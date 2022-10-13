Bleached eyebrows: Learn how to achieve the latest beauty trend even if you are a brunette

Global Pinterest searches for bleached eyebrows are up 150% since Paris Fashion Week last month. The beauty trend was introduced as haute couture in one of the most important runways of the world.

Hollywood trendsetters are also adopting the look, including Ariana Grande . In true Grande style, the singer, actress, and now beauty mogul revealed her new bleached brows, which might be in preparation for her role as Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming movie, Wicked.

Ariana Grande

Jamie Long , the lead Brow Stylist at HD Brows , shared how dark brunettes like Ariana can rock the perfect bleached brow look in simple steps. “Ariana is usually seen rocking a bold, archless brow. She has lovely and naturally healthy brows anyway, and now she’s embracing the bleached brow trend in a soft shape, adding a modern twist to a classic brow look,” the expert said. “Brow bleaching is something professionals can do to your brows to lift them a few shades lighter or completely eliminate the color to give that fashion-forward ‘browless’ look.”

“We’re used to seeing bleached brows on the runway, but with Kendall Jenner and Lizzo sporting the look more recently, people want to recreate these looks and get creative with their appearance,” Long added. “The bleached brow trend is a bold/brave look, we see it gracing the runways, and it always turns heads. A more wearable day-to-day look is bleaching the brows to lift them just a few shades.”

GettyImages Kendall Jenner arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

“Women with darker hair might be apprehensive about fully bleaching their brows. But there are ways to complement dark hair that lets them have a taste of the trend,” Jaime says. “I’d recommend asking your local professional beautician to lift your brows just one or two shades to give you a taste of the trend.”

Will it look the same?

“It might not be the bleached brow look we have seen on the runway; however, lightening just a few shades can help soften the overall appearance of your brows, and you can then go even lighter should you feel like taking the plunge,” Long assures.

GettyImages

So, can people with dark hair rock bleached brows with their natural hair color?

You can rock any brow look you want. With bleached brows, there are so many looks you can create; it’s not just about the completely bleached-out look. For the bold and confident, the bleached-out brow works with any hair color.

If you don’t feel quite ready to go for such a change to your brow look, try going just a few shades lighter and see what you think. I have dark brown hair, and I even had to try the look on myself last weekend! It’s a bold style and something I might choose to rock for a big occasion, but I certainly won’t be wearing this as an everyday look.

Is DIY an option?

It might seem quite simple and straightforward to bleach your brows after watching a TikTok, but I would advise against this and always recommend visiting a professional. The bleaching process will not only pull the brows to a warm yellow, red, or orange tone but will also dry the brows out and potentially cause skin irritation if not used correctly. Your local beautician will be able to give you the brow transformation you want without any DIY disasters.

Are there any after-care tips for maintaining bleached brows?

Aftercare for brow bleaching is vital. Imagine bleaching your hair and then not using conditioner! Using products such as the HD Brows Brow Miracle Daily Conditioner will help keep the brows conditioned, hydrated, and feeling healthy and smooth. For an extra hydration boost, use the HD Brows SOS Rescue Brow Balm as an overnight brow mask (yes, that’s a thing).

Can I get the bleaching effect with makeup only?

According to Benefit Cosmetics’ Global Brow Expert, Jared Bailey , you can hack this trend for at-home, DIY recreation using makeup only. “This is a quick and easy trick to get the bleached brow look without losing the structure brows bring to your face and eyes or without using harsh chemicals that can alter the texture of the hair,” the expert says.

True to Jared’s word, all it took was combining a few makeup products, and our brows looked soft and believably lightened.

Brow bonus: It’s temporary; no commitment is required!

What you’ll need:

A liquid, full-coverage matte concealer, such as Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer, with a more yellow or golden undertone. A long-wearing clear brow gel such as 24-Hour Brow Setter A micro-lining brow pencil such as Precisely, My Brow Pencil Your favorite spoolie (like the one built into Precisely, My Brow Pencil!)

How-to: