Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s looks to fill thousands of seasonal positions

ATLANTA — If you’re looking to make some extra cash for the upcoming holiday season, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are looking to hire you.

The companies plan to fill over 3,500 seasonal, part-time and full-time positions.

There will be a national hiring event on Oct. 12 and 13 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The events will take place at the Bass Pro Shops at 5900 Sugarloaf Pkwy., Suite 129, in Lawrenceville and Cabela’s at 152 Northpoint Pkwy. in Acworth.

The Atlanta locations are hiring for 44 positions in several retail departments.

Perks include merchandise discounts up to 50% off, holiday and vacation pay and health insurance.

For information and to apply in advance, click here. Candidates who cannot attend the event in person can contact the store directly.

