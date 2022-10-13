ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Have Sneaker Collaborations Lost Their Luster?

By Peter Verry
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QQ1gs_0iXrGTuu00

Jeff Staple changed the sneaker collaboration landscape forever in 2005 with his Nike SB Dunk Low “Pigeon,” a tribute to New York City done in an atypical way of that was limited to 150 pairs . The collab was in such high demand that riots ensued, which made the front page of the New York Post .

Twelve years later, Nike tapped Off-White founder Virgil Abloh to create “The Ten,” a collection of 10 classic and new silhouettes bearing the Swoosh branding that were reimagined by the designer. The range is widely regarded as the greatest collaboration ever.

The design legend did it again with Louis Vuitton and Nike, giving the iconic Air Force 1 silhouette a luxury makeover. It bowed on the runway in 2021, and became one of this year’s most desired sneakers.

While the collaborations game has certainly evolved, the formula to create a hit hasn’t changed.

“What made them special is that they were special. ‘Did you hear New Balance is going to work with this weird outdoor designer?’ That was special,” explained David Raysse, veteran designer and founder of Brandblack. “What was also cool about a collaboration was they gave a brand that’s known for one thing a unique perspective that they maybe didn’t see. Nike didn’t notice that kids were skating in their basketball shoes. It took Supreme to tell them that.”

Today, however, the idea of special can get lost, and collaborations have become ubiquitous.

“There’s like a billion of them out there. I see more collaborations on my social media feed than inline product,” Raysse said.

Retail mogul James Whitner is no stranger to collaborations. In recent years, his A Ma Maniére and Social Status banners have partnered with the likes of Jordan Brand and Nike, respectively, releasing nostalgia-fueled projects that have both amplified Black women and the greater Black community.

But he, too, believes today’s sneaker marketplace is “over collaborated.”

“If you’re going to do the project, it has to have some meaning. When we communicate with our kid in the marketplace, we like to be mindful to not just be throwing thing after thing at them,” Whitner explained. “But we’re at a place where the word collaboration is so frequently used that it’s lost some of its bite. There are some collaborations that are just a collaboration for the sake of collaboration, and it means nothing.”

The Impact of Collaborations When They Work

When executed well, collaborations serve a purpose that benefits all parties — and consumers.

“Sneaker collaborations give our brand an opportunity to tell a story. The story generally provides our consumer an insight to our point of view, what we care about or what excites us in terms of product or our brand partner,” explained Ankur Amin, CEO of TGS, the parent to Extra Butter and several other retail banners.

He continued, “The consumer benefits as they get a product that’s better thought through than an in-line offering and executed with a greater sense of detail and storytelling. The product has a sense of ‘special,’ and loyal supporters of both brands feel rewarded.”

They also offer emerging brands the opportunity to attract new consumers.

Hoka, for instance, is just north of a decade old and far younger than its athletic industry counterparts. Because of this, collaborations arguably serve a greater purpose to the brand than they do for its competitors.

“For us, they are are about building awareness, surprising, delighting. The piece that is the most exciting is when somebody comes across it can bring a smile, it’s going to create some intrigue, maybe it’s going to get them to search out the brand and ultimately become an aficionado,” explained Steve Doolan, Hoka VP of global commercial strategy.

Hoka’s partnerships have all began with an organic connection. With Engineered Garments , for example, Doolan said a connection was made with founder Daiki Suzuki, who is a marathoner and laces up Hoka for races. The relationship with Opening Ceremony is similar, Doolan explained, because its founder Carol Lim routinely runs to her New York City office in Hoka Cliftons.

Oversaturation Is a Problem — but It’s Not the Only One

Industry insiders agree that the sneaker collaboration space is suffering from oversaturation.

“I have Google alerts set up for all brands and retailers in the athletic space so I can stay on top of the news. A new collaboration is introduced about every 10 seconds. When there are that many out there, it’s just noise. It has nothing to do with driving sales,” explained Matt Powell, senior sports industry adviser with The NPD Group Inc.

Powell went as far as to call most of today’s collaborations “dishonest.”

