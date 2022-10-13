ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

Bleached eyebrows: Learn how to achieve the latest beauty trend even if you are a brunette

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4USnTM_0iXrGb1q00

Global Pinterest searches for bleached eyebrows are up 150% since Paris Fashion Week last month. The beauty trend was introduced as haute couture in one of the most important runways of the world.

Hollywood trendsetters are also adopting the look, including Ariana Grande . In true Grande style, the singer, actress, and now beauty mogul revealed her new bleached brows, which might be in preparation for her role as Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming movie, Wicked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FlmcR_0iXrGb1q00 Ariana Grande

Jamie Long , the lead Brow Stylist at HD Brows , shared how dark brunettes like Ariana can rock the perfect bleached brow look in simple steps. “Ariana is usually seen rocking a bold, archless brow. She has lovely and naturally healthy brows anyway, and now she’s embracing the bleached brow trend in a soft shape, adding a modern twist to a classic brow look,” the expert said. “Brow bleaching is something professionals can do to your brows to lift them a few shades lighter or completely eliminate the color to give that fashion-forward ‘browless’ look.”

“We’re used to seeing bleached brows on the runway, but with Kendall Jenner and Lizzo sporting the look more recently, people want to recreate these looks and get creative with their appearance,” Long added. “The bleached brow trend is a bold/brave look, we see it gracing the runways, and it always turns heads. A more wearable day-to-day look is bleaching the brows to lift them just a few shades.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nId4H_0iXrGb1q00 GettyImages
Kendall Jenner arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

“Women with darker hair might be apprehensive about fully bleaching their brows. But there are ways to complement dark hair that lets them have a taste of the trend,” Jaime says. “I’d recommend asking your local professional beautician to lift your brows just one or two shades to give you a taste of the trend.”

Will it look the same?

“It might not be the bleached brow look we have seen on the runway; however, lightening just a few shades can help soften the overall appearance of your brows, and you can then go even lighter should you feel like taking the plunge,” Long assures.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1okryw_0iXrGb1q00 GettyImages
So, can people with dark hair rock bleached brows with their natural hair color?

You can rock any brow look you want. With bleached brows, there are so many looks you can create; it’s not just about the completely bleached-out look. For the bold and confident, the bleached-out brow works with any hair color.

If you don’t feel quite ready to go for such a change to your brow look, try going just a few shades lighter and see what you think. I have dark brown hair, and I even had to try the look on myself last weekend! It’s a bold style and something I might choose to rock for a big occasion, but I certainly won’t be wearing this as an everyday look.

Is DIY an option?

It might seem quite simple and straightforward to bleach your brows after watching a TikTok, but I would advise against this and always recommend visiting a professional. The bleaching process will not only pull the brows to a warm yellow, red, or orange tone but will also dry the brows out and potentially cause skin irritation if not used correctly. Your local beautician will be able to give you the brow transformation you want without any DIY disasters.

Are there any after-care tips for maintaining bleached brows?

Aftercare for brow bleaching is vital. Imagine bleaching your hair and then not using conditioner! Using products such as the HD Brows Brow Miracle Daily Conditioner will help keep the brows conditioned, hydrated, and feeling healthy and smooth. For an extra hydration boost, use the HD Brows SOS Rescue Brow Balm as an overnight brow mask (yes, that’s a thing).

Can I get the bleaching effect with makeup only?

According to Benefit Cosmetics’ Global Brow Expert, Jared Bailey , you can hack this trend for at-home, DIY recreation using makeup only. “This is a quick and easy trick to get the bleached brow look without losing the structure brows bring to your face and eyes or without using harsh chemicals that can alter the texture of the hair,” the expert says.

RELATED:

National Brow Day: Game-changing products to achieve any style of eyebrows you want

Acne, uneven brows, and dry skin? Experts answer your most searched beauty questions

Halloween Trends 2022: How to recreate TikTok’s most popular looks

True to Jared’s word, all it took was combining a few makeup products, and our brows looked soft and believably lightened.

Brow bonus: It’s temporary; no commitment is required!

What you’ll need:
  1. A liquid, full-coverage matte concealer, such as Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer, with a more yellow or golden undertone.
  2. A long-wearing clear brow gel such as 24-Hour Brow Setter
  3. A micro-lining brow pencil such as Precisely, My Brow Pencil
  4. Your favorite spoolie (like the one built into Precisely, My Brow Pencil!)
How-to:
  • Step 1: Start by brushing up your brow hairs with 24-Hour Brow Setter Clear Brow Gel to shape your soon-to-be ‘bleached’ brow hairs.
  • Step 2: Before your clear brow gel has dried, apply a small amount of Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer to the back of your hand.
  • Step 3: Use your spoolie to comb the concealer off the back of your hand and through your brow hairs. If you want the hair to be lighter in color, simply add more concealer until you reach your desired effect.
  • Step 4: Use a neutral shade of Precisely, My Brow Pencil to lightly sketch around the perimeter of the brow to create a subtle amount of depth and contrast.

