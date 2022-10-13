The NBA will give everyone their first real look at the league’s rapidly transforming landscape and its latest rookie class when the regular season tips off on Tuesday, but the preseason is a window into what to expect from certain teams. Wins and losses are mostly meaningless, so don’t read into the Milwaukee Bucks going winless. The last time the Bucks debuted 0-fer in exhibitions, Giannis led them to an NBA title. Last season’s preseason provided a preview of Jordan Poole breakout and introduced the league to Scottie Barnes’ relentless energy. Who can forget a slimmed-down Jimmy Butler materializing as an All-Star caliber wing during his preseason tour-de-force in 2014? The conclusion of the 2022 preseason provided its own share of glimpses into the future for better or for worse. None will be as game-changing as Victor Wembanyama’s North American debut tour, but there is still plenty to be amped up about.

1 DAY AGO