“There are far too many collaborations, and there are far too many meaningless ones. The original idea of collaborations was a celebrity saying, ‘I love this brand’ or ‘This is the first shoe my mom bought from me.’ It was honest and emotional and authentic. Today, it’s who is going to pay me,” Powell said.

What’s more, he believes the heightened focus on collaborations has resulted in other areas of the business to suffer.

“They’re taking valuable creative resources away from the broader market where we really need help,” Powell said. “For every collaboration we do it means time, money, resources, people are being used to chase tiny numbers, and the larger part of the business is suffering.”

This is not lost on Vans global brand president Kevin Bailey, who has stated publicly that the brand will sharpen its focus on product strategy since regaining control of the brand in March.

“While building cultural ties and fostering strong creative partnerships remains important, we don’t believe that co-creation should come at the expense of losing focus on pushing our own creativity and design boundaries as a brand,” Bailey said. “Having a thoughtful balance between the two will be critical to our success in the coming years.”

Aside from oversaturation, Staple believes most brands aren’t actually committed to collaborations, even though they are releasing them into the marketplace .

“From a consumer standpoint, it might look like every brand is invested in collaboration and energy product — but that’s not the case,” Staple said. “Even if a brand does a collaboration, that doesn’t mean it is invested in an energy plan. The reason why Nike does it so well is because they have dedicated people who are fully vested in the success of energy collaboration product. Other brands, they’re taking a dip their pinky toe in the water approach. There’s no allocated manufacturing, no allocated sampling, no PLM (product lifecycle management), no salesperson dedicated to it, no marketing person, no social media person, no channel that they even have that could talk about it.”

He continued, “It’s easy to call an artist, give them a check and then put your brand name x artist and think you’re in — but you’re not in, you’re just dabbling.”

The Luxury Outlier

Despite the overcrowded sneaker collaboration landscape, high-fashion labels have managed to carve out their own lane.

In recent years, top athletic footwear players have generated headlines for entering into partnerships with the high-fashion elite. For instance, Jordan Brand’s collaboration with Dior in 2020 was among the year’s most discussed shoes, regardless of category, and the longstanding partnership between Nike and Sacai continuously produces hits.

This proliferation of high-fashion partnerships with athletic sneaker companies has been nothing short of polarizing. Raysse, who has collaborated with the likes of Willy Chavarria and Maison Kitsune through his Brandblack imprint , is enamored by it all.

“That whole Gucci and Adidas thing is fire. I love all of it. There’s something punk rock about taking a $75 sneaker and saying ‘Yeah, it’s $800 because it’s Gucci,’” Raysse said. “The other one was ridiculously fire was Gucci and The North Face.”

He continued, “The fact that you have to drop eight bills on a pair of $75 shoes is the absolute Gilded Age crescendo peak expression of collaborations.”

Reebok has also delivered its fair share of luxury collaborations, having worked with the likes of Victoria Beckham and Pyer Moss . However, global director of product management Rich DiLando, who oversees street culture and energy collaborations, identified Maison Margiela as perhaps its best expression of a luxury partnership.

“When there is a reason for there to be a collaboration, that’s when it resonates with the sneakerhead community and consumers of the luxury brand as well, if they weren’t sneakerheads before. When the storytelling is authentic to both parties, it gives consumers a reason to care,” DiLando said.

DiLando believes by adding Margiela’s famed tabi toe to classic sneakers including the Instapump Fury and Classic Leather, and employing luxurious materials to the silhouettes, consumers understood why the two joined forces.

However, if the consumer cannot immediately grasp why the partnership exists, you’ve failed.

“If you cannot explain it in a minute, then it’s not the right partnership,” said Heiko Desens, global creative director at Puma. “There are too many where people don’t know what the is partnership about.”

A Different Approach

With collaborations dominating the marketplace, brands are fine-tuning their strategies.

Hoka, for instance, has no plans to flood the market with them. Doolan said the brand will continue to limit the amount of collaborations that it does, which is two or three per season, or five to six per year.

Vans, too, is in favor of a less is more approach .

“We will be more focused on why we come together in collaborative efforts to enable in the best way possible a relationship that is truly symbiotic. In short, two entities coming together to get to a place we both couldn’t get to alone and to learn from each other on how we can be better,” explained Ian Ginoza, the Vans VP and advisor creative director role of the Pinnacle Special Business Unit.

