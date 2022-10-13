ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

New Jersey Governor Angers Giants, Jets Fans With Eagles, Phillies Tweet

NJ governor angers Giants, Jets fans with Eagles, Phillies tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The governor of New Jersey might have lost the votes of some Giants and Jets fans. Governor Phil Murphy tweeted congratulations on Monday to the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies, ignoring the two football...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Miami

Eagles Overreactions: Why That's a Good Win, Not a Great Win

Eagles overreactions: Why that's a good win, not a great win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. If you've watched one game from the 2022 Eagles, it seems you've watched them all. On Sunday night the NFL's last undefeated team was explosive in the first half, woeful in the third...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Miami

Vikings' Harrison Smith Dives for Remarkable INT Against Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith has cat-like reflexes. At the end of the Vikings-Dolphins first half, the safety dove for an interception that went over the middle from QB Teddy Bridgewater, traveling through Dolphins' WR Jaylen Waddle and reflected off of Viking's LB Eric Kendrick's helmet before Smith was able to secure the ball.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Miami

Cardinals Acquire Wide Receiver Robbie Anderson From Panthers

Cardinals acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. After a spat with the Panthers' new coaching staff on Sunday, Robbie Anderson found a new home on Monday. The 29-year-old wide receiver was traded to the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced Monday. Anderson was acquired in...
NBC Miami

Broncos Linebacker Injures Knee Colliding With Sideline Staffer

Broncos linebacker injures knee colliding with sideline staffer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Denver Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a knee injury after he collided with a staff member on the sideline during Monday's game. Patrick was attempting to make a tackle in overtime while chasing Los Angeles Chargers...
DENVER, CO
NBC Miami

Panthers, Raiders Projected for Top 2023 NFL Draft Picks Through Week 6

Projected 2023 NFL Draft order through Week 6 scores originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Entering Week 7 of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Carolina Panthers continue to dig an even bigger hole for themselves. With the worst record this season, the Panthers (1-5) played their first game since...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Miami

Matt Ryan Passes Dan Marino on All-Time Passing Yards List

“Matty Ice” held back for no one on Sunday when the Colts defeated the Jaguars 34-27 in their Week 6 matchup. History was made as Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan passed former Dolphins QB Dan Marino on the all-time passing yard list ... and later threw the game-winning touchdown. Ryan...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Miami

Dolphins' Mike Gesicki Promises to Stop Doing Viral Griddy Celebration

Dolphins’ Mike Gesicki promises to stop doing griddy celebration originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The griddy celebration has taken over the sports world, but not every player gets love for it. Originally invented by Louisiana native Allen Davis – who is a friend of former LSU and current...
LOUISIANA STATE
NBC Miami

Report: Texans Part With Top Executive Jack Easterby Amid Rocky Start

Report: Texans part with ex-Patriots character coach Jack Easterby originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Jack Easterby's rocky tenure with the Houston Texans is over after four seasons. The Texans are parting ways with Easterby, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday. Easterby served as the team's executive vice president of football...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Miami

Jets' Sauce Gardner Rocks ‘Cheesehead' After Blowout Win Over Packers

Cheese Sauce! Very rarely is cheese not appreciated in Wisconsin. After the New York Jets defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-10 at Lambeau Field on Sunday, rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner styled a cheesehead as he ran off the field until it was knocked off by a Packers player, who appeared to be wide receiver Allen Lazard.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Miami

Phillies Vs. Padres NLCS: Game Times, Broadcast Details and Ticket Info

Phillies-Padres NLCS game times, broadcast details and ticket info originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The 2022 NLCS matchup the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres is set and game times were revealed Sunday for the best-of-seven series. Game 1 in San Diego: Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 8:03 p.m. ET...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Miami

Brenden Schooler on Viral Bill Belichick Snub: ‘I Was a Little Too Excited'

Brenden Schooler reacts to hilarious Bill Belichick snub originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Brenden Schooler can't help but laugh at himself for his viral moment with Bill Belichick during Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns. The New England Patriots' rookie special teamer recovered a muffed punt and attempted to...
NBC Miami

NBA Records for Losses, Worst Winning Percentage in a Season

NBA records for losses, worst winning percentage in a season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The race to the bottom of the NBA standings can be just as intense as the race to the top, and that will be the case once again in 2022-23. Despite added measures from...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy