft pick who played at Conference USA school Western Kentucky, Zappe -- pronounced ZAPP-ee -- was pushed into action two weeks ago when starter Mac Jones and veteran backup Brian Hoyer went out with injuries.
Report: Panthers Listening to Christian McCaffrey Trade Offers

Report: Panthers listening to Christian McCaffrey trade offers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. An NFL superstar could soon be on the move. The Carolina Panthers are listening to offers for running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday. The Panthers,...
Broncos Linebacker Injures Knee Colliding With Sideline Staffer

Broncos linebacker injures knee colliding with sideline staffer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Denver Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a knee injury after he collided with a staff member on the sideline during Monday's game. Patrick was attempting to make a tackle in overtime while chasing Los Angeles Chargers...
Cardinals Acquire Wide Receiver Robbie Anderson From Panthers

Cardinals acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. After a spat with the Panthers' new coaching staff on Sunday, Robbie Anderson found a new home on Monday. The 29-year-old wide receiver was traded to the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced Monday. Anderson was acquired in...
Kenny Pickett Enters Concussion Protocol, Mitch Trubisky in for Steelers

Just a few weeks after losing his starting job, Mitch Trubisky is back under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rookie first-rounder Kenny Pickett exited the Steelers' Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter with a head injury, thrusting Trubisky back onto the field. The injury...
Panthers, Raiders Projected for Top 2023 NFL Draft Picks Through Week 6

Projected 2023 NFL Draft order through Week 6 scores originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Entering Week 7 of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Carolina Panthers continue to dig an even bigger hole for themselves. With the worst record this season, the Panthers (1-5) played their first game since...
Matt Ryan Passes Dan Marino on All-Time Passing Yards List

“Matty Ice” held back for no one on Sunday when the Colts defeated the Jaguars 34-27 in their Week 6 matchup. History was made as Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan passed former Dolphins QB Dan Marino on the all-time passing yard list ... and later threw the game-winning touchdown. Ryan...
Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo Undergoing Treatment for Brain Tumor

Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. The NBA released a statement with the news on Saturday and said Mutombo is in “great spirits.”. “NBA Global Ambassador and Basketball Hall...