While Vans will focus on the number of collaborations, Puma’s plan involves an emphasis on the duration of its partnerships.

“One thing we identified that we have done in the last five to six years is short snapshots, short moments with brands. We want to go back to more long-term partnerships,” Desens said. “A lot of young consumers I speak with say, ‘We would love if you stayed with this partnership a little longer and not just one or two seasons.’”

He continued, “Specifically over the last year, [the landscape became] too crowded for the short-term partnership. It’s a lot of movement, a lot of news and the consumer can’t follow it that much anymore. The marketplace gets really crowded, and then naturally, the consumer says, ‘Hang on a second, slow down a bit.’”

What the Future Holds

Industry insiders are split on how important collaborations will be, and the frequency of the releases, looking ahead.

For Powell, a drop-off in the number of collaborations in the marketplace should be expected. “People are figuring it out that these just are not working, people are beginning to understand that — and I would say the consumer is ahead of the industry,” he said.

DiLando disagrees.

“Utilizing the creative talent that exists in this world will help bring compelling stories to life for different communities, those who might not be looking for inline Club Cs or Classic Leathers. Using that creativity will help attract new consumers to the brand. That’s exciting because there’s so many stories to tell,” he said.

Desens offered perspective on how the collaborative product itself may shift to the performance side of the business, an area that is not yet oversaturated.

“The streetwear part, there’s a lot of there, but with the conversations we’re having with current and future partners, we see an interest in topics like motor sports, running, basketball — more the athletic or performance part of it,” he said. “Right now, we don’t see much of this out there.”

And Desens may be on to something. Few brands have ventured into the performance collaboration space, although it isn’t uncharted waters. Saucony, for instance, teamed up with Davin Gentry of Diet Starts Monday in May to create an elevated version of its Endorphin Pro road running shoe. And Stone Island delivered its highly coveted take on the New Balance RC Elite performance running shoe in October 2021.

Staple offered a more detailed year-by-year potential outlook.

“One year, they’ll keep going upward, you’re going to see more. Three years, you’re going to start to see a plateau, a leveling out. A lot of brands will tire themselves out. Their dipping of the toe in the energy collaboration pool will not pan out, so they’re going to exit the casino, if you will. And then five years, you’re going to see the players who stayed in continue to release amazing product attached to amazing storytelling because they’ll have an internal team that’s a well-oiled machine at executing collaborations,” Staple said.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

How SoleSavy Feeds the Entrepreneurial Spirit of Jordan Brand and Finish Line Veteran Marco Henry Negrete

There are few in the sneaker industry who have a resume as stacked as Marco Henry Negrete. At just 33, Negrete has already lent his storytelling expertise to big names including Finish Line and Complex. However, his longest stop thus far was with Jordan Brand, where he spent four years as a global editorial content lead and communications specialist. “Sneakers have been a part of my life since before I can remember. Thanks to my dad’s sports fandom and growing up in the ’90s, I was wearing Air Jordans or Nikes in every baby photo I can find,” Negrete told FN. “My...
Footwear News

Dakota Fanning Slips On New Balance Sneakers & Leggings for Gym Workout

Dakota Fanning took to the streets of West Hollywood after leaving the gym in a laid-back outfit. The “Uptown Girls” actress wore a Mango padded vest in khaki with a long sleeve, knitted shirt, and navy leggings. Her accessories were on the simple side as she opted for black sunglasses and a red tote. This look was perfect for the tricky temperatures after a workout because, in Los Angeles, one cardinal rule is to be ready for whatever Mother Nature has in store. Fanning tapped the Staud x New Balance 327 “Sea Salt Atlantic” sneaker for footwear. The famous footwear brand collaborated...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Juliane Hough Adds ’70s Twist to Casual Style with Gucci Sunglasses & Chunky Loafers

Julianne Hough posted a quick mirror selfie in her large walk-in closet on her Instagram Story today. The “Footloose” actress dressed up in denim, bundling up in cold weather wear with the addition of sturdy boots. The outfit began with classic light wash high-waisted denim with a bell-shaped hem which Hough wore alongside a green knit vest layered overtop and a white collared button-down shirt. Adding layers on layers, the professional dancer wore a grey striped oversized blazer with black buttons. Hough got shady, donning 70s-style Gucci frames. Slung over her shoulder, the star wore a black leather quilted bag by...
sneakernews.com