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Goodbye, "Clean-Girl" Aesthetic — "Marinated" Makeup Is Taking Over

"Marinated" makeup is an edgy makeup look trending for fall. It is the polar opposite of the "clean-girl" aesthetic, featuring heavy eye makeup and dark lipstick. Makeup experts are breaking down the trend and how you can achieve it for yourself. Over the last year, Gen Z have been resuscitating...
shefinds

2 Haircuts Women Over 40 Should Try To Look Years Younger

While aging is beautiful and something to be proud of, a youthful-esque, symmetry promoting hairstyle can highlight your best features and give you a confident boost this fall, at any age. We checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for two timeless, celeb-fave haircuts that work with many hair textures, types and colors, and are great inspo to take to the salon! Read on to learn more about how classic curtain bangs and an asymmetrical bob can highlight your beautiful face, and other tips from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, and Gina Rivera, celebrity hairstylist and Founder of Phenix Salon Suites.
shefinds

4 Fun, Youthful Haircuts For Women Over 40

This article has been updated since its initial 10/01/22 publish date to include more expert insight.  At any age, it is possible to maintain a youthful glow and essence with a face-framing haircut that draws eyes to your best features. We checked in...
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us The Best Serum To Grow Thicker Brows And Lashes

Despite the trend of seeing supermodels on runways with bleached eyebrows, don’t be fooled: underneath that dye you’ll still find thick brows. Healthy and thick eyelashes and brows isn’t something that ever goes out of style, but if these features weren’t naturally bestowed upon you, there are some amazing serums on the market that can help. The problem, as always, is weeding through the products that can actually be effective and those that will just wind up costing you money without making much of a difference. Knowing which ingredients are recommended for hair growth is key. That’s why we turned to Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Robin Evans atSouthern CT Dermatology, who is also a clinical instructor at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, to tell us the best serum to grow thicker brows and lashes.
HOLAUSA

Watch Kim Kardashian’s youngest kids rapping to their dad’s song

Kim Kardashian might have future rappers living in her home. The reality tv star and businesswoman took to social media to shake an adorable video of her daughter Chicago and son Psalm, rapping to Kanye West’s “True Love,” featuring late rapper XXXTentacion. “OMG they are just sooooo cute I had to share!” Kim captioned the Instagram post.
shefinds

A Makeup Artist Tells Us How To Hide Wrinkles Instantly

This article has been updated since its initial 09/02/22 publish date.  While fine lines and wrinkling of the skin is inevitable with aging, there are still clever tricks and hacks that you can use to conceal them with makeup, if you wish to! We reac...
The US Sun

9 best shampoo for hair loss in men and women

THINNING hair can be triggered by many different things so the best shampoo for hair loss will always depend on exactly what's causing the issue for you. The cause can also vary between men and women, which is why there are so many specialist products out there. Before you start...
HOLAUSA

Jennifer Lopez and the beautiful memory she shared with her ex-husband Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez is currently enjoying the first months of her newlywed life with Ben Affleck, but that does not take away the great memories she shared with her previous partners. Such is the case of Marc Anthony, with whom she not only shares two children, but also several professional projects, such as the film ‘El cantante’ (The Singer) in which they worked together. The ‘Diva from the Bronx’ used her social media to pay tribute to the film, in which her and Marc were a couple in fiction; he played the Puerto Rican singer Héctor Lavoe, and she played his wife, Nilda Román, known as ‘Puchi’.
TODAY.com

This drugstore mascara is so good, I might quit getting lash extensions

If you've ever gotten eyelash extensions, there's a good chance you're as obsessed with them as I am. I've been indulging in the beauty service for a while now and haven't looked back, so much so that I almost forgot mascara existed — until a recent lash emergency had me reaching for a tube for the first time in two years.
GEORGIA STATE
shefinds

How To Make Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back,’ According To Dermatologists

The idea of skin on the face or elsewhere “snapping back” has to do with elasticity. When it comes to your complexion, your diet, use of specific skincare products and genes all play a role. While aging is inevitable and wrinkles are normal, some methods can promote a youthful glow at any age. We checked in with dermatologists and other skin health experts to learn more about preventing premature aging and how to stop sagging skin in its tracks when you first notice it. Read on for essential tips from Dr. Angela Casey, MD, dermatologist and founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line and Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant of Better Goods.
shefinds

Women Over 40 Should Avoid These Dark Lipstick Mistakes At All Costs—They Age You Instantly!

Dark lipsticks are always a timeless staple for autumn, and as seen with current TikTok beauty trends, this fall is no exception. We checked in with a professional makeup artist for two common mistakes to avoid with dark lipstick, and other helpful tips and hacks for mature beauties when it comes to lip products. Read on for suggestions and insight from Mandie Brice, professional makeup artist and author. “I always make the disclaimer that makeup is (for many) a form of self-expression, and if you love something, you should do it regardless of rules,” Brice says, but adds, “that said, there are a few things that can make people look older in terms of lipstick and liner.”
StyleCaster

Reviewers Can’t Get Enough of This Anti-Aging Moisturizer: ′56 & I Look 36′—Shop It on Sale While You Can

When it comes to makeup and skincare, few do it as well as the French. I mean, just look at how life-changing every CeraVe product is (BTW, did you know they have a new chemical exfoliator that’s already getting rave reviews?). So, when I stumbled upon a moisturizer that shoppers call “magic,” I wasn’t surprised at all. According to shoppers, Avène’s Hydrance Aqua-Gel Cream is a true do-it-all product. It can act as a daily moisturizer, overnight mask and under-eye gel. The lightweight cream is jam-packed with anti-aging ingredients that even out the look and smooth the feel of skin. It’s...
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
13K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy