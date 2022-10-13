ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Best ballpark eats in America? Right here in Baltimore

By Amanda Yeager, Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago
Tim Cramer, of Carlisle, Pa, bites into a Boog's BBQ sandwich on Orioles opening day 2019. Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/TNS

The regular baseball season is over, but that doesn’t mean we can’t reminisce about ballpark snacks . And as it turns out, Oriole Park at Camden Yards might have some of the best snacks in the nation.

Sports wagering hub Betting.com released a ranking this week of stadiums with the best fare, and Camden Yards is at the top of the list. The website says its analysis is based on more than 100,000 reviews of major sports stadiums in the U.S.

Camden Yards got props for “varied selection of food options,” including top-rated eats like the beef and pork sandwiches at Boog’s BBQ, loaded hot dogs from Stuggy’s and crab cakes from Harris Creek Oyster & Seafood.

The O’s beat out the Milwaukee Brewers, Detroit Tigers, Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres for the title of best ballpark eats. ( Betting.com also ranked food at NFL stadiums, and the Ravens’s M&T Bank Stadium took the fifth spot on that list.)

We’re all hoping the Orioles will have a strong season in 2023 after bursts of magic this year. But will Camden Yards maintain its culinary dominance? Only time will tell. The ranking comes as the Orioles are considering whether to retain concessions vendor Delaware North, whose contract with the team expires in 2022.