Classic “Bred” And “Concord” Colorways Unite On The Jordan Two Trey

The Jordan Two Trey isn’t likely to dethrone models from the mainline Air Jordan line, but it continues to repackage #23’s sneaker legacy for a new generation. Recently, the hybrid silhouette emerged in a color combination rooted in some of the Chicago Bull legend’s most legendary on-court moments: the Air Jordan 11-inspired design indulges in a “Bred” and “Concord” arrangement, referencing two of the sneaker’s most beloved styles. Construction along the profiles and sole unit deviate from the design of Tinker Hatfield’s tuxedo-appropriate creation, but play supporting roles to the patent leather mudguard and aforementioned color combinations.
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” Packaging Stays True To The 1987 Original

Every few years Jordan Brand goes back into their archives and pulls out a few undervalued pairs for a righteous re-release. Alongside the Air Jordan 9, MJ’s second signature silhouette has joined the fray of returns thanks to the collaborative aid of A Ma Maniére, Union and J. Balvin. Now set to stand on its own, various inline colorways have begun reappearing, including the return of the OG “Chicago” scheme.
sneakernews.com

This Jordan Two Trey Boasts A Slick Black/Grey Gradient

Did this upcoming Jordan Two Trey inadvertently hint at an upcoming Air Jordan 11 style?. The Two Trey silhouette is the latest in Jordan Brand’s efforts to mash up a variety of Air Jordans, usually from the epic Tinker Hatfield that overlapped with most of MJ’s Chicago Bulls days. That would be the AJ3 through the AJ15, with many styles from that range sprinkled into the Two Trey design. One such detail that stands out without effort is the patent leather mudguard from the Air Jordan 11, and this upcoming black/grey release introduces a new coor-blocking style that has never been seen before on the AJ11 or any of its variations.
sneakernews.com

THE NIKE AIR FORCE 1

Designed by the legendary Bruce Kilgore, the Nike Air Force 1 occupies a special place in the heart of sneaker culture. And while there’s never a bad time to celebrate such an icon, 2022 provides even further cause, as the year marks the silhouette’s 40th Anniversary. Over the...
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High “Sequoia”

First teased in mid-July, the Nike Air Force 1 High “Sequoia” by Billie Eilish is finally set to release on October 14th. Akin to the preceding “Mushroom” take, the upcoming sneakers indulge in a tonal look across upper and sole unit, with the former area donning a series of straps from vamp to collar. The uniform look shares design cues with Eilish’s inaugural Air Jordan duo from September 2021, yet the functional straps inject boldness into Bruce Kilgore’s original design. The 20-year-old’s human figure logo replaced traditional “AF1” branding on the lace dubraes, while also landing on the shoe box; her name is stamped onto sock-liners, joining the legendary Air Force 1 roster.
sneakernews.com

The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “We The Best” Releases On November 28th

Towards the beginning of Spring, DJ Khaled and Jordan Brand unveiled a colorful range of Air Jordan 5s, all of which featured the artist’s signature motto: “We The Best.” And following quite a few months after the collaboration’s announcement, the two have finally revealed that the collection will be releasing on November 28th.
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The Unreleased Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 For Friends & Family

Since early 2020 speculation surrounding a bright yellow Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 offering has rippled throughout the market after being seen on-foot by Offset a multitude of times. With the silhouettes expected release date come and gone, Jordan Brand has reached out to us directly to confirm the pair is slated solely for friends and family. Since then seldom pairs of the amber-sampled makeover have surfaced, providing our first detailed look at the pair.
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the adidas YZY KNIT RNR "Fade Indigo"

Just because has placed its partnership with Ye on the adidas YEEZY line “Under Review” doesn’t mean that the brand is going to slow down its production. It is a tumultuous time for the duo as Ye continues to propagate controversy in front of the masses, however, at the end of the day there’s still YEEZYs to be sold for the Three Stripes. Joining several releases that took place this week, the adidas YZY KNIT RNR “Fade Indigo” is seeing its launch.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 11 “Midnight Navy” Coming Soon: Best Look Yet

