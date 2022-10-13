Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
New Jersey Governor Angers Giants, Jets Fans With Eagles, Phillies Tweet
NJ governor angers Giants, Jets fans with Eagles, Phillies tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The governor of New Jersey might have lost the votes of some Giants and Jets fans. Governor Phil Murphy tweeted congratulations on Monday to the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies, ignoring the two football...
NBC Miami
Eagles Overreactions: Why That's a Good Win, Not a Great Win
Eagles overreactions: Why that's a good win, not a great win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. If you've watched one game from the 2022 Eagles, it seems you've watched them all. On Sunday night the NFL's last undefeated team was explosive in the first half, woeful in the third...
NBC Miami
Vikings' Harrison Smith Dives for Remarkable INT Against Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith has cat-like reflexes. At the end of the Vikings-Dolphins first half, the safety dove for an interception that went over the middle from QB Teddy Bridgewater, traveling through Dolphins' WR Jaylen Waddle and reflected off of Viking's LB Eric Kendrick's helmet before Smith was able to secure the ball.
NBC Miami
Cardinals Acquire Wide Receiver Robbie Anderson From Panthers
Cardinals acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. After a spat with the Panthers' new coaching staff on Sunday, Robbie Anderson found a new home on Monday. The 29-year-old wide receiver was traded to the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced Monday. Anderson was acquired in...
NBC Miami
WATCH: Tom Brady Screams at Offensive Line After Awful First Half Vs. Steelers
WATCH: Brady screams at offensive line after awful first half vs. Steelers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady wasn't happy with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' performance in the first half of Sunday's Week 6 road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he let his offensive line know about it.
NBC Miami
Broncos Linebacker Injures Knee Colliding With Sideline Staffer
Broncos linebacker injures knee colliding with sideline staffer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Denver Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a knee injury after he collided with a staff member on the sideline during Monday's game. Patrick was attempting to make a tackle in overtime while chasing Los Angeles Chargers...
NBC Miami
Panthers, Raiders Projected for Top 2023 NFL Draft Picks Through Week 6
Projected 2023 NFL Draft order through Week 6 scores originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Entering Week 7 of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Carolina Panthers continue to dig an even bigger hole for themselves. With the worst record this season, the Panthers (1-5) played their first game since...
NBC Miami
Matt Ryan Passes Dan Marino on All-Time Passing Yards List
“Matty Ice” held back for no one on Sunday when the Colts defeated the Jaguars 34-27 in their Week 6 matchup. History was made as Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan passed former Dolphins QB Dan Marino on the all-time passing yard list ... and later threw the game-winning touchdown. Ryan...
NBC Miami
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki Promises to Stop Doing Viral Griddy Celebration
Dolphins’ Mike Gesicki promises to stop doing griddy celebration originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The griddy celebration has taken over the sports world, but not every player gets love for it. Originally invented by Louisiana native Allen Davis – who is a friend of former LSU and current...
NBC Miami
Report: Texans Part With Top Executive Jack Easterby Amid Rocky Start
Report: Texans part with ex-Patriots character coach Jack Easterby originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Jack Easterby's rocky tenure with the Houston Texans is over after four seasons. The Texans are parting ways with Easterby, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday. Easterby served as the team's executive vice president of football...
NBC Miami
Jets' Sauce Gardner Rocks ‘Cheesehead' After Blowout Win Over Packers
Cheese Sauce! Very rarely is cheese not appreciated in Wisconsin. After the New York Jets defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-10 at Lambeau Field on Sunday, rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner styled a cheesehead as he ran off the field until it was knocked off by a Packers player, who appeared to be wide receiver Allen Lazard.
NBC Miami
Phillies Vs. Padres NLCS: Game Times, Broadcast Details and Ticket Info
Phillies-Padres NLCS game times, broadcast details and ticket info originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The 2022 NLCS matchup the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres is set and game times were revealed Sunday for the best-of-seven series. Game 1 in San Diego: Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 8:03 p.m. ET...
NBC Miami
Brenden Schooler on Viral Bill Belichick Snub: ‘I Was a Little Too Excited'
Brenden Schooler reacts to hilarious Bill Belichick snub originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Brenden Schooler can't help but laugh at himself for his viral moment with Bill Belichick during Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns. The New England Patriots' rookie special teamer recovered a muffed punt and attempted to...
NBC Miami
NBA Records for Losses, Worst Winning Percentage in a Season
NBA records for losses, worst winning percentage in a season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The race to the bottom of the NBA standings can be just as intense as the race to the top, and that will be the case once again in 2022-23. Despite added measures from...
NBC Miami
WATCH: FC Dallas' Alan Velasco Scores Panenka to Advance in 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs
With a spot in the Western Conference semifinals on the line, Alan Velasco showed pure steel. The FC Dallas winger went with a panenka on his game-winning penalty to send his team past Minnesota United and into a matchup with Austin FC. Minnesota, the No. 6 seed in the West,...
