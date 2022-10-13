No one cares about January 6th... Out of control energy prices, inflation and being on the brink of nuclear disaster is a tad more important... the least of our worries is January 6th.
What they probably won't tell you is this was all staged and filmed last week! No credibility in either ones story..wake up America and stop buying into the circus show...
hey I wanna know why the fbi guys were taken out of the video, and isn't it funny if they had this video the whole time it would have been shown before know, the lies never stop with democrats. and ask why pilosi turned down help 3 times, all this is a joke only proves democrats are lying and very disturbed in the head
The House may finally vote — next week — on legislation to ban members of Congress from trading stocks
Remember This Guy? Nancy Pelosi Has A Special Message Just For Him.
Joe Manchin is predicting a Democratic Senate majority coming out of the midterms — and hoping for an end to 50-50 life in the upper chamber.
Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon
Mitch McConnell is 'proudly' supporting a bill that aims to prevent another Trump-style coup, saying January 6 'underscored the need for an update'
Bill Maher predicts Trump will 'show up' for next presidential inauguration 'whether he wins or not'
How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?
Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling
Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'
Sen. Ted Cruz Votes Against Changing Law That Made Him Center Of Attention On Jan. 6
Michael Fanone, officer brutally injured in Capitol riot, says Lindsey Graham suggested shooting protesters "in the head"
Liz Cheney says frustrated pro-Trump colleague muttered on Jan 6: ‘The things we do for the Orange Jesus’
FBI whistleblower claims bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' January 6 cases to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic violent extremism is widespread across the US, Republican Jim Jordan says
Trump will now be forced to testify after bombshell Jan 6 hearing lifts lid on Capitol riot links
Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power
Nancy Pelosi's husband bought at least $1 million in Alphabet stock days before House leadership proposed a congressional stock trading ban
Michael Fanone, a former DC police officer who was attacked at the Capitol riot, said he's 'broke' and that speaking out about January 6 'destroyed my career'
Shocking new Jan 6 video shows Pelosi calling for help as rioters yelled ‘bring her out’
AOC says her office struggles to keep up with the 'astronomical' level of daily threats that she receives: NYT