The Air Jordan 11 “Midnight Navy” is dropping next month. One of the most popular Jumpman models of all time is none other than the Air Jordan 11. This is a shoe with a lot of history, and fans have always loved garnering new colorways. Every year, we only get one or two new models, so it’s always special when they get revealed. One of the models dropping this year is a women’s exclusive “Midnight Navy” model that is being prepped for November.
Footwear News

Michelle Pfeiffer Talks Luxury Beauty in an Oversized Blazer & Patent Leather Boots for Vogue’s ‘Forces of Fashion’

Tackling an ever-evolving fashion and beauty landscape, Michelle Pfeiffer and sustainable fashion designer Stella McCartney held a discussion about making luxury beauty less toxic and more sustainable at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion summit held in New York City yesterday. Pfeiffer, who was dressed in black and white wears, spoke...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Ciara Adds Edgy Spin to Western Style with Leather Corset & Cowboy Boots for the 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year

Ciara put an edgy spin on a classic country look to perform onstage with Walker Hayes at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year show at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville. The recording artist will debut her remix of the country singer’s “Y’all Life” single at the award show, which was pre-recorded on Oct. 12 and will air tonight on CMT. Ciara wore a black leather corset mini dress that featured asymmetrical pockets of denim lined with sparkling crystals on the skirt and neckline. She paired the fitted dress with crystal-embellished dark blue denim belts. She added more sparkling details...
NASHVILLE, TN
Footwear News

Angus Cloud Shows Off His Streetwear Style in Cargo Pants & White Chunky Sneakers at Amiri’s Book Launch

Angus Cloud attended Amiri’s launch of “Amiri Wes Lang” book in Los Angeles on Oct. 12. The monumental book documented their new fall 2022 collection. The 24-year-old actor slipped on a white graphic crewneck sweater over a green and blue t-shirt for the show. Cloud paired the look with black cargo pants that featured gray patches and orange zippers. These are the luxury brand’s Parachute Pants from their pre-fall 2022 collection. Cloud accessorized with a silver ring and a black fedora hat. The “Euphoria” actor finished the look with cream sneakers. The low-top shoes are from Amiri’s summer 2023 collection. The sneakers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Everything You Need to Know About the New Gucci and Palace Collab

Gucci announced its latest hype-worthy collaboration on Friday, this time with London-based streetwear brand Palace Skateboards. For this collection, the Italian luxury house said in a statement that creative director Alessandro Michele was largely inspired by Palace’s own back-catalogue and its “cross-generational influence” on youth culture. The collection focuses on the street – a place of fascination for Michele – where fashion “comes alive,” Gucci added. Ultimately, Michele teamed up with Palace co-founders Lev Tanju and Gareth Skewis for a collection of clothing and accessories for all genders – including the British brand’s debut women’s ready-to-wear designs. The logo-heavy collection fuses the double-G...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Starfish” Release Date Announced

Another colorway is being added to the Air Jordan 1’s extensive library. There is no more iconic shoe than the Air Jordan 1. Michael Jordan’s first-ever signature shoe is beloved by sneakerheads, and it has an amazing reputation that cannot be toppled. For years, fans have been buying every colorway they can get their hands on, and that won’t change for years to come. Jordan Brand has come through with some dope women’s exclusives, including the “Starfish” offering, which can be found down below.
Footwear News

Lisa Rinna Channels Viral M&M Meme in Orange Suit, Matching Vinyl Heels & Her Classic Hairstyle at BravoCon 2022

Lisa Rinna served a special look for her fans at BravoCon 2022. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star arrived at the Javits Center in New York City today in a neon orange ensemble with coordinating footwear and her classic hairstyle. Rinna’s look evoked a popular meme that has been making the rounds on social media. The images are from an M&M’s ad for the 2008 Oscars that featured the socialite’s face on an M&M wearing pointed-toe heels. The “Days of our Lives” actress dressed in a fitted suit consisting of a double-breasted tailored blazer jacket and pleated trousers. Rinna carried a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Footwear News

161K+
Followers
18K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy