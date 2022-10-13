ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Steelers wide receivers aren't doing much right

By Andrew Limberg
 4 days ago

Former Steelers nose tackle Chris Hoke played 11 seasons in the NFL.

He admits he wasn’t the most athletic person on the team adding he was able to survive in the NFL for over a decade because he studying tape and technique to get better every week.

So Hokie knows how to watch tape, and he’s seeing some disturbing things in the offense’s tape.

Telling Ron Cook that he’s watched the tape from the loss to Buffalo “two or three” times since Sunday Hoke says the offensive line is struggling with the double-team and linebackers are able to come through holes and make tackles.

“You gotta be able to win at the line of scrimmage first and they’re not beating a single defender to come up on a linebacker,” said Hoke.

Hoke adds they are also losing battles on the outside of the line.

“It’s tight ends versus D-ends, the tight ends gotta win the battles against the D-ends, they’re not winning the battles,” said Hoke.

Another big problem with the lack of success on the run game, comes from the wide receivers.

When the Steelers run a run-pass option, the receivers run their route and if it’s a run, “they just watch . . . no blocking,” said Hoke.

“The rule of thumb is as a receiver if you turn around and see that it is a run, block somebody . . . I watched it consistently.”

Hoke says that the receivers aren’t working through the whistle and the safety is able to make a lot of tackles because he isn’t being picked up by a receiver.

As a former player, Hoke says the body language he sees on the receivers is “disheartening.”

Add to that the dropped balls and the wide receivers are not doing nearly enough to help the team win.

“It was 4 th -and-6, it was a perfect through, got his feet down…dropped the ball,” Hoke said, explaining why head coach Mike Tomlin likely went for a field goal on the next 4 th down.

Diontae Johnson also just has to be better with keeping his feet in and not dropping the ball.

“This is your number one guy and this is becoming a pattern of Diontae Johnson and this is the problem that people have . . . Diontae you see him out there with a bad attitude, you see him out there mopping around,” said Hoke. “I never saw (Antonio Brown) drop balls.”